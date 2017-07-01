₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,539 members, 3,646,275 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) (15069 Views)
Photo Of Nigerian Jollof As Depicted By A Ghanaian / When You Mix Ghana And Nigerian Jollof Rice (Video) / Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:17pm On Jul 08
Nigeria Jollof has been declared the best in first ever Washington DC Jollof Festival. On July 2, 2017, Ms. Atinuke Ogunsalu of Queensway Restaurant & Catering in Maryland, US, became the winner of the first ever Jollof Hackathon presented by I/O Spaces during Jollof Festival In Washington DC. The event was organized by Afropolitan Insights.
Ms. Ogunsalu proved to all that Nigerians can indeed cook Jollof when she secured her country the win at the event. Her competitors at the event were Cameroon, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.
Each finalist was given five minutes to present their dish to the judges who based their decisions on participants’ presentation, taste, and originality.
Newly crowned #JollofFestival champion Ms. Ogunsalu told walked away with US$1000 co-working services from event partner I/O Spaces and an opportunity to become a Chef at Jollof Caviar; an upscale African Fusion Restaurant Opening in Washington DC in 2019.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ms-atinuke-ogunsalu-wins-in-the-washington-dc-jollof-festival.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo5nFcmHBuo
Credit: Oral Ofori of TheAfricanDream.net
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:18pm On Jul 08
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by tuscani: 10:22pm On Jul 08
Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better
67 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by fabuloz1(m): 10:24pm On Jul 08
Nigerian jollof anytine.. Booking space
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 10:24pm On Jul 08
Wow up naija,mmmh yummy rice,serve this rice to Lai moha his tongue will change instantly
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by timawoku(m): 10:29pm On Jul 08
We are the best in many things;
Jollof rice
Corruption
Acting (president, EFCC chairman, etc)
Scoping
Twisting
Rigging
Jonsing
Yanshing
Entertainment
Everything! We are truly the giant of Africa
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Yeligray(m): 10:31pm On Jul 08
timawoku:you forgot the most important aspect which is the fact that "we are a great nation".
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by lekjons(m): 10:38pm On Jul 08
so am I supposed to be happy or something
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:38pm On Jul 08
Good news
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by lucky999: 10:40pm On Jul 08
That's great
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 10:51pm On Jul 08
wicked people
As I no eat this night
una won use this pix cause more hunger for me
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by femolacqua(m): 10:57pm On Jul 08
Anyday and anywhere Naija jollof rice rocks. Naija also de rep.
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Samusu(m): 11:20pm On Jul 08
I conquer
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by billynoni(m): 12:26am
Ghana people right now
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Gossiplover: 5:49am
lalasticlala and seun food is ready..come and eat
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by highrise07: 1:27pm
hmm
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by fixedhollies(m): 1:27pm
And one Country was underestimating our jollof. Na only Naija jollof rice people dey eat belle full b4 dem chop meat!
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:27pm
It can't be the same jollof rice Mama Musiliu cooked for me last week.
Only Onga and red oil.
Nothing more.
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Suspect33(m): 1:27pm
Reminder
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Smartademu(m): 1:28pm
tuscani:Where de man even dey na? Person no de hear him again.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seunny4lif(m): 1:29pm
Before ko
Jollof rice with nice Snake meat on top
Lala and Seun can never forget
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by whizzyleejr(m): 1:29pm
Up Nigeria, please don't dare nigeria when it comes to food, others zero
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Annie2059: 1:29pm
oh ya
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by tsmart360(m): 1:29pm
Nice one. The thing con dy enter my eyes sha. Chaii.
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Prognose: 1:30pm
Samusu:
Wow! How much per plate? And where r u based?
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 1:30pm
how come
when one of our minister confirmed Senegal jollof rice is better....
lai Muhammad
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seuncyber(m): 1:30pm
Lobatan
Ghana una here
We are the best
Mama give me jollof 200 2 pomo 1 fish and 2 meat add plantain with salad and big pepsi
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by CzarChris(m): 1:31pm
Samusu:Guy you are a wicket sombori Kai!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by EvilMetahuman: 1:31pm
Why would anyone want to compete with nigeria when it comes to jollof rice.
Other countries learned jollof rice from nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by pterson(m): 1:31pm
Them no sabi the potency of the Nigerian Jollof sha.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Solomonudofia(m): 1:31pm
Hmmmm... Very good
Flat Earth Whistle Blower....
This is breath taking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY7trmyD1Lg
|Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seunny4lif(m): 1:32pm
tuscani:You know say that man brain na Lies full am
That man can lies for Satan
1 Like
Why Do People Like Goat Meat? / Indomie Noodles! / English Names For Naija Native Foods
Viewing this topic: validman7(m), Stinond82, Rakiticbarca, Quartermain(m), Laslim(m), terabyte2015(m), Daminaj1(f), topeayan(m), shiffynaani(m), Evablizin(f), viexcey(f), aquabeing, eduresearch, akins56(m), Qu3sT(m), uzicuzy(m), goodlifehyd(m), Masterman619, Gireiboy(m), elvisgaga, MerceeD(f), Hephzibeulah, liztop2012(f), opakay, HarkymTheOracle(m), ChuckD1(m), kollins3, femzy1997(m), Juzzybabe(f), Deon28(m), jidepopeson, kolatobs(m), ohluoba01(m), Lexzyhands(m), justin04(m), Ernest777(m), jobd, numericalguy(m), mohlanforex, perfectionist(m), Julivas, Ayowande1997(m), Nerica(m), rickieflamez, sunky97, kinginglord, Lina4, GodBlessMe4Life, dyadeleye(m), blessedken92, mfolon, hardun63, Basfaq, Deicide, bossman44, ICEMAN(m), SaintMorris, olawepoo(m), wilbow2k3(m), gentleemmy(m), Carrottop(m), Unity19(m), Zeroid105, madjune, Reberry(f), Apostlelong(m), ajuji1(m), cristianisraeli, Amazingift01(f), erad(m), lollmaolol, colyx1(m), wenimo, obaobirin, Stephansmily(f), Haryee(m), untainted, Theben(m), Chartey(m), mustybobo(m), tainot2002(m), fortsierafino(m), JimmyNeutron01(m), Banee(m), crazysam001, ventilation, doctorfemi20, roysam(m), dejavuh0007(m), pyx, Nerddict(m), deyo1(m), iaamxavier(m), Lundii, Bills2307(m), davillian(m), obrakaneey(m), ibodom, Fantastic2m(m), naptu2, Keemy88(m), jaajaa(m), UlqU3(m), Barbz4u101(m), merahki, voa1912, funsowilliams(m), pammylerin(m), gidis1stson(m), tunisbaba(m), Fogman(m), Nauttyprof(m), mayosbobo(m), stevolinkon40, Typicool8, Legacy74 and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17