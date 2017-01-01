Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Prince James Uche Evicted From Hospital Over Incurred Debts (6262 Views)

Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out / Prince James Uche Goes Blind (Photo) / Desmond Elliot Calls For Assistance For Prince James Uche, Sick Nollywood Actor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





His son has come out once again to appeal to Nigerians to help his father... Read below;



GOOD MORNING NIGERIANS HOME AND ABROAD,I WANT TO SINCERELY THANK YOU, WHO HAVE DONATED TO SAVE MY FATHER'S LIFE,MY FAMILY AND I APPRECIATE YOU ALL,U WILL NEVER FALL ILL..AMEN.TODAY(JAN.3RD) IS A DAY I WILL NEVER FORGET IN MY LIFE AS WE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL DUE TO OUR INCCURED DEBTS,MY DREAM FOR MY FATHER TO SEE AND REGAIN BACK HIS HEALTH IS GETTING HOPLESS,WITH HEAVINESS IN MY SOUL I STILL PLEAD WITH THE GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TO SOW A SEED IN MY BELOVED FATHER'S LIFE,NOTHING IS TOO SMALL TO HELP...PLS I BEG OF YOU ALL..PLS KINDLY SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 ...OR..

Please help save his life for the sake of his kids... God bless you all.



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/ailing-actor-prince-james-uche-evicted.html Veteran Actor Prince James has now been evicted from the hospital for inability to pay bills as promised by the hospital that has been housing him.His son has come out once again to appeal to Nigerians to help his father... Read below;GOOD MORNING NIGERIANS HOME AND ABROAD,I WANT TO SINCERELY THANK YOU, WHO HAVE DONATED TO SAVE MY FATHER'S LIFE,MY FAMILY AND I APPRECIATE YOU ALL,U WILL NEVER FALL ILL..AMEN.TODAY(JAN.3RD) IS A DAY I WILL NEVER FORGET IN MY LIFE AS WE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL DUE TO OUR INCCURED DEBTS,MY DREAM FOR MY FATHER TO SEE AND REGAIN BACK HIS HEALTH IS GETTING HOPLESS,WITH HEAVINESS IN MY SOUL I STILL PLEAD WITH THE GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TO SOW A SEED IN MY BELOVED FATHER'S LIFE,NOTHING IS TOO SMALL TO HELP...PLS I BEG OF YOU ALL..PLS KINDLY SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 ...OR.. http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ....INFO CALL-TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU-08023200557...EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374. PLS LET 2017 BE OUR DADDY'S TESTIMONY YEAR...GOD BLESS YOU ALL...AMEN...#SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM #CHIEFEJIROOKURAME. SIGNED--UCHE JNR JAMES UCHE.Please help save his life for the sake of his kids... God bless you all. 1 Share

speechless

I wonder why all this celebs jux dey get money sucking sickness.

I pray he gets well soon. 5 Likes

This man didn't make enough money during his active days as an actor



His state governor should help his condition. 12 Likes

OMG





Nawao!

Eeya.

haba...people should help this man na... 3 Likes

What a life! And to think that some will spend as much as 2m for just a hand bag that its sole purpose is to carry makeup kits... Chai... 2 Likes 1 Share

LifeofAirforce1:

This man didn't make enough money during his active days as an actor



His state governor should help his condition.

He probably did....but dialysis , frequent dialysis , can cost up to N15000-20000 per week.(3-4 sessions, depending on the hospital).



Even if he had N30 million in his bank account at the beginning of the sickness, the thing(ie the account) would begin to look lean after a few months. He probably did....but dialysis , frequent dialysis , can cost up to N15000-20000 per week.(3-4 sessions, depending on the hospital).Even if he had N30 million in his bank account at the beginning of the sickness, the thing(ie the account) would begin to look lean after a few months. 11 Likes

We are in a society where no one cares !

This man rich for film niw?

His colleagues are there flexing their social media life. House-warming parties, trips to Dubai, new cars, etc. But to show love is a great thing for them to do. If they can't show love to their colleagues, how much more their fans or people on the streets. 4 Likes 1 Share

His colleagues in the industry are busy showing off luxuries, where is Actors guilde of Nigeria and what is the essence of the association if they can't help one of their own? If this man dies now they will all run there with crocodile tears for condolence and funeral as if they cared. 4 Likes

9jakohai:





He probably did....but dialysis , frequent dialysis , can cost up to N15000-20000 per week. You never add Erythropoietin Injection, Blood for IntraDialysis Infusion, and other Orishishi oh..

I no wish my Enemy CKD! You never add Erythropoietin Injection, Blood for IntraDialysis Infusion, and other Orishishi oh..I no wish my Enemy CKD! 2 Likes

I feel deep pity for those affected by Kidney related ailments. My older bro went through the horrific experience before God saved his life via Kidney transplant. He is doing very okay now. May God help this man and all of us. So sad

Sad , very sad. Other celebrities and all you lovers of Nollywood should rally around him.

Reading through the comments here, makes me realise that some of us are just plain silly.

You want state governors or ministers or adeboye or oyedepo to help out every celebrity who takes ill, yet you forget that for every celebrity illness we hear about, there are tens and hundreds of hapless Nigerians who don't even have the privilege of having wealthy friends or the privilege of publicity.

The government and wealthy individuals including celebrities should make health care affordable to all, or institute endowment funds to help the less priviledged, just like Kanu Nwankwo did.

LifeofAirforce1:

This man didn't make enough money during his active days as an actor



His state governor should help his condition. his state governor is a buffoon his state governor is a buffoon 1 Like 1 Share

[img][/img]

Hmmm

Can Kumuyi, Adeboye and Oyedepo do something? This is where they are really needed, not inside their private jets. 5 Likes 3 Shares

..and his biafran people don't see him now .



efote sile eupa lapalapa.. I pray for his survival 1 Like

bankyblue:

This man rich for film niw?





Na film we dey talk of? Na film we dey talk of?

Rochas help this man.





This boy should post it in Radio Biafra page and see how those ipobs will bail him out

bamo1122:

..and his biafran people don't see him now .



efote sile eupa lapalapa.. I pray for his survival 1 Like

Help help

bamo1122:

..and his biafran people don't see him now .



efote sile eupa lapalapa.. I pray for his survival

You know you could have just moved on, did the man tell you he was Biafran? You know you could have just moved on, did the man tell you he was Biafran?

IdomaLikita:



You never add Erythropoietin Injection, Blood for IntraDialysis Infusion, and other Orishishi oh..

I no wish my Enemy CKD!

I tell you.....



All those stuff you mentioned will add cost.....especially if you have to buy blood because , for example, you have rare blood type. I tell you.....All those stuff you mentioned will add cost.....especially if you have to buy blood because , for example, you have rare blood type.

9jakohai:





He probably did....but dialysis , frequent dialysis , can cost up to N15000-20000 per week.(3-4 sessions, depending on the hospital).



Even if he had N30 million in his bank account at the beginning of the sickness, the thing(ie the account) would begin to look lean after a few months. he did not make enough money then,.. top actors like Chief edochie , olu Jacob, osuofia and Zack orji barely collect 50k while lesser actors like him goes home with 10 or 20k .... Nollywood actors and actresses making it big this days is at the mercy of endowment they got, those days endowment deal are not reclusive...his younger colleagues should help him he did not make enough money then,.. top actors like Chief edochie , olu Jacob, osuofia and Zack orji barely collect 50k while lesser actors like him goes home with 10 or 20k .... Nollywood actors and actresses making it big this days is at the mercy of endowment they got, those days endowment deal are not reclusive...his younger colleagues should help him