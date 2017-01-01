₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,838 members, 3,291,551 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin (1901 Views)
Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria / I Will Open My Leg To As Many Man As I Can So That My Husband Will Have It Wide. / Millionaire Socialite Joro Olumofin, Shares 10 Tips On How To Get A Boyfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by damiloladuke: 6:10am
Socialite Dokun Olumofin, who is the brother of relationship expert Joro Olumofin has listed reasons why ''your husband will be snatched by his mistress''.
He wrote
REASONS WHY YOUR HUSBAND WILL BE SNATCHED BY A MISTRESS
1. Wearing Head Net, Local Ankara and Local Scarfs at Home.
2. Denial of Sex
3. Bad Cooking Skills
4. Missionary Sex Styles Only
5. Protruding Belly and Inability to Work on the Belly
6. Using the Bathroom without Flushing
7. Zero ASO EBI Style sense
8. Bad Dressing Skills
9. Contact with EX
10. Ostentatious Display of Husbands on Social Media
11. Total Dependence on Partner
12. Fertility Issues ( This is not a woman's fault)
13. Sex Of a Child ( Inability to have a male or Female child, also not a woman's fault)
14. Inability to Speak your native language
15. Telling him your Body Count (Never tell your partner your exact Body count)
16. DEAD SILENCE DURING SEX
17. DIRTY, HOPELESS, BURSTED and UNSEXY UNDER WEAR (Wear Pink, Royal Blue, Red Victoria Secrets Panties)
18. VAGINA ODOUR ( IT MUST BE NEAT AT ALL TIMES)
19. TRY not to repeat Underwear's
20. Nagging wife (All Men Hate women who nag)
Conclusion : IF A MAN WILL CHEAT, HE WILL BUT DON'T MAKE IT EASY FOR HIM.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/reasons-why-your-husband-will-be.html
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by dingbang(m): 6:14am
I must trend on social media
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by EastGold(m): 6:30am
Spot on brother, I second the motion
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Quintessential1(f): 6:42am
This is nothing out of the ordinary. A lot of women won't be found guilty in any single one of those, yet their husbands still cheat.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by izuch(m): 6:43am
Agreeded!!
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by SolexxBarry(m): 7:14am
This is a nice write up,hope the ladies reads this before they say "because I'm a woman" bullshiiit
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Benjom(m): 10:32am
What about a husband that has been tamed?
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Divay22(f): 10:33am
Theory everyday
Don't make it easy for him
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Thread: 10:33am
Wearing Headnet? Is he joking?
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Emmaxmusic(m): 10:35am
hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by AustineCJ: 10:35am
Nothing person no go hear........For me the fear of God is needed
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Defaramade(m): 10:35am
Should I five a fùck on this thread?
2 Likes
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by ApostleT: 10:36am
An unregenerated man will cheat because of his human nature irrespective of the above points.
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by seyiojomu(m): 10:37am
That last punchline though
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by ojun50: 10:37am
Story
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by ekanDamie: 10:37am
true!!! but No4 should not make any responsible man leave his woman.
social media overexposure is affecting some of our expectations from partner.
your wife is not a dog,so doggy is not a must
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Goroz: 10:38am
This is stupid
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by DjAndroid: 10:38am
Quintessential1:thats the conclusion original post.
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by henrydadon(m): 10:39am
proud memeber of IDGAF crew reporting live for duty
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by darbeelicous(f): 10:39am
All I see is...... Crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap, crap
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
And even more crap................
Men would always wanna justify them cheating. Bullshit!!!
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Mercie97(f): 10:40am
ok mr dokun
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by aflyingbird(f): 10:40am
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by edoziebobbyyahoocom(m): 10:41am
Quintessential1:Talk is cheap!
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by LesbianBoy(m): 10:42am
Number 2 is the main reason!
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by ItsQuinn: 10:42am
Very senseless post
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by steppins: 10:42am
damiloladuke:True Talk.
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by SexySapphire(f): 10:42am
I love his conclusion, if a man will cheat he will cheat no matter what a woman does. Hardly will you see 2 out of a group of 10 guys who is totally faithful to his spouse. Cheating has always been the in-thing and I don't think it will stop anytime soon.
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by Ariel20: 10:44am
Bullcrap!
When you need those IDGAF crew they would not be available.
Different rules & rudiments for girls/women everyday like men are any better.
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by jazinogold(m): 10:44am
Reasons Why Your Wife will be snatched by a [size=16pt]CUCUMBER[/size]
|Re: Reasons Why Your Husband Will Be Snatched By A Mistress- Dokun Olumofin by KPboy: 10:45am
Quintessential1:
So ladies aren't supposed to tell body count to their hubby?
(0) (Reply)
Dating With A View To Marriage / How Best To Clean And Mantaain Your Homes, Offices, Industries ,facade Cleaning / Baby Deceit Cost Ex-wife £100,000
Viewing this topic: Vycko(f), bisoye11, iWise, DrTims(m), sankky, mayoor15(m), hertz9te(m), dafil22(m), GAZZUZZ(m), swann(f), ladySuperb(f), KingAfo(m), Lescalier, Obilo123(m), Adeola25(f), BiniShrine(m), Unionised(m), buchilino(m), Beranco, femummy(f), pastandy(m), Taylor184(m), josh77(m), AZeD1(m), segunjowo(m), xcllaxix(m), Pearly255(f), sirhamilton(m), Phemtemconsult, pweshboi(m), SalomonKane, julimax(m), flakzieb(f), solasoulmusic(f), Meetmeat(m), nairalandbuzz(m), Darfemi(m), Chikabel(f), Datevilme, LesbianBoy(m), Olalan(m), sannirules(m), jamesbanjo(m), talk2ibk(m), latuaaa, aragon4realz(m), ezeugo1677(m), petrov10, obezaleel, beautiesplace, SecondEva, adewumiopeyemi(m), Nneka297, 04donjazzy(m), Patented, oluwaseyi000(m), sunbestie(f), jayAjoku(m), iambijo(m), bakynes(m), jazinogold(m), imazio, Wazzaowner(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6