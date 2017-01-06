₦airaland Forum

Apart From English, Which Language Is More Useful Globally?

RoyalBlak007: 12:00pm
Spanish

Latin

French

Jibril659(m): 12:02pm
French

Afam4eva(m): 12:03pm
French is usually the second adopted language after English. But i believe Spanish is more widely spoken.

RB007: 12:06pm
Afam4eva:
French is usually the second adopted language after English. But i believe Spanish is more widely spoken.

Thats exactly what i thought as well

Thanks

Monogamy: 12:17pm
French is the second most adopted language after English

RoyalBlak007: 12:20pm
..
Kirinwa: 12:26pm
RoyalBlak007:
Spanish

Latin

French

Latin is a dead language. Apart from Catholic priests that learn it for religious purposes.Nobody uses it.

As for spanish I am looking for where to learn it in Nigeria as I dont have enough money to process my Spanish travel.

jazinogold(m): 12:52pm
angry

pigeon ingleash

tolexy007(m): 12:52pm
Akure tongue

olaolulazio(m): 12:52pm
Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

doublewisdom: 12:52pm
Money. That's the language everyone understands.

petux(m): 12:53pm
French.
Funjosh(m): 12:53pm
RoyalBlak007:
Spanish

Latin

French










Chinese Language is going Globally now.

ireneony(f): 12:53pm
Spanish and french
Sijo01(f): 12:53pm
French!
Candycrusher(m): 12:53pm
Latin and greek
permsec: 12:53pm
Fulfude.

Funjosh(m): 12:53pm
tolexy007:
Akure tongue





Akure ko, Ijare ni tongue

blackberlin: 12:53pm
Ijesha. . . thank me later. wink
Kari o lube! grin grin Omo ulesha!

tolexy007(m): 12:54pm
Funjosh:






Akure ko, Ijare ni tongue


grin grin grin grin ara awe
LastSurvivor11: 12:54pm
Chinese and frencha...
Tank me later..
Pavore9: 12:54pm
Though it depends on what an individual is into. I will choose Spanish as it the language as almost all South American countries likewise the alternate language in the U.S.
sammyj: 12:54pm
French of course tongue
ngolokante(m): 12:54pm
French, Arabic and Chinese (since they are the world's workshop now)
adonbilivit: 12:54pm
AfonjasMustDie(m): 12:54pm


Spanish

Professordi: 12:55pm
Yoruba

curiositymaster: 12:56pm
Na Oyibo language na
seguno2: 12:56pm
French- number of countries.
Chinese- number of speakers and growing economic power.
Spanish- number of countries (after French)
Arabic- number of countries.

R2des: 12:57pm
FRENCH
richommie(m): 12:58pm
French. . . Am fluent wen speaking it.

Spanish-dunno anything about this.


Mandarin-i can't wait to learn this language grin ..my dream language


#YOlO

