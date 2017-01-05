₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Everfrank(m): 3:43pm
The Federal Government of Nigeria has resumed payments of cash stipends to former militants agreed under a 2009 amnesty in the country's Niger Delta oil hub, a government official said on Thursday.
The government has been holding talks with militants to end attacks on crude pipelines which reduced Nigeria's output by 700,000 barrels a day for several months last year.
Authorities had originally cut the budget for cash payments to militants to end corruption but later resumed payments to stop pipeline attacks crippling vital oil revenues.
"Two months of the ex-militants' stipends were paid yesterday ... The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by (central bank) CBN," said Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the government's Amnesty Office.
He said the paid stipends covered August and September.
Each former militant is entitled under the amnesty to 65,000 naira ($206.68) monthly plus job training.
Eric Omare, spokesman for the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), which represents the Delta's biggest ethnic group, said former militants had complained to the region's top negotiator handling talks with the government about payment delays.
President Muhammadu Buhari met Niger Delta leaders and representatives for the militants in November to discuss their demands but little progress has emerged publicly since then.
The militants and residents who sympathise with them say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished region.
Crude sales make up about 70 percent of government revenue and the attacks have deepened an economic crisis brought on by low global oil prices.
Nigeria currently produces "close to" 1.8 million barrels a day of crude, its oil minister said last month, the latest official figure. Output had been 2.2 million bpd at the start of 2016 when a wave of pipeline attacks began.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-resumes-payments-to-former-niger-delta-militants/179279.html
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by DozieInc(m): 3:50pm
All these payments by FG is mere eye-service and a means of diversion by the FG.
FG just gave out crude oil contracts, how many of those are from the ND.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by AfonjasMustDie(m): 3:59pm
They should not only resume the payment, they should also increase the amount of money from 65k to 1 million naira each
These guys have been feeding Nigeria since 1856
You go into their communities, suck up all their oil, don't allow them to work in that oil block that sucks all their oil, they don't have good roads and at the end of the day you give them 65k (that's how much i wash my cars with every month)
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Janetessy(f): 3:59pm
Ok
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Cubeet: 3:59pm
Good News that is if it's true
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by XXLDICK: 3:59pm
Stupid country
Can't the money be used to build power plants for the Niger Delta
Can't the money be used to build refineries and employ Niger Deltans as members of staff
A country where billions are payed to criminals.
Criminals are being payed higher than the police.
What about those Niger Deltans that have been law abiding
When the law abiding ones decide to do what others did to get money, I hope there would be enough money to go around.
How can a country be rewarding criminals for crimes
No reward for law abiding citizens.
What message is she passing, crime pays
My major objective this year is to leave Africa.
I need to go to a country that values law abiding citizens like me.
Look at the comments below and above me then you'll get one of the reasons I hate Africa... Sharing the same national space with dimwits.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Chiedu4Trump: 4:00pm
Why did Buhari stop it in the first place?
We get the oil from their land, and the North owns the Oil blocks.
Just to give the Niger Delta guys money come become problem.
This funny thing is that El-Rufai & Buhari have given more money to Boko haram and their mobile divison we call the Fulani Herdsmen, than they have given the Niger Delta guys who own the oil.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by mosho2good: 4:01pm
Federal Government is a scam
APC is a scam
buhari is paynge
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by MARKone(m): 4:01pm
Lol Naija, paying militants to "behave" themselves. I just dey envy the militants, you'll just relax for house with your ogogoro and alert go dey enter every month . These guys should have been offered automatic employment into the Nigeria army, and sent to pursue boko haram.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by arabbunkum: 4:01pm
CRIME PAYS!
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by SmellingAnus(m): 4:02pm
Ok
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by walosky: 4:02pm
......finally!
This Zombie is a coward going back to his vomit
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by seguno2: 4:03pm
This is not true at all.
How can Gen. Muhamadu Buhari (ret.) pay militants?
When he can simply kill all of them as he did to Boko Haram terrorists?
Was that not what the zombies told us?
APC and lies be like 5 and 6!!!
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by frenchwine(m): 4:06pm
After his initial gra gra, shebi he has eaten the humble pie. If the dullard had buried his ego since and paid this guys as agreed, we wouldnt have been in this recession ffs. Useless m0ron
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by duni04(m): 4:08pm
DozieInc:Oga the FG did not just "give out" crude oil lifting contracts, there were open bids- unlike what used to obtain in the past. The question is how many ND people placed genuine bids? We can't just hand out contracts to people that won't deliver anything and run away with the money and crude.
And its a big lie that ND people didn't benefit from the contracts. Tonye cole's Sahara energy won their bid, among many other ND people. Stop spreading lies.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by davodyguy: 4:08pm
Give to. To Cesar what belongs to him.
Wise move by the presidency.
Its a case of call a mad man brother, just to allow him leave the way for you to go.
It solves the problems for PMB throughout his regime, but future administrations will still face same challenge. This' not the way out in the long term
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by mn09abk: 4:08pm
Na people like you dey start war...why you no go CAC register company tender your own?....is it by region do they have the capabilities
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Icecomrade: 4:08pm
The fear of Niger Deltans is the beginning of wisdom to any Nigerian Government.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by mn09abk: 4:09pm
DozieInc:Which Company for Niger Delta Tender submission pls tell us since you want this to be Federal Charecter
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Ijaya123: 4:10pm
For how long will this payment continue. This is not sustainable. Rewarding criminals with monthly stipend.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by tk4rd: 4:11pm
I DIDN'T READ THE POST..
I HAVE NOTHING TO COMMENT..
I AM JUST BOOKING SPACE HERE..
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Olateef(m): 4:11pm
A moment of silence for people who were born on 29th Feb...coz this year has nothing like 29th Feb.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by bennymark: 4:12pm
Very nice if true, hope the bombings will stop now
Those politicians that benefit from the bombings won't love this
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Odkosh: 4:12pm
Being a militant can be sweet. Get paid without work. We ipod youth won't like this.....
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Ijaya123: 4:12pm
seguno2:
Some people need brain upgrade.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by NovusHomo(m): 4:13pm
DozieInc:
How many Niger Delta business men apply, and how many of yhem have the capital outlay for such a venture. Oil blocks are not given out like loaves of bread or like allowances to placate little criminals who are bent on holding the economy to a ransom. It seems Niger Deltans prefer to receive allowances rather than oil blocks.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Lukmann1: 4:14pm
AfonjasMustDie:
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Dranatomy: 4:15pm
Npower graduates : 30k Monthly
Primary 5B Militants : 65k Monthly
...B.SC certificates useless...
who says criminality doesn't pay in Nigeria ?
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by Cleversheva9(m): 4:15pm
Just employ them... Dassal... They will protect ur waterways and also be responsible adults in one way or the other. But when Jonathan was doing it, y'all wanted to eat him raw.... Now, their godfather has realised his errors... Now, nobody can cough.
|Re: FG Resumes Payments To Former Niger Delta Militants by hrykanu231(m): 4:16pm
What will happen to law abiding youths from the region who refused to become militants?
