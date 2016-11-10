₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,838 members, 3,291,551 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments (759 Views)
Buhari May Cut Fashola's Ministry To Give Way For Kachikwu / Stolen Assets: Buhari Makes U-turn, Says Information Ministry “ll Publish Names / Senate Turns Down Budget Proposal For Information Ministry (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:50am
ABUJA—As Nigerians expect quick recovery of the country from the economic recession, it is also expected that the Federal Government would drive the recovery plan by blocking all leakages in the nation’s budget implementation.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/information-ministry-spend-n661m-travellingrefreshment/
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by TANTUMERGO007: 6:51am
This are all counter productive, bu ha ri government is chop alone
4 Likes
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by MarshRiley(m): 6:56am
Buhari's government' corruption is on a different level....
Corruption by the wealthy
For the wealthy and of the wealthy
5 Likes
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Atiku2019: 7:00am
Vanguard checks showed that the sum of N50m will be spent on scanning and keeping of official records.
Are they Scanning their Lives?
Change Indeed
6 Likes
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:01am
When we should be cutting costs of governance,they're adding ridiculous costs. What kind of country is this? #50million for scanning
5 Likes
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Atiku2019: 7:07am
Other areas expected to take the chunk of the allocation of the ministry include, grassroots publicity and enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes, which has another N409,240,600.............
That's quite huge tho ..... where can we get more details on these expenses?
Or is this money also meant for internet warriors who defend government's adverse economic policies?
5 Likes
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by EastGold(m): 7:24am
The way buhari is running this government is sideways
1 Like
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by unclezuma: 7:31am
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Tunami(m): 7:35am
Zombies will avoid this thread like plague.
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by sinistermind(m): 7:52am
Zombies come and see ur Mr. Change ooo
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by sanandreas(m): 9:15am
Gross ineptitude
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by RareDiamond: 9:38am
Nawa ooo
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ademoladeji(m): 10:33am
All hail 9ja my country.
Maybe doughnut na #5000 for one
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by candidbabe(f): 10:35am
N
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by doctimi(m): 10:36am
SCAMBUHARI
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by teebaxy(m): 10:36am
Similarly, the sum of N88m, will go into operation and maintenance of cultural centres abroad in China and Brazil
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Benjom(m): 10:36am
Very cheap
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by nwosu35: 10:36am
Why did u guys not cut cost. . . Do u know what that cash can do for us . . . Lol
Abeg price of Beer is how much
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Benjom(m): 10:37am
teebaxy:
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Defaramade(m): 10:37am
Nothing surprises me anymore in this Buhari government
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:37am
ademoladeji:Padi mi, i just taya.
This Chain-Ji is something else
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by jagaban82: 10:37am
Did they travel to the moon
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Alasi20(m): 10:37am
Jesu ooooooooooooooo
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by eyeview: 10:38am
APC and their propaganda got their zombies to foolishly believe that Gej saw to many goats eating our yam. But what they don't know is that under Buhari, lesser goats are eating more yams now.
Was it not better that many more goats ate fewer yams under Gej than under Buhari where a fewer goats within cabals are eating more yams now.
And these are the same idiots that will tell Nigerians to manage,that we are in a recession.
And to think that some zombies actually believe this APC lies shows that once I enter power, I can do and undo and still have fools believing any lie I dish out.
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Esseite: 10:38am
An approx of 1.8m a day....
For refreshments...
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by xynerise(m): 10:39am
I don't think there is hope for Nigeria. The leaders are the same
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by tolexy007(m): 10:39am
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ShakaZullu(m): 10:40am
where's that zombie sarrki
cc
ngeneukwenu modath
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ShakaZullu(m): 10:41am
useless hopeless shameless government rule by a terrorist
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter apc zombies Insha'Allah amin
may all that support this useless government perish Insha'Allah amin
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by ademoladeji(m): 10:41am
BeeBeeOoh:
Aswear, adon taya....
|Re: Information Ministry To Spend N661m On Travelling And refreshments by Samunique(m): 10:42am
Government of corruption!
Retired General Kills One Of His Would Be Kidnappers / Anxiety Over Enahoro’s Health / Ruggedman Unveiled As New Star Quest Anchor
Viewing this topic: caesaraba(m), DaGC(m), ademoladeji(m), food4otukotu(m), Samunique(m), himkers(m), latest90, nolyyy(m), Sanolex89, Chapecoense, destino24(m), Esseite, adegoks1234, sabams08, Ecosystem4u, gift01, TAD2(m), logica(m), teebaxy(m), lewizylee(m), rollykotex, lilmax(m), Kindoo, gambus007, eyeview, BrokenPussy(f), edi287, Slymonster(m), eph12(m), agarawu23(m), Ariemuogaga, Icetech, gurunlocker, benob(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6