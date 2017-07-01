Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) (15069 Views)

Ms. Ogunsalu proved to all that Nigerians can indeed cook Jollof when she secured her country the win at the event. Her competitors at the event were Cameroon, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.



Each finalist was given five minutes to present their dish to the judges who based their decisions on participants’ presentation, taste, and originality.



Newly crowned #JollofFestival champion Ms. Ogunsalu told walked away with US$1000 co-working services from event partner I/O Spaces and an opportunity to become a Chef at Jollof Caviar; an upscale African Fusion Restaurant Opening in Washington DC in 2019.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ms-atinuke-ogunsalu-wins-in-the-washington-dc-jollof-festival.html



Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo5nFcmHBuo



cc; lalasticlala

Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better 67 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian jollof anytine.. Booking space 27 Likes 2 Shares

Wow up naija,mmmh yummy rice,serve this rice to Lai moha his tongue will change instantly 6 Likes

We are the best in many things;

Jollof rice

Corruption

Acting (president, EFCC chairman, etc)

Scoping

Twisting

Rigging

Jonsing

Yanshing

Entertainment

Everything! We are truly the giant of Africa 19 Likes 1 Share

timawoku:

We are the best in many things;

Jollof rice

Corruption

Acting (president, EFCC chairman, etc)

Scoping

Twisting

Rigging

Jonsing

Yanshing

Entertainment

Everything! We are truly the giant of Africa

you forgot the most important aspect which is the fact that "we are a great nation". you forgot the most important aspect which is the fact that "we are a great nation". 49 Likes 2 Shares

so am I supposed to be happy or something

Good news 2 Likes

That's great 2 Likes

wicked people

As I no eat this night

una won use this pix cause more hunger for me 4 Likes

Anyday and anywhere Naija jollof rice rocks. Naija also de rep.

I conquer 9 Likes

Ghana people right now 10 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala and seun food is ready..come and eat

hmm

And one Country was underestimating our jollof. Na only Naija jollof rice people dey eat belle full b4 dem chop meat! 6 Likes





It can't be the same jollof rice Mama Musiliu cooked for me last week.

Only Onga and red oil.



Nothing more. It can't be the same jollof rice Mama Musiliu cooked for me last week.Only Onga and red oil.Nothing more.

Reminder 7 Likes 3 Shares

tuscani:

Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better Where de man even dey na? Person no de hear him again. Where de man even dey na? Person no de hear him again. 2 Likes



Before ko



Jollof rice with nice Snake meat on top

Lala and Seun can never forget Before ko 5 Likes

Up Nigeria, please don't dare nigeria when it comes to food, others zero 1 Like

oh ya 5 Likes

Nice one. The thing con dy enter my eyes sha. Chaii.

Samusu:

I conquer

Wow! How much per plate? And where r u based? Wow! How much per plate? And where r u based?

how come

when one of our minister confirmed Senegal jollof rice is better....





lai Muhammad

Lobatan





Ghana una here





We are the best



Mama give me jollof 200 2 pomo 1 fish and 2 meat add plantain with salad and big pepsi

Samusu:

I conquer Guy you are a wicket sombori Kai!!! Guy you are a wicket somboriKai!!! 1 Like

Why would anyone want to compete with nigeria when it comes to jollof rice.

Other countries learned jollof rice from nigeria. 1 Like

Them no sabi the potency of the Nigerian Jollof sha. 1 Like







