



Ace comedian Bovi took to Instagram to share a makeup free photo of his wife, Kris alongside a hilarious caption.



He wrote True beauty lies within.



The other true beauty lies without makeup . I just remembered how I went to look for one of the finest girls in my class back in Uni. I got to her front door which was ajar. The moment she heard my voice, she cried out with horror “bovi hold on”.



My first thoughts were that she wasn’t robed and in my usual mischievous antics, I went in claiming I was pressed. “I wan piss abeg”. Turns out she wasn’t N@kkd. But her face was N@kkd. “Jesox”! She had no eyebrows. Pure desert. I asked her why she cut off her brows and she said it doesn’t grow well so she shaves it all off all the time. I was still dazed. No wonder they say if you want to marry a beautiful woman, go to the stream in the morning; when they’re having morning devotion with nature.



Now my biggest shock was that this classmate of mine was the biggest critic/gossip/ analyst we had especially when it came to judging people’s looks. My lesson was learned that day- everybody get their mouth. How they use it isn’t your problem. Because even the one with an opinion may be a case study of their own opinion in the eyes of others. #wcw .



Shoutout to all the men who dated the same woman twice but didn’t know simply because the women changed their makeup!!! #witness







