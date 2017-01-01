Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin (1901 Views)

He wrote



REASONS WHY YOUR HUSBAND WILL BE SNATCHED BY A MISTRESS

1. Wearing Head Net, Local Ankara and Local Scarfs at Home.





2. Denial of Sex

3. Bad Cooking Skills



4. Missionary Sex Styles Only



5. Protruding Belly and Inability to Work on the Belly



6. Using the Bathroom without Flushing

7. Zero ASO EBI Style sense

8. Bad Dressing Skills



9. Contact with EX



10. Ostentatious Display of Husbands on Social Media



11. Total Dependence on Partner

12. Fertility Issues ( This is not a woman's fault)

13. Sex Of a Child ( Inability to have a male or Female child, also not a woman's fault)



14. Inability to Speak your native language

15. Telling him your Body Count (Never tell your partner your exact Body count)



16. DEAD SILENCE DURING SEX



17. DIRTY, HOPELESS, BURSTED and UNSEXY UNDER WEAR (Wear Pink, Royal Blue, Red Victoria Secrets Panties)



18. VAGINA ODOUR ( IT MUST BE NEAT AT ALL TIMES)



19. TRY not to repeat Underwear's

20. Nagging wife (All Men Hate women who nag)



Conclusion : IF A MAN WILL CHEAT, HE WILL BUT DON'T MAKE IT EASY FOR HIM.







I must trend on social media 1 Like

Spot on brother, I second the motion 1 Like

This is nothing out of the ordinary. A lot of women won't be found guilty in any single one of those, yet their husbands still cheat. 4 Likes 1 Share

Agreeded!!

This is a nice write up,hope the ladies reads this before they say "because I'm a woman" bullshiiit

What about a husband that has been tamed? 1 Like



Don't make it easy for him Theory everydayDon't make it easy for him

Wearing Headnet? Is he joking? 1 Like

hmmmmmmmmmmm

Nothing person no go hear........For me the fear of God is needed Nothing person no go hear........For me the fear of God is needed

Should I five a fùck on this thread? 2 Likes

An unregenerated man will cheat because of his human nature irrespective of the above points.

That last punchline though

Story

true!!! but No4 should not make any responsible man leave his woman.

social media overexposure is affecting some of our expectations from partner.

your wife is not a dog,so doggy is not a must

This is stupid

Quintessential1:

This is nothing out of the ordinary. A lot of women won't be found guilty in any single one of those, yet their husbands still cheat. thats the conclusion original post. thats the conclusion original post.

proud memeber of IDGAF crew reporting live for duty

All I see is...... Crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap

Men would always wanna justify them cheating. Bullshit!!! 1 Like

ok mr dokun

Quintessential1:

This is nothing out of the ordinary. A lot of women won't be found guilty in any single one of those, yet their husbands still cheat. Talk is cheap! Talk is cheap!

Number 2 is the main reason!

Very senseless post

True Talk. True Talk.

I love his conclusion, if a man will cheat he will cheat no matter what a woman does. Hardly will you see 2 out of a group of 10 guys who is totally faithful to his spouse. Cheating has always been the in-thing and I don't think it will stop anytime soon.







When you need those IDGAF crew they would not be available.



Different rules & rudiments for girls/women everyday like men are any better. Bullcrap!When you need those IDGAF crew they would not be available.Different rules & rudiments for girls/women everyday like men are any better.





Reasons Why Your Wife will be snatched by a [size=16pt] CUCUMBER [/size] [size=16pt][/size]