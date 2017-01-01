₦airaland Forum

Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by jonhemma11: 9:14pm
Super Falcon and Arsenal player Asisat Oshoala looks stunning as she steps out for GloCAF awards

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/asisat-oshoala-looks-stunning-as-she.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by EastGold(m): 9:36pm
This bae sweet die.


I have a dream, one day we'll be together

1 Like

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by PigMeat: 9:47pm
Ordega and this babe too set. I don't know the one to marry between the both of them. "Tumbo tumbo" may help me choose.
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Rapmaestro(m): 9:54pm
EastGold:
This bae sweet die.


I have a dream, one day we'll be together
*pours water on him* Wake up!!!!!!

7 Likes

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:58pm
This girl na fine girl o!
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by UltraSphinx(m): 10:02pm
hmmm
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Lukmann1: 10:03pm
She is looked beautiful, just that she is had small breasts.
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by ikombe: 10:03pm
EastGold:
This bae sweet die.


I have a dream, one day we'll be together

4 Likes

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by favourmic: 10:03pm
cucum........................................... grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by donfemo(m): 10:03pm
Not so stunning. #NoBeef

1 Like

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by LastMumu: 10:03pm
She looks like a man in gown and weavon. sad

1 Like

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by hungryboy(m): 10:03pm
E no fit man, Suit and tie for fit am sef pass
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by prince9851(m): 10:04pm
I wonder wat 1bkaye d trouble maker is doing here
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by asumo12: 10:04pm
Onosky is my crush....
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by mascot87(m): 10:04pm
My future wife kiss kiss
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:04pm
keep making Yoruba's proud

1 Like

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Bankalert(m): 10:04pm
fyn bae
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 10:05pm
cheesy commot make I look well well cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by star2008: 10:05pm
Hello bae. D babe fine die
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by beamtopola: 10:05pm
Abeg leave sport go fine man.
When u don reach 30 to see man na wahala
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by legundarybeans(m): 10:05pm
Just OK!


Meanwhile our MMM brothers and sisters be like "9 more days to Christmas" grin

2 Likes

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Acekidc4(m): 10:06pm
We Say Not today fucck!!

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by zico530(m): 10:06pm
She is not masculine like some female players.
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Akshow: 10:06pm
Lukmann1:
She is looked beautiful, just that she is had small breasts.
ur English is really a lukman English grin

2 Likes

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:06pm
beamtopola:
Abeg leave sport go fine man. When u don reach 30 to see man na wahala
mumu
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 10:07pm
beamtopola:
Abeg leave sport go fine man.
When u don reach 30 to see man na wahala

E concern you?
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Bigajeff(m): 10:07pm
bae
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:08pm
grin
Waiting For those "i dont give a Bleep guys"

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:08pm
Akshow:
ur English is really a lukman English grin
the guy English is sycodoroz

1 Like

Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by 1bkaye(f): 10:08pm
prince9851:
I wonder wat 1bkaye d trouble maker is doing here
Browsing
Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:09pm
PigMeat:
Ordega and this babe too set. I don't know the one to marry between the both of them. "Tumbo tumbo" may help me choose.

