|Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by disc20: 1:51pm
A new mother, Sarah Ademola, has fled the Felken Maternity Centre in the Somolu area of Lagos State, where she was delivered of a set of twins.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by AntiWailer: 1:53pm
Who are these now ?
Please how can I be of help oo.
I want to pay the 150,000 hospital bills please.
Why should paying 150,000 lead to handing over the kids to Government while M0r0ns called celebrity flaunt wealth everyday and with every given opportunity.
This country is messed up. very sad.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by delishpot: 2:01pm
AntiWailer:
Did you not readbtge article? It clearly states the hospital and it's location. If you want to help, contact them
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by AntiWailer: 2:09pm
delishpot:
"Felken Maternity Centre Somolu" is not enough/
If you have better information, provide or just pass.
Thank you.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by George22016(m): 3:28pm
AntiWailer:
Oga the hospital is popular in somolu.you must be a joker.if u need twins go drink alomo.
Mods you need to ban this guy cc lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by AntiWailer: 3:37pm
George22016:
May be you should use your brain differently this year. Instead of jumping on something without understanding it.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by AfonjasMustDie(m): 3:41pm
Sarah Ademola
This has been a constant issue in the Western part of Nigeria
Abandoning a new born baby
She should be sentenced to 70 years in prison for such a horrible crime of abandoning her young infant
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by takenadoh: 3:42pm
a yah the lady fertile oh, anyway this case no reach to call lawyer or police it can be easily resolved.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by WHOcarex: 3:42pm
Na wa o
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by banme(m): 3:42pm
Antiwailer and George,u guys can go over there and fu*ck ur selfes already
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by slimthugchimee2(m): 3:43pm
those two above thou
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by Kingbuhari(m): 3:44pm
May God abandon Buhari the way this wicked Afojoness abandoned this cute Afonjalets
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by lilmax(m): 3:44pm
this should be proof you don't just step into marriage with 50naira
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by enemyofprogress: 3:45pm
Eyaaaaaa see wetin fabfunmi ajepako aminat508 rokiatu vickyrotex and juliaann are looking for
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by kaeforum: 3:46pm
Imagine!!!
Tecno phantom 6 is more valuable than a set of twins!!
Doctors can be sadists at times, maybe its all that powder they snuff.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by Elle277(f): 3:46pm
That's not the best thing to do nah,,she should have look for someone to help her broadcast it on the Net,I believe she will see help.. who did she keep those babies for? She for even give birth at general hospital, I believe the bills will be lesser, cos this private hospitals no dey smile atall
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by prince9851(m): 3:46pm
nice one
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by prince9851(m): 3:48pm
AfonjasMustDie:lwkmd
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by larj(m): 3:48pm
Problem of not planning before having Kids.The woman is just a baby making factory and I guess she believes she has finished her contract, either way God will still provide for those kids with or without their parents
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by Bigajeff(m): 3:48pm
too bad
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by oscaruzie(m): 3:48pm
see those two FTC niccurs up up...drinking panadol for another's migraine...
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by Chrisrare: 3:49pm
I cant blame her sha, nigerian doctors are very heartless.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by eosigwe(m): 3:49pm
Kingbuhari:amen
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by adedayoadedeji(m): 3:49pm
What people are dying to get. Awa ma ridi ni ise oluwa
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by bydot1(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by GuDErboY(m): 3:50pm
Having Educated parents is a problem jare......you can't even ask for money to buy "Photosynthesis" for your project work.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by frenchwine(m): 3:50pm
Femi Falana is just a noisemaker. Jumping upandan to no end. If he wants to truly play the Samaritan, let him bring out the 150k and settle the bill with less noise.
All the legal jargons in his head cannot interprete the implication of a 240/140mmHg Bp to the mother and the baby. It's constituting a nuisance in the pages of newspaper that he is more concerned about.
How would the hospital break-even if they run as a charity or on promissory notes. Is it the promise of payment that would be used to pay the staffs? Why don't you sue banks to court when they go gung-ho over an indebted customer. Radarada
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by Cubeet: 3:52pm
Such evil could only perpetrated by the Ewedu and Eforiro Cone head Afonja.
Thank God it's not rape today or Human part being caught in her bag.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by bid4rich(m): 3:53pm
I commend the hospital for their courage to save lives. Nevertheless, the innocent baby should not have been detained. Anyway, there is always a solution to every problem and in this kind of situation, wisdom and intelligence is required.
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by bayinq25(m): 3:55pm
Kingbuhari:Just like God has abandoned your brain
|Re: Woman Abandons Newborn Twins In Lagos Hospital Over N150k Hospital Bill by emeijeh(m): 3:55pm
Paltry 150k?
And someone spent a whooping 7million naira in a club earlier this week!
There is God o!
