₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,838 members, 3,291,551 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:46 AM

Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments (759 Views)

Buhari May Cut Fashola's Ministry To Give Way For Kachikwu / Stolen Assets: Buhari Makes U-turn, Says Information Ministry “ll Publish Names / Senate Turns Down Budget Proposal For Information Ministry (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:50am
ABUJA—As Nigerians expect quick recovery of the country from the economic recession, it is also expected that the Federal Government would drive the recovery plan by blocking all leakages in the nation’s budget implementation.

But this seems not to be in the plans of the Minister of Information and Culture, which has proposed to spend N661,006,782 million on travelling and transportation, refreshment and miscellaneous in the 2017 fiscal year.

The amount is part of the N49,464,302,080billion allocated to the ministry from the N7.3 trillion appropriation bill for 2017currently before the National Assembly.

A breakdown of the amount showed that the sum of N273,706,901m is allocated to travelling and transportation, N347, 299,681 to miscellaneous, whereas N40m will be spent on refreshment in the fiscal year.

Vanguard checks showed that the sum of N50m will be spent on scanning and keeping of official records.

Our findings showed that from the total allocation, only N8,380,248,826 will be spent on capital projects, while N41,084,053,254 is for recurrent expenditure of the ministry.

Other areas expected to take the chunk of the allocation of the ministry include, grassroots publicity and enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes, which has another N409,240,600, while N100m will be spent on interaction with stakeholders.

The ministry also in the year in view is expected to spend N192,863,901 on publicity and advertisement and another N270 million for hosting of town hall meetings across the country.

Also for the year, N97.2 million has been earmarked for procurement of motor vehicles for the ministry, while another N50m is allocated to the annual Abuja Carnival and National Creativity week in 2017.

Similarly, the sum of N88m, will go into operation and maintenance of cultural centres abroad in China and Brazil.

For welfare and sporting activities, the ministry is to spend N69,140,907 and N12,909,380 respectively for the year in view.

Part of the capital projects contained in the budget include acquisition of tangible assets which got N447,554,559m from the capital allocation.

This is in addition to N88,995,701 proposed for maintenance services by the ministry.

However, N29, 311,283 and N35,476,295 were earmarked for office rent and other maintenance services in the ministry.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/information-ministry-spend-n661m-travellingrefreshment/

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by TANTUMERGO007: 6:51am
This are all counter productive, bu ha ri government is chop alone

4 Likes

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by MarshRiley(m): 6:56am
Buhari's government' corruption is on a different level....
Corruption by the wealthy
For the wealthy and of the wealthy

5 Likes

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Atiku2019: 7:00am
Vanguard checks showed that the sum of N50m will be spent on scanning and keeping of official records.







Are they Scanning their Lives? grin grin grin grin

Change Indeed grin

6 Likes

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:01am
When we should be cutting costs of governance,they're adding ridiculous costs. What kind of country is this? #50million for scanning undecided cry

5 Likes

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Atiku2019: 7:07am
Other areas expected to take the chunk of the allocation of the ministry include, grassroots publicity and enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes, which has another N409,240,600.............





That's quite huge tho lipsrsealed lipsrsealed..... where can we get more details on these expenses?

Or is this money also meant for internet warriors who defend government's adverse economic policies?

5 Likes

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by EastGold(m): 7:24am
The way buhari is running this government is sideways

1 Like

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by unclezuma: 7:31am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Tunami(m): 7:35am
Zombies will avoid this thread like plague.
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by sinistermind(m): 7:52am
Zombies come and see ur Mr. Change ooo
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by sanandreas(m): 9:15am
Gross ineptitude
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by RareDiamond: 9:38am
Nawa ooo
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ademoladeji(m): 10:33am
All hail 9ja my country.


Maybe doughnut na #5000 for one
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by candidbabe(f): 10:35am
N
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by doctimi(m): 10:36am
SCAMBUHARI
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by teebaxy(m): 10:36am
Similarly, the sum of N88m, will go into operation and maintenance of cultural centres abroad in China and Brazil
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Benjom(m): 10:36am
Very cheap
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by nwosu35: 10:36am
Why did u guys not cut cost. . . Do u know what that cash can do for us . . . Lol

Abeg price of Beer is how much

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Benjom(m): 10:37am
teebaxy:
Haha

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Defaramade(m): 10:37am
Nothing surprises me anymore in this Buhari government

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:37am
ademoladeji:
All hail 9ja my country.


Maybe doughnut na #5000 for one
Padi mi, i just taya.


This Chain-Ji is something else angry angry
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by jagaban82: 10:37am
Did they travel to the moon
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Alasi20(m): 10:37am
Jesu ooooooooooooooo sad sad sad
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by eyeview: 10:38am
APC and their propaganda got their zombies to foolishly believe that Gej saw to many goats eating our yam. But what they don't know is that under Buhari, lesser goats are eating more yams now.
Was it not better that many more goats ate fewer yams under Gej than under Buhari where a fewer goats within cabals are eating more yams now.

And these are the same idiots that will tell Nigerians to manage,that we are in a recession.

And to think that some zombies actually believe this APC lies shows that once I enter power, I can do and undo and still have fools believing any lie I dish out.
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Esseite: 10:38am
An approx of 1.8m a day....

For refreshments...
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by xynerise(m): 10:39am
I don't think there is hope for Nigeria. The leaders are the same
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by tolexy007(m): 10:39am
grin
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ShakaZullu(m): 10:40am
where's that zombie sarrki

cc
ngeneukwenu modath
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ShakaZullu(m): 10:41am
useless hopeless shameless government rule by a terrorist

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter apc zombies Insha'Allah amin
may all that support this useless government perish Insha'Allah amin
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ademoladeji(m): 10:41am
BeeBeeOoh:
Padi mi, i just taya.


This Chain-Ji is something else angry angry

Aswear, adon taya....
Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Samunique(m): 10:42am
Government of corruption!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Retired General Kills One Of His Would Be Kidnappers / Anxiety Over Enahoro’s Health / Ruggedman Unveiled As New Star Quest Anchor

Viewing this topic: caesaraba(m), DaGC(m), ademoladeji(m), food4otukotu(m), Samunique(m), himkers(m), latest90, nolyyy(m), Sanolex89, Chapecoense, destino24(m), Esseite, adegoks1234, sabams08, Ecosystem4u, gift01, TAD2(m), logica(m), teebaxy(m), lewizylee(m), rollykotex, lilmax(m), Kindoo, gambus007, eyeview, BrokenPussy(f), edi287, Slymonster(m), eph12(m), agarawu23(m), Ariemuogaga, Icetech, gurunlocker, benob(m) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.