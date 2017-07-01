₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,539 members, 3,646,275 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 02:44 PM

Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) (15069 Views)

Photo Of Nigerian Jollof As Depicted By A Ghanaian / When You Mix Ghana And Nigerian Jollof Rice (Video) / Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:17pm On Jul 08
Nigeria Jollof has been declared the best in first ever Washington DC Jollof Festival. On July 2, 2017, Ms. Atinuke Ogunsalu of Queensway Restaurant & Catering in Maryland, US, became the winner of the first ever Jollof Hackathon presented by I/O Spaces during Jollof Festival In Washington DC. The event was organized by Afropolitan Insights.

Ms. Ogunsalu proved to all that Nigerians can indeed cook Jollof when she secured her country the win at the event. Her competitors at the event were Cameroon, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

Each finalist was given five minutes to present their dish to the judges who based their decisions on participants’ presentation, taste, and originality.

Newly crowned #JollofFestival champion Ms. Ogunsalu told walked away with US$1000 co-working services from event partner I/O Spaces and an opportunity to become a Chef at Jollof Caviar; an upscale African Fusion Restaurant Opening in Washington DC in 2019.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ms-atinuke-ogunsalu-wins-in-the-washington-dc-jollof-festival.html

Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo5nFcmHBuo

Credit: Oral Ofori of TheAfricanDream.net

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:18pm On Jul 08
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by tuscani: 10:22pm On Jul 08
Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better

67 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by fabuloz1(m): 10:24pm On Jul 08
Nigerian jollof anytine.. Booking space grin

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 10:24pm On Jul 08
Wow up naija,mmmh yummy rice,serve this rice to Lai moha his tongue will change instantly

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by timawoku(m): 10:29pm On Jul 08
We are the best in many things;
Jollof rice
Corruption
Acting (president, EFCC chairman, etc)
Scoping
Twisting
Rigging
Jonsing
Yanshing
Entertainment
Everything! We are truly the giant of Africa

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Yeligray(m): 10:31pm On Jul 08
timawoku:
We are the best in many things;
Jollof rice
Corruption
Acting (president, EFCC chairman, etc)
Scoping
Twisting
Rigging
Jonsing
Yanshing
Entertainment
Everything! We are truly the giant of Africa
you forgot the most important aspect which is the fact that "we are a great nation".

49 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by lekjons(m): 10:38pm On Jul 08
so am I supposed to be happy or something
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:38pm On Jul 08
Good news

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by lucky999: 10:40pm On Jul 08
That's great

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 10:51pm On Jul 08
wicked people
As I no eat this night
una won use this pix cause more hunger for me

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by femolacqua(m): 10:57pm On Jul 08
Anyday and anywhere Naija jollof rice rocks. Naija also de rep.
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Samusu(m): 11:20pm On Jul 08
I conquer

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by billynoni(m): 12:26am
Ghana people right now

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Gossiplover: 5:49am
lalasticlala and seun food is ready..come and eat
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by highrise07: 1:27pm
hmm
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by fixedhollies(m): 1:27pm
And one Country was underestimating our jollof. Na only Naija jollof rice people dey eat belle full b4 dem chop meat!

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:27pm
shocked

It can't be the same jollof rice Mama Musiliu cooked for me last week.
Only Onga and red oil.

Nothing more.
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Suspect33(m): 1:27pm
Reminder

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Smartademu(m): 1:28pm
tuscani:
Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better
Where de man even dey na? Person no de hear him again. cool

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seunny4lif(m): 1:29pm
grin grin cheesy cheesy
Before ko

Jollof rice with nice Snake meat on top cool cool
Lala and Seun can never forget grin

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by whizzyleejr(m): 1:29pm
Up Nigeria, please don't dare nigeria when it comes to food, others zerogringringringringrin

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Annie2059: 1:29pm
oh ya

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by tsmart360(m): 1:29pm
Nice one. The thing con dy enter my eyes sha. Chaii.
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Prognose: 1:30pm
Samusu:
I conquer

Wow! How much per plate? And where r u based?
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 1:30pm
how come
when one of our minister confirmed Senegal jollof rice is better....


lai Muhammad
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seuncyber(m): 1:30pm
Lobatan


Ghana una here


We are the best

Mama give me jollof 200 2 pomo 1 fish and 2 meat add plantain with salad and big pepsi
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by CzarChris(m): 1:31pm
Samusu:
I conquer
Guy you are a wicket sombori grin grin grin Kai!!!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by EvilMetahuman: 1:31pm
Why would anyone want to compete with nigeria when it comes to jollof rice.
Other countries learned jollof rice from nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by pterson(m): 1:31pm
Them no sabi the potency of the Nigerian Jollof sha.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by Solomonudofia(m): 1:31pm
Hmmmm... Very good


Flat Earth Whistle Blower....
This is breath taking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY7trmyD1Lg
Re: Nigerian Jollof Rice Declared Champion In Washington DC Jollof Festival (Pics) by seunny4lif(m): 1:32pm
tuscani:
Nice, stupid lier Muhammed said it was Senegalese that is better
You know say that man brain na Lies full am
That man can lies for Satan

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Why Do People Like Goat Meat? / Indomie Noodles! / English Names For Naija Native Foods

Viewing this topic: validman7(m), Stinond82, Rakiticbarca, Quartermain(m), Laslim(m), terabyte2015(m), Daminaj1(f), topeayan(m), shiffynaani(m), Evablizin(f), viexcey(f), aquabeing, eduresearch, akins56(m), Qu3sT(m), uzicuzy(m), goodlifehyd(m), Masterman619, Gireiboy(m), elvisgaga, MerceeD(f), Hephzibeulah, liztop2012(f), opakay, HarkymTheOracle(m), ChuckD1(m), kollins3, femzy1997(m), Juzzybabe(f), Deon28(m), jidepopeson, kolatobs(m), ohluoba01(m), Lexzyhands(m), justin04(m), Ernest777(m), jobd, numericalguy(m), mohlanforex, perfectionist(m), Julivas, Ayowande1997(m), Nerica(m), rickieflamez, sunky97, kinginglord, Lina4, GodBlessMe4Life, dyadeleye(m), blessedken92, mfolon, hardun63, Basfaq, Deicide, bossman44, ICEMAN(m), SaintMorris, olawepoo(m), wilbow2k3(m), gentleemmy(m), Carrottop(m), Unity19(m), Zeroid105, madjune, Reberry(f), Apostlelong(m), ajuji1(m), cristianisraeli, Amazingift01(f), erad(m), lollmaolol, colyx1(m), wenimo, obaobirin, Stephansmily(f), Haryee(m), untainted, Theben(m), Chartey(m), mustybobo(m), tainot2002(m), fortsierafino(m), JimmyNeutron01(m), Banee(m), crazysam001, ventilation, doctorfemi20, roysam(m), dejavuh0007(m), pyx, Nerddict(m), deyo1(m), iaamxavier(m), Lundii, Bills2307(m), davillian(m), obrakaneey(m), ibodom, Fantastic2m(m), naptu2, Keemy88(m), jaajaa(m), UlqU3(m), Barbz4u101(m), merahki, voa1912, funsowilliams(m), pammylerin(m), gidis1stson(m), tunisbaba(m), Fogman(m), Nauttyprof(m), mayosbobo(m), stevolinkon40, Typicool8, Legacy74 and 155 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.