JUST when we thought we have heard the last of Miss Anambra beauty pageant mess, after the harried one concerning Miss Anambra 2015 winner, Chidinma Okeke and the Anambra Broadcasting Services, the Yuletide has served us another juicy one from Nnewi, from same Anambra State. This happened last Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Ifeanyi Uba’s sponsored Nnewi Youths Fiesta where all the sixteen contestants for the Miss Nnewi beauty pageant were disqualified for failing to answer basic current affairs questions correctly.



The gathering was thoroughly pissed for the inability of the contestants to answer questions like who the founder of the Dr. Ifeanyi Uba foundation is; What they would do if they become the president of Nigeria; and Who the president of Nigeria is? A contestant excitedly told the gathering that the current president of the Federal Republic is Dr. Muhammadu Buhari. Most said, ‘No Idea.’ Yet these are supposed to be undergraduates! Intelligence quotient At the end of the exercise, E-Daily learnt there was no winner as it was a brazen embarrassment to the sensibilities of not only the organizers but the state as a whole.



“The organizers of the event should please, try and test the intelligence quotient of would-be contestants before bringing them out for public parade. Or else, the embarrassment will continue as the state itself has not recovered from the cucumber saga,” a guest observes. At the end of the day, no winner was declared as the organisers were thoroughly embarrassed. The car prize meant for the winner had to be taken away.

Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/president-nigeria-dr-muhammadu-buhari-miss-anambra-contestant/







See dem faces..... Bad market



They thought it was Mouth Action and hand jobs.......... Most of these babes brain no pass 10MB Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha Hahahaha HahahahaSee dem faces..... Bad marketThey thought it was Mouth Action and hand jobs.......... Most of these babes brain no pass 10MB 59 Likes 4 Shares





some have to put lipstick on their forehead to make-up their mind about anything. BIMBOS everywheresome have to put lipstick on their forehead to make-up their mind about anything. 20 Likes

One of my coursemate is there ooooo! Sharon I see u 10 Likes 1 Share

And dis ones too be graduates 13 Likes 1 Share



When Buhari turn doctor na? Chai!When Buhari turn doctor na? 7 Likes

99%of Nigerian girls are like that, that's how one was impregnated at onitsha by a guy that claims to work in an oil company at asaba,the guy then claimed to have been transferred to abuja and disappeared. the olodo girl is still arguing till today that the guy is an oil worker whereas he's a trader. 55 Likes

She might have thought the DR in GEJ's title is honorific and automatic to any President 42 Likes 2 Shares



Kwatakwatagwu 1 Like





"Dr" prefix to buhari name is an insult to the real doctors No b only Dr buhari na prof mmammadu buhari"Dr" prefix to buhari name is an insult to the real doctors 20 Likes

It's not enough to be Beautiful. Upgrade your Medula oblangata. 3 Likes





Anambra models sef...

They only know how to cucumbate



Dr. ko, Prof ni Jaysu!!!Anambra models sef...They only know how to cucumbateDr. ko, Prof ni 12 Likes 1 Share

Chai 8 Likes

Beauty with no brains...

Issokay 2 Likes

Buhari with his abracadabra system of government even pass doctor. 5 Likes

all I see is fresh green cucumbers 5 Likes

Chai..... Ihe ojooo 2 Likes

Really embarrassing. 2 Likes

What else can I say

O ga o....Dr ko,Prof Buhari ni

as beautiful as olodo 2 Likes

Even some that read fishery in school will be address as Dr in Nigeria

I can't find the old post where we once discussed the low IQ of Nigerian girls these days and i remembered the girls fought back with venom on that one.

It's almost impossible to find a girl that can read a book cover to cover, most girls can't even hold a decent conversation for 5 minutes unless you're talking about Davido or ToNto Dike.

They bring no value whatsoever to the life of a man, all they have is a pretty face and some not even so pretty.

The rate of female ignorance in Nigeria has resulted in Multitudes of pretty faced girls with no personality .

Most thinks all that men needs is just sex which shows the standards they've got.

How can these idiots raise the next generation of leaders ?

Are we not doomed already ?



Sex is soo easy and cheap these days you can get nuts reloaded for just 400 Naira.



I pity men that would marry these women. 53 Likes 10 Shares

lol...dem nor send

Beauty without brains



Just as owele Rochas Said.



70% of Ndigbos don't read newspaper or listen to radio.



What do dey do?



They flood social media platforms, bandwagon and call Nigeria a zoo, just as they're ignorantly told to do 27 Likes 1 Share

na wa for this igbi gals o 6 Likes





..Buhari is a doctor na



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/buhari-bags-kasus-doctorate-degree/ But, The girl is actually right ....Buhari is a doctor na 7 Likes 1 Share

Na why I no dey vex again when girl reply me with K, e mean say she no sabi anything and she's just good for fast food.



When I wan marry I would find someone intelligent to hold a discussion.



Beauty without brain, na the waist dey suffer 10 Likes

The gurl dash Buhari honorary doctorate degree

Empty flat head 21 Likes 1 Share