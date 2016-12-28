Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Check Out The $12,250 A Night Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma (11174 Views)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0pJR5CZiRM



Nigeria's Newest Media Girl Jaaruma is giving us an insight into the underwater suite in Atlantis The Palm Dubai.



So if your thinking of going on vacation, this 20 minutes video has ALL the info you need to know.



Guys!!!!!!!! This is the same Underwater Suite Khloe Kardashian stayed in....!!!!



I loved this #Review and i learned alot from it....!!!!



Nice one Hauwa * wink *



I am so attracted to pretty girls with big Breasts.



Nothing excites me than seeing a slim girl with fine sizeable breasts shaking up and down!!!





The girl make sense! 11 Likes

e no dey dirty?

Money answereth all things.

But 3 Likes



one hotel suite, for one night only?















6 million Naira!
one hotel suite, for one night only?
if I sleep there would I wake up in heaven

Basically its women that would wana show off wif this.. let me have a viewing pleasure while it lasts.



amma own mine soon.

watch out





I'd buy hectares of land with that money here in badagry



I de mad ni



I'd buy hectares of land with that money here in badagry
I de mad ni
God forbid

She get money.

money good

She is talking as if someone is pressing her neck



What kind of accent is that
She is talking as if someone is pressing her neck
She is so selfish. .she couldn't even give the waiters a tip.

ireneony:

What kind of accent is that She is talking as if someone is pressing her neck

I think she's from the north

You know the rest. 1 Like

i was there for christmas, So?

Talk2Bella:





the accent is so annoying. From the way she talks, she trying to fit in. Why cant she just talk in her real accent

ireneony:

What kind of accent is that She is talking as if someone is pressing her neck

You guys on Nairaland would not kill somebody with laughter. Are you the one pressing her neck?

omogidi234:





i swear her accent is annoying

.