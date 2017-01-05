₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,991 members, 3,291,938 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story (9530 Views)
Bovi Shows Off His Side Chick(photo) / Basketmouth Shares Hilarious Photo About Oba Akiolu's Threat To Igbos In Lagos / Phyno Shares Hilarious Photo Of A Girl Heading To The Polling Unit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by naijacrave(m): 7:33am
Ace comedian Bovi took to Instagram to share a makeup free photo of his wife, Kris alongside a hilarious caption.
He wrote True beauty lies within.
The other true beauty lies without makeup . I just remembered how I went to look for one of the finest girls in my class back in Uni. I got to her front door which was ajar. The moment she heard my voice, she cried out with horror “bovi hold on”.
My first thoughts were that she wasn’t robed and in my usual mischievous antics, I went in claiming I was pressed. “I wan piss abeg”. Turns out she wasn’t N@kkd. But her face was N@kkd. “Jesox”! She had no eyebrows. Pure desert. I asked her why she cut off her brows and she said it doesn’t grow well so she shaves it all off all the time. I was still dazed. No wonder they say if you want to marry a beautiful woman, go to the stream in the morning; when they’re having morning devotion with nature.
Now my biggest shock was that this classmate of mine was the biggest critic/gossip/ analyst we had especially when it came to judging people’s looks. My lesson was learned that day- everybody get their mouth. How they use it isn’t your problem. Because even the one with an opinion may be a case study of their own opinion in the eyes of others. #wcw .
Shoutout to all the men who dated the same woman twice but didn’t know simply because the women changed their makeup!!! #witness
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO1lvXFhCYR/?taken-by=officialbovi&hl=en
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Kingxway: 7:34am
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by benedictnsi(m): 7:59am
Chai....... Just because of talking, these guys marry fine girls......
But one mgbeke for my street go first d find money no matter how you try make am laugh....
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by CplusJason(m): 8:08am
I just weak when I see her pics.
She too fine abeg.
4 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ItsawrapOutfit: 8:41am
Interesting
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by LifeofAirforce1: 8:45am
The woman in picture look good even without make up
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ameezy(m): 10:18am
4 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Toylove: 12:09pm
We dnt give a fvck
1 Like
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ramdris(m): 12:20pm
This is pure crap and frankly speaking ehn...
2 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by LOGDAN(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by buygala(m): 1:18pm
"No makeup" but una use instagram filter
These days I don't believe any "no makeup" story anyhow. Just because she isn't wearing earrings, her hair roughed up a bit, and her eyebrows left undarkened, doesn't mean she is really "make-up" free... the only way I can agree a girl is "make-up free" is if I rub her face with a white handkerchief soaked in alcohol and the hanky doesn't turn brown or whatever color
Women have found a way to manipulate foundation and its partners-in-crime to hide in open view ... So Bovi should go and sit down
10 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by tizzdi: 1:18pm
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ebene4nija: 1:19pm
:ook
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by angelTI(f): 1:19pm
Beautiful woman
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by dazekid(m): 1:19pm
She's pretty. Bovi shine eye go market, scratch that, with Bovi's eyes, e no need shine anything before he see this kind fish.
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by PapaNnamdi: 1:19pm
V
3 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ademoladeji(m): 1:19pm
Purest beauty is that without make-up and padded bras as well as hip-ups
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by cyojunior1: 1:20pm
So ? Shld we swim in da lagoon ?
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Kowme6: 1:20pm
Oook
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by ndidibabe(f): 1:20pm
S
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by AntiWailer: 1:21pm
Where did I keep this Feck ?
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by slimthugchimee2(m): 1:21pm
6 Likes
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by akandry(m): 1:22pm
Make I just day read comment
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by DIKEnaWAR: 1:23pm
Meaningless and funny less story that won't change sh1t. Some 1diots might think it funny tho.
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by chemystery: 1:25pm
pretty girls without makeups turns me ON. And if she wraps it up with intelligence, that's end of discussion
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by misterpsalm: 1:25pm
pretty
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Atiku2019: 1:26pm
benedictnsi:
Humour with no Cash
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by jazinogold(m): 1:30pm
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:31pm
very true.
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Ladyrough16: 1:31pm
CplusJason:me too fine na
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by Hades2016(m): 1:32pm
What the fvckery is this na
|Re: Bovi Shows Off His Makeup-Free Wife, Shares Hilarious Story by CplusJason(m): 1:35pm
Ladyrough16:Are you sure?
My Miscarriage Is Old News - Uche Jumbo / Toyin Aimakhu Slams Women Who Don’t Appreciate Their Husbands On Social Media / Nigerian Actor Olayiwola Rasaq (ojopagogo) And Wife Welcomes New Baby(pic)
Viewing this topic: DaSugarBoi(m), Agadsman(m), obinna2nv(m), yewii2cute(f), myfantasies(f), genboss(m), Phlakes(f), pqmeup, NanciaKay(f), ebujany(m), nnamdibig(m), charloski(m), abdulaz, Mogenerous(f), mycece, Hadeyhorlla(f), BecomeALandLord(m), Darchangel(m), OXCUBA, professore(m), dives(m), castiello(m), realemmyz, Katier00, laurelyn(f), Titilayo4real(f), pato405, signature2012(m), onwards, mzcheekie, portablechizzy(f), mindboggler, Handsomecole(m), ocmorale, nigeriancuban, activelyA(f), Ujuhot(f), otunbacarter(m), SIRmuel86(m), Semper247(m), incomeboostng, fabiano09(m), jodeci01, dapsoneh, xtratagem(m), link2ok(m), saoban9, rusher14, IGBOyoruHausa, buklarbest(m), deenee, darbeelicous(f), Brodahud, seunoj, Perochelsea(m), Mskrisx(f), Akeelahtunez(m), AbbeyvanPersie(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11