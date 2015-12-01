₦airaland Forum

Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Samguine: 8:05am
JUST when we thought we have heard the last of Miss Anambra beauty pageant mess, after the harried one concerning Miss Anambra 2015 winner, Chidinma Okeke and the Anambra Broadcasting Services, the Yuletide has served us another juicy one from Nnewi, from same Anambra State. This happened last Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Ifeanyi Uba’s sponsored Nnewi Youths Fiesta where all the sixteen contestants for the Miss Nnewi beauty pageant were disqualified for failing to answer basic current affairs questions correctly.

The gathering was thoroughly pissed for the inability of the contestants to answer questions like who the founder of the Dr. Ifeanyi Uba foundation is; What they would do if they become the president of Nigeria; and Who the president of Nigeria is? A contestant excitedly told the gathering that the current president of the Federal Republic is Dr. Muhammadu Buhari. Most said, ‘No Idea.’ Yet these are supposed to be undergraduates! Intelligence quotient At the end of the exercise, E-Daily learnt there was no winner as it was a brazen embarrassment to the sensibilities of not only the organizers but the state as a whole.

“The organizers of the event should please, try and test the intelligence quotient of would-be contestants before bringing them out for public parade. Or else, the embarrassment will continue as the state itself has not recovered from the cucumber saga,” a guest observes. At the end of the day, no winner was declared as the organisers were thoroughly embarrassed. The car prize meant for the winner had to be taken away.

Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/president-nigeria-dr-muhammadu-buhari-miss-anambra-contestant/

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by benedictnsi(m): 8:09am
Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha


See dem faces..... Bad market gringringrin

They thought it was Mouth Action and hand jobs.......... Most of these babes brain no pass 10MB

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by kilokeys(m): 8:11am
BIMBOS everywhere grin

some have to put lipstick on their forehead to make-up their mind about anything.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Cypmeni(m): 8:38am
One of my coursemate is there ooooo! Sharon I see u

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by LifeofAirforce1: 8:40am
And dis ones too be graduates

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by lanicky(f): 8:56am
Chai!
When Buhari turn doctor na? grin

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by greenermodels: 9:03am
99%of Nigerian girls are like that, that's how one was impregnated at onitsha by a guy that claims to work in an oil company at asaba,the guy then claimed to have been transferred to abuja and disappeared. the olodo girl is still arguing till today that the guy is an oil worker whereas he's a trader.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Jarus(m): 9:07am
She might have thought the DR in GEJ's title is honorific and automatic to any President

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by daremiarchs(m): 9:07am
Kwatakwatagwu
grin

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by LastSurvivor11: 9:07am
No b only Dr buhari na prof mmammadu buhari grin grin grin

"Dr" prefix to buhari name is an insult to the real doctors grin grin

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Olasco93: 9:08am
It's not enough to be Beautiful. Upgrade your Medula oblangata.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by mspee(f): 9:08am
Jaysu!!! shocked

Anambra models sef... sad
They only know how to cucumbate undecided

Dr. ko, Prof ni embarassed

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by smackimorn(m): 9:08am
Chai

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Izzy002(m): 9:08am
Beauty with no brains...
Issokay

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by appini: 9:08am
Buhari with his abracadabra system of government even pass doctor.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by recievesense: 9:08am
all I see is fresh green cucumbers grin grin grin

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by ngwababe: 9:08am
Chai..... Ihe ojooo

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Pavore9: 9:09am
Really embarrassing.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by gift01: 9:09am
What else can I say

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by allansie(m): 9:10am
O ga o....Dr ko,Prof Buhari ni
Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by ayodejijoshua(m): 9:10am
as beautiful as olodo

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Rita1982(f): 9:10am
Even some that read fishery in school will be address as Dr in Nigeria
Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by ka0s: 9:10am
I can't find the old post where we once discussed the low IQ of Nigerian girls these days and i remembered the girls fought back with venom on that one.
It's almost impossible to find a girl that can read a book cover to cover, most girls can't even hold a decent conversation for 5 minutes unless you're talking about Davido or ToNto Dike.
They bring no value whatsoever to the life of a man, all they have is a pretty face and some not even so pretty.
The rate of female ignorance in Nigeria has resulted in Multitudes of pretty faced girls with no personality .
Most thinks all that men needs is just sex which shows the standards they've got.
How can these idiots raise the next generation of leaders ?
Are we not doomed already ?

Sex is soo easy and cheap these days you can get nuts reloaded for just 400 Naira.

I pity men that would marry these women.

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Freiburger(m): 9:10am
lol...dem nor send grin grin
Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by davodyguy: 9:10am
Beauty without brains

Just as owele Rochas Said.

70% of Ndigbos don't read newspaper or listen to radio.

What do dey do?

They flood social media platforms, bandwagon and call Nigeria a zoo, just as they're ignorantly told to do

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Vin4favour(m): 9:10am
na wa for this igbi gals o

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by dunkem21(m): 9:10am
But, The girl is actually right ..

..Buhari is a doctor na cheesy

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/buhari-bags-kasus-doctorate-degree/

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by ITbomb(m): 9:10am
Na why I no dey vex again when girl reply me with K, e mean say she no sabi anything and she's just good for fast food.

When I wan marry I would find someone intelligent to hold a discussion.

Beauty without brain, na the waist dey suffer

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by ALAYORMII: 9:10am
The gurl dash Buhari honorary doctorate degree
Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by Praktikals(m): 9:10am
Empty flat head

Re: Who Is The President Of Nigeria? Dr. Muhammadu Buhari – Miss Anambra Contestant by chemystery: 9:10am
lol

