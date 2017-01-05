



Do you guys remember the adage "a child who doesn't eat out will say his mother is the best cook"



Taste buds differ. Deciding which of the jollof is better will depend on the type of food the taster has been used to, the sort of flavors his palate is accostomed to, and which he is already biased towards eating.

It doesn't matter if the person in question was neutral. If any of the jollof versions has a certain flavor that reminds him of certain dishes he was already familiar with and enjoys, he woukd choose that one as the better dish.

Not sure of a better way to explain this. But, bottom line is, the argument for which is the better dish is mostly due to individual taste.

