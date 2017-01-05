Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’re Behind Buhari, Tinubu —kogi APC (4298 Views)

The masterminds were described as fifth columnists in the party, who lacked the locus standi to speak for it but out to cause disharmony among members.

But the party, in a statement by all members of its State Executive Council, led by the chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, said that APC members had no reason to disparage Senator Tinubu, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari would be supported to pick anybody, including Faleke, into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).



Other signatories are Shaibu Osune (Deputy Chairman); Adejoh Abdusalam (Secretary); Isah Daniel (Vice Chairman, East); Gbenga Asagun (Vice Chairman, West); Ibrahim A Ahovi (Vice Chairman, Central); Isah Abubakar (Organising Secretary); Ghali Inda Usman (Publicity Secretary); Joseph Molemodile (Legal Adviser) and Abubakar Adamu (Welfare Officer).



Others are Sekpe Daniel (Financial Secretary); Ismaila Ade Yahaya (Deputy Treasurer); Yusuf Okara (Assistant Welfare Officer); Bozi Attai (Assistant Financial Secretary); Muhammed S. Lawal (Assistant Organising Secretary); Zakari Adamu (Assistant Youth Leader); Makinde Oyebode (Zonal Youth Leader, West); Nuhu Akwu (Zonal Youth Leader, East) and Jone One (Zonal Women Leader, East), among others.



“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in a national daily of 3rd of January, 2017, page 18 by some self-styled APC leaders of the western senatorial district of Kogi State, threatening to cause crisis in the party if the president nominates James Abiodun Faleke as the replacement for the late James Ocholi as the minister representing Kogi State in the cabinet.



“From our records at all levels in the state, these self-styled leaders are ghost members of our great party. They, therefore have no ‘locus standi’ to speak for the party at any level.



“President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional power to choose whosoever he deems fit as his cabinet member without consulting anyone or group and if he so decides to choose Faleke as his minister nominee, we strongly support his choice.



“Honourable James Faleke has been a strong financier and pillar of our party in the state since inception.



“We the entire members of the state exco respect the power of the president to freely choose whoever he wants to serve in his cabinet, Honourable Faleke inclusive.



“We also respect the national leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose support and influence traverses the national structures of the party.



“We the undersigned members of Kogi State exco of APC strongly condemn the purported publication by these ‘ghost members of APC.”

Shame to bad people.



Tinubu is a known philanthropist since inception and all his men too are.



Read the part that they said Abiodun James Faleke had been financier to the party since the days of Ac, to ACN and now to APC. It started since 2003, when James faleke got elected as a hon member.



People who know no history should shut up



Ask Mimiko in 2008

Ask Oshiomole in 2008

Ask Amosu

Ask Ajimobi,



Tinubu made them through his financial contribution.



Tinubu made Buhari ApC flag bearer of APC, when he had nothing to contest against Kwakwanso, Atiku and Owele Rochas 2 Likes

“Honourable James Faleke has been a strong financier and pillar of our party in the state since inception.



Una de see Naija politicians. So this is all that's required for him to be a suitable replacement candidate. The truth is just that Nigeria needs a new political party of young people with Nigerian progressiveness in mind, all these old men are just silly fools.

