₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,704 members, 3,293,969 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma (11174 Views)
Underwater Photos Taken At The Yankari Games Reserve In Bauchi / Would You Pay N535000 A Night To Sleep In This Abuja Hotel Room? (photos) / 8 Of The World's Best Underwater Hotels (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Ndlistic(m): 9:30pm On Jan 05
Check out the $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review by Jaaruma
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0pJR5CZiRM
Nigeria's Newest Media Girl Jaaruma is giving us an insight into the underwater suite in Atlantis The Palm Dubai.
So if your thinking of going on vacation, this 20 minutes video has ALL the info you need to know.
Guys!!!!!!!! This is the same Underwater Suite Khloe Kardashian stayed in....!!!!
I loved this #Review and i learned alot from it....!!!!
Nice one Hauwa * wink *
https://mobile.twitter.com/jaaruma_empire?lang=en
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by luckyboy2016: 9:56pm On Jan 05
I am so attracted to pretty girls with big Breasts.
Nothing excites me than seeing a slim girl with fine sizeable breasts shaking up and down!!!
The girl make sense!
11 Likes
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by omoadeleye(m): 1:21pm
e no dey dirty?
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by sunvick(m): 1:22pm
Money answereth all things.
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by rabex123(m): 1:22pm
But
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by PEPPERified: 1:22pm
6 million Naira!
one hotel suite, for one night only?
if I sleep there would I wake up in heaven
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by shotin(m): 1:22pm
Cool
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by saint047(m): 1:23pm
Nice looking
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by doughziay(m): 1:23pm
Basically its women that would wana show off wif this.. let me have a viewing pleasure while it lasts.
amma own mine soon.
watch out
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Talk2Bella(f): 1:23pm
I'd buy hectares of land with that money here in badagry
I de mad ni
God forbid
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Catalin(f): 1:24pm
She get money.
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Thobiy(m): 1:25pm
money good
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by ireneony(f): 1:26pm
What kind of accent is that She is talking as if someone is pressing her neck
She is so selfish. .she couldn't even give the waiters a tip.
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by anjowaka510: 1:26pm
life in aqua
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Talk2Bella(f): 1:27pm
ireneony:
I think she's from the north
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by wunmi590(m): 1:28pm
Kudi is good
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by donyusy: 1:28pm
You know the rest.
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by thrillionaire(m): 1:28pm
Rich forever!
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by 2ndejoj(m): 1:28pm
i was there for christmas, So?
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by fernandoc(m): 1:29pm
Nna na wa oh!
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by ireneony(f): 1:30pm
Talk2Bella:the accent is so annoying. From the way she talks, she trying to fit in. Why cant she just talk in her real accent
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by cirmuell(m): 1:31pm
Damn, those...
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Omagzee(m): 1:31pm
.
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by omogidi234(m): 1:31pm
ireneony:
You guys on Nairaland would not kill somebody with laughter. Are you the one pressing her neck?
4 Likes
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by LoveJesus87(m): 1:32pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by ireneony(f): 1:33pm
omogidi234:i swear her accent is annoying .
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by fernandoc(m): 1:33pm
Nnna na wa o!
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by Riversides2003(m): 1:33pm
.
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by jazinogold(m): 1:35pm
|Re: Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma by sugarbeesmith(m): 1:37pm
luckyboy2016:ops dey talk about under water suites .you dey talk about girls with bwreast....Your mind need hypo
3 Likes
It Happened: Uk Settlement Visa In 2 Days. / Two Valid Passports - What To Do? / Diesel Tanker Crashes And Burns On Benin-Ore Road (Video)
Viewing this topic: DteesKennel, jowa16, Banter1, Mrtesso(m), black9, Lewist(m), djojo(m), RCINC, Arlex(m), y0rmee, ibbkiddsx, Caryordey(m), majour(m), Vera2cc, val15, modluk, delors(m), kennydee05(m), claremont(m), donwilly3, Day11(m), 9ise(m), viktoworld, prodam(m), CaptainCodes(m), ibmmusty, ireneony(f), crowther15(m), Olayinka777(m), kcsider, dragnet, fippycbk(m), viccozy(m), slimmoney(m), spacks, badtestguy, rexlims(m), Omoakin5(m), DaveyMcCoy, seXytOhbAd(m), Mecoy(m), areghan, Olamitisoji(m), imarrpopson, dapoola(m), xtratagem(m), percyshelu(m), DannyJ19(m), 2pacamarushakur(m), Stanalin(m), Vince09, DoTheNeedful, ProfSamurai(m), Galaxie, lekkie073(m), shilefan2(m), BaddoJnr, eosigwe(m), Amuram(m), ralphblac(m), Mariner006, deltakonnectsme and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13