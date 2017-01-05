₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,990 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC (4298 Views)
What Is The Work Of This Man Who Always Stands Behind Buhari? / Kogi APC Leaders Celebrate Late Abubakar Audu - PICS / The Strong Men Behind Buhari (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by OLAADEX: 11:59am
HE Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, lashed out at those behind the report purportedly credited to the state wing of the party which disparaged Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The masterminds were described as fifth columnists in the party, who lacked the locus standi to speak for it but out to cause disharmony among members.
But the party, in a statement by all members of its State Executive Council, led by the chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, said that APC members had no reason to disparage Senator Tinubu, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari would be supported to pick anybody, including Faleke, into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Other signatories are Shaibu Osune (Deputy Chairman); Adejoh Abdusalam (Secretary); Isah Daniel (Vice Chairman, East); Gbenga Asagun (Vice Chairman, West); Ibrahim A Ahovi (Vice Chairman, Central); Isah Abubakar (Organising Secretary); Ghali Inda Usman (Publicity Secretary); Joseph Molemodile (Legal Adviser) and Abubakar Adamu (Welfare Officer).
Others are Sekpe Daniel (Financial Secretary); Ismaila Ade Yahaya (Deputy Treasurer); Yusuf Okara (Assistant Welfare Officer); Bozi Attai (Assistant Financial Secretary); Muhammed S. Lawal (Assistant Organising Secretary); Zakari Adamu (Assistant Youth Leader); Makinde Oyebode (Zonal Youth Leader, West); Nuhu Akwu (Zonal Youth Leader, East) and Jone One (Zonal Women Leader, East), among others.
“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in a national daily of 3rd of January, 2017, page 18 by some self-styled APC leaders of the western senatorial district of Kogi State, threatening to cause crisis in the party if the president nominates James Abiodun Faleke as the replacement for the late James Ocholi as the minister representing Kogi State in the cabinet.
“From our records at all levels in the state, these self-styled leaders are ghost members of our great party. They, therefore have no ‘locus standi’ to speak for the party at any level.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional power to choose whosoever he deems fit as his cabinet member without consulting anyone or group and if he so decides to choose Faleke as his minister nominee, we strongly support his choice.
“Honourable James Faleke has been a strong financier and pillar of our party in the state since inception.
“We the entire members of the state exco respect the power of the president to freely choose whoever he wants to serve in his cabinet, Honourable Faleke inclusive.
“We also respect the national leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose support and influence traverses the national structures of the party.
“We the undersigned members of Kogi State exco of APC strongly condemn the purported publication by these ‘ghost members of APC.”
http://tribuneonlineng.com/behind-buhari-tinubu-kogi-apc/
4 Likes
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Kingxway: 12:01pm
And Buhari, Tinubu are behind your suffering
2 Likes
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:03pm
Okay
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by angeltolly(f): 12:04pm
You mean the same kogi APC that produces Dino Melaye?
1 Like
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by sarrki(m): 12:05pm
President Muhammadu Buhari carry Go
You have my support here too
Asiwaju carry Go
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Asiwaju Tinubu
God Bless Federal Republic Of Nigeria
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by sarrki(m): 12:06pm
Kingxway:
Hi,
Your hero caused it .
Baba and Asiwaju are cleaning it
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by seguun(m): 12:11pm
Good one there from Kogi.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by limeta(f): 12:12pm
Mumu president
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Kingxway: 12:15pm
sarrki:who is your hero?
So anyone that is opposed to the trash in the present administration is wailer or PDP supporter.
Get ride of this black man mindset.
It's killing the society. Call a spade a spade, no matter who is involved
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Noblesoul123: 12:37pm
,
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by jazinogold(m): 12:38pm
na una dy behind dis recession
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by CR77(f): 12:38pm
Who cares
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by CR77(f): 12:39pm
Nonsense comment of the year
sarrki:
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:40pm
sarrki:
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by CR77(f): 12:40pm
Abeg help me ask am Oo
Kingxway:
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by sarrki(m): 12:41pm
LEOSIRSIR:
I respect you for this
Am on it already
After a long day at work
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by CR77(f): 12:42pm
God bless the Zoo
sarrki:
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:42pm
sarrki:
1 Like
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Saheed9: 12:43pm
where is melaye when you need him
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by OLAADEX: 12:45pm
Saheed9:He is in the other Room.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Kowme6: 12:51pm
Where should he rather be
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by davodyguy: 12:51pm
Shame to bad people.
Tinubu is a known philanthropist since inception and all his men too are.
Read the part that they said Abiodun James Faleke had been financier to the party since the days of Ac, to ACN and now to APC. It started since 2003, when James faleke got elected as a hon member.
People who know no history should shut up
Ask Mimiko in 2008
Ask Oshiomole in 2008
Ask Amosu
Ask Ajimobi,
Tinubu made them through his financial contribution.
Tinubu made Buhari ApC flag bearer of APC, when he had nothing to contest against Kwakwanso, Atiku and Owele Rochas
2 Likes
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by hmuhammad(m): 12:55pm
CR77:you will forever remain an animal in the zoo. Nnamdi kanu once called Nigeria a zoo, where is he today? In a cage I believe
2 Likes
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by mavinc4u(f): 12:55pm
sarrki:
Cleaning what? This is 2017 and you are not ashamed. It is now clear that your deliverance is very far. If something is not wrong with you then you are wrong with something.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by CR77(f): 12:56pm
hmuhammad:
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by maxwell767(m): 12:57pm
OLAADEX:
Yea keep being behind
But.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by dazekid(m): 12:59pm
“Honourable James Faleke has been a strong financier and pillar of our party in the state since inception.
Una de see Naija politicians. So this is all that's required for him to be a suitable replacement candidate. The truth is just that Nigeria needs a new political party of young people with Nigerian progressiveness in mind, all these old men are just silly fools.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by dahunsy(m): 1:03pm
Coughs***clears throat# dont trust those words.....hmmmm Koooogi...fear them
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by michoim(m): 1:06pm
Kingxway :
Jonathan is behind all our sufferings. ..
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by NGELEBUBE: 1:07pm
sarrki:u are almost a psychiatric patient...yabaleft calling.
|Re: We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC by Kudan: 1:12pm
APC don scattered in kogi state very soon u go hear from another state.
Gej Didn't Sack Ifueko Omoigui-okauru / Between Enugu And Owere Which More Beautiful. / By: Patrick Obahiagbon: Nigeria Practices Kakistomoboplutocracy Not Democracy
Viewing this topic: Patrickker(m), Tosinayoko(m), Sabenko, detosho(m), Alexk2(m), emmasege, patrotic9gerian, nurey(m), honeyway(m), Peinstein, Cloud007 and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16