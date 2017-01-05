₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:51pm On Jan 05
See The Hilarious Replies This Tanzanian Lady Got After Saying Ghanaian Jollof Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof
After receiving replies from Nigerians, I’m sure this Tanzanian will wish to retract her comment on Ghanaian Jollof being better than Nigerian Jollof – she took to Twitter that she has happened to taste both cuisines and opinionated that Ghana’s is better than Nigeria’s.
Nigerians came for her and their replies is just hilarious… See below:
Source ;:: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/see-hilarious-replies-this-tanzanian.html?m=0
1 Share
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by ammyluv2002(f): 11:53pm On Jan 05
Lol
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by ekanDamie: 11:59pm On Jan 05
d fact that am Nigerian would not say if I taste this Ghanian rice one day and
it's tastes better than "party" jollof rice. I will hail them
4 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by yanabasee(m): 12:03am
the alien dude got me laughing real hard....
13 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by agitator: 12:14am
lol
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Idydarling(f): 12:17am
hehehehehe, naija no just gree
1 Like
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by tossie101(f): 12:21am
Well no need to comment with sentiments.
I heard ghanas jollof is very tasty
even though This comparison sounds childush to me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by xamuel17(m): 12:34am
Team Give a f#ck crew, over to u
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Benz4pimp(m): 1:20am
We have arrived
23 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Trueyarn(m): 2:59am
Now listen up...
11 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by deb303(f): 8:15am
lolx...see never see anything... or rather you hv not tasted Nigerian jellof rice
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Jamesmatic(m): 8:18am
I don't give a Bleep..
2 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by MrWhaley: 9:29am
.
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by MrWhaley: 9:40am
What's the essence of this comparism??
In this recession, if you see Jollof Rice chop at all, won't you thank God? Somebody is still looking for quality.
Person wey dey hungry nor sabi "Nigerian or Ghanian Jollof"
9 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Lukmann1: 9:43am
Ghanaian? crap
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by jazinogold(m): 9:44am
i ate Ghanaian egg roll and Nigerian egg roll...dy both taste nice! when i ate Tanzanian egg roll...i saw garden egg inside
5 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by whirlwind7(m): 9:44am
Do you guys remember the adage "a child who doesn't eat out will say his mother is the best cook"
Taste buds differ. Deciding which of the jollof is better will depend on the type of food the taster has been used to, the sort of flavors his palate is accostomed to, and which he is already biased towards eating.
It doesn't matter if the person in question was neutral. If any of the jollof versions has a certain flavor that reminds him of certain dishes he was already familiar with and enjoys, he woukd choose that one as the better dish.
Not sure of a better way to explain this. But, bottom line is, the argument for which is the better dish is mostly due to individual taste.
I wouldn't take such an argument seriously.
4 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Divay22(f): 9:44am
....
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by SweetJoystick(m): 9:45am
Taseted Ghana jollof rice, its awful....well maybe he one i ate anyway..
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Omagzee(m): 9:45am
We don land
5 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by WillieJah: 9:46am
Listening to illbliss rapping with Mark Zuckerberg
http://www.areliablesource.xyz/balling-with-zberg-new-lyrics-by-ill-bliss-ft-mark-zuckerberg/
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by abejide1000(m): 9:46am
My Tanzanian lady, your test result is out
4 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by MizJanet(f): 9:46am
Na wah
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by shumuel(m): 9:46am
Would they stop this argument please !
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by spartoo: 9:46am
I think she just STFU. I'm not even sure Tanzania has Jollof rice
)
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by NNVanguard(m): 9:47am
Despite our internal differences and challenges as a nation, yet we take no poo from outsiders.
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
1 Like
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by garlicrey(m): 9:47am
true
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by casttlebarbz(m): 9:47am
2 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Oyind17: 9:47am
Seriously
3 Likes
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Francis95(m): 9:47am
lol
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:47am
I honestly don't give a Bleep
|Re: Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:47am
As long as it fills the stomach. Who cares
1 Like
