|Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by RoyalBlak007: 12:00pm
Spanish
Latin
French
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Jibril659(m): 12:02pm
French
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Afam4eva(m): 12:03pm
French is usually the second adopted language after English. But i believe Spanish is more widely spoken.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by RB007: 12:06pm
Afam4eva:
Thats exactly what i thought as well
Thanks
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Monogamy: 12:17pm
French is the second most adopted language after English
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by RoyalBlak007: 12:20pm
..
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Kirinwa: 12:26pm
RoyalBlak007:
Latin is a dead language. Apart from Catholic priests that learn it for religious purposes.Nobody uses it.
As for spanish I am looking for where to learn it in Nigeria as I dont have enough money to process my Spanish travel.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by jazinogold(m): 12:52pm
pigeon ingleash
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by tolexy007(m): 12:52pm
Akure
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by olaolulazio(m): 12:52pm
Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by doublewisdom: 12:52pm
Money. That's the language everyone understands.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by petux(m): 12:53pm
French.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Funjosh(m): 12:53pm
RoyalBlak007:
Chinese Language is going Globally now.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by ireneony(f): 12:53pm
Spanish and french
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Sijo01(f): 12:53pm
French!
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Candycrusher(m): 12:53pm
Latin and greek
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by permsec: 12:53pm
Fulfude.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Funjosh(m): 12:53pm
tolexy007:
Akure ko, Ijare ni
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by blackberlin: 12:53pm
Ijesha. . . thank me later.
Kari o lube! Omo ulesha!
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by tolexy007(m): 12:54pm
Funjosh:
ara awe
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by LastSurvivor11: 12:54pm
Chinese and frencha...
Tank me later..
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Pavore9: 12:54pm
Though it depends on what an individual is into. I will choose Spanish as it the language as almost all South American countries likewise the alternate language in the U.S.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by sammyj: 12:54pm
French of course
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by ngolokante(m): 12:54pm
French, Arabic and Chinese (since they are the world's workshop now)
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by adonbilivit: 12:54pm
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by AfonjasMustDie(m): 12:54pm
Spanish
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by Professordi: 12:55pm
Yoruba
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by curiositymaster: 12:56pm
Na Oyibo language na
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by seguno2: 12:56pm
French- number of countries.
Chinese- number of speakers and growing economic power.
Spanish- number of countries (after French)
Arabic- number of countries.
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by R2des: 12:57pm
FRENCH
|Re: Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally? by richommie(m): 12:58pm
French. . . Am fluent wen speaking it.
Spanish-dunno anything about this.
Mandarin-i can't wait to learn this language ..my dream language
#YOlO
