|Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by jonhemma11: 9:14pm
Super Falcon and Arsenal player Asisat Oshoala looks stunning as she steps out for GloCAF awards
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/asisat-oshoala-looks-stunning-as-she.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by EastGold(m): 9:36pm
This bae sweet die.
I have a dream, one day we'll be together
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by PigMeat: 9:47pm
Ordega and this babe too set. I don't know the one to marry between the both of them. "Tumbo tumbo" may help me choose.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Rapmaestro(m): 9:54pm
EastGold:*pours water on him* Wake up!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:58pm
This girl na fine girl o!
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by UltraSphinx(m): 10:02pm
hmmm
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Lukmann1: 10:03pm
She is looked beautiful, just that she is had small breasts.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by ikombe: 10:03pm
EastGold:
4 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by favourmic: 10:03pm
cucum...........................................
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by donfemo(m): 10:03pm
Not so stunning. #NoBeef
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by LastMumu: 10:03pm
She looks like a man in gown and weavon.
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by hungryboy(m): 10:03pm
E no fit man, Suit and tie for fit am sef pass
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by prince9851(m): 10:04pm
I wonder wat 1bkaye d trouble maker is doing here
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by asumo12: 10:04pm
Onosky is my crush....
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by mascot87(m): 10:04pm
My future wife
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:04pm
keep making Yoruba's proud
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Bankalert(m): 10:04pm
fyn bae
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 10:05pm
commot make I look well well
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by star2008: 10:05pm
Hello bae. D babe fine die
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by beamtopola: 10:05pm
Abeg leave sport go fine man.
When u don reach 30 to see man na wahala
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by legundarybeans(m): 10:05pm
Just OK!
Meanwhile our MMM brothers and sisters be like "9 more days to Christmas"
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Acekidc4(m): 10:06pm
We Say Not today fucck!!
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by zico530(m): 10:06pm
She is not masculine like some female players.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Akshow: 10:06pm
Lukmann1:ur English is really a lukman English
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:06pm
beamtopola:mumu
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 10:07pm
beamtopola:
E concern you?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Bigajeff(m): 10:07pm
bae
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:08pm
Waiting For those "i dont give a Bleep guys"
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:08pm
Akshow:the guy English is sycodoroz
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by 1bkaye(f): 10:08pm
prince9851:Browsing
|Re: Asisat Oshoala's Outfit To GloCAF Awards 2016 (pics) by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:09pm
PigMeat:
