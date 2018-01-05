₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,938,752 members, 4,006,751 topics. Date: Friday, 05 January 2018 at 08:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course (3001 Views)
What Course Would You Study If You Had The Chance To Go Back To School And Why? / What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University? / What Course Can My Sister Study With This Waec Result (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by saintvc(m): 9:23pm On Jan 04
you have the chance to undertake a new course of study in the varsity aside from your current discipline, which would that be?
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by saintvc(m): 9:25pm On Jan 04
state current course of study and preferred course of study
e.g. physics..... law
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by StarBukola(f): 9:29pm On Jan 04
Literature
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by OrestesDante(m): 9:29pm On Jan 04
∆ Mathematics. Still even thinking of going back to study it. ∆
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by fuckerstard: 9:35pm On Jan 04
Computer Science,
If i want to choose now, i'll choose a very soft course like Agric or political science. I didn't mean Agric engineering o!
5 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by kennyjam: 9:54pm On Jan 04
let me joke small
current course; Yahoo yahoo
preferred course; Yahoo yahoo grade 11
at the university of South..... of nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by remsonik(f): 10:00pm On Jan 04
Law and nursing. I am still going for it after taking my career to the level I want it
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by MrHistorian: 10:01pm On Jan 04
Maybe Philosophy.
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by smexy(m): 11:49pm On Jan 04
Aeronautic and Astronautic Engr.....
None in mind.
1 Like
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by lordkush: 7:22am
OrestesDante:
OrestesDante:
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by vingeophysicist(m): 7:22am
hmm, would have studied Money.lol
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by OboOlora(f): 7:22am
Studied Medicine n Surgery, would have studied anthropology
6 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by cooldipo1(m): 7:22am
Creative Art or Energy Solution or Battery Technology or Solar Power Generation
I would really have even preferred to learn them like an artisan or technician..... That is where the real learning is in Nigeria.......higher institutions hadly teach jack these days..... Graduate can't hadly do anything meaningful with what they learnt unlike guys who acquired skills by the road side
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by benn94(m): 7:23am
Law
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by rheether(f): 7:23am
Archeology.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by agongajoseph(m): 7:24am
smexy:you shud join the airforce bro
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by Chuvin22(m): 7:24am
Microbiology
Computer Science.
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by dingbang(m): 7:24am
Nautical science
2 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by dingbang(m): 7:25am
agongajoseph:not easy as you think
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by NubiLove(m): 7:25am
Okay.
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by sabama007(f): 7:26am
Aeronautic Engineering as against Civil Engineering
1 Like
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by jamariwolf2(f): 7:26am
The male gender!!!
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by agongajoseph(m): 7:26am
dingbang:it is with the kind of course u are studying. Believe me.
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by Mofpearl: 7:26am
If I wasn't studying nursing (nursing was my first choice), I would be studying either
Biomedical science
English language
Pharmacy
Medicine (not too sure about this).
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by fergie001(m): 7:27am
European Studies
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by Kingzy4pep(m): 7:27am
Telecommunication/network engineering. Electrical electronics engineering
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by juseto: 7:27am
petroleum engineering�
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by Princejebs(m): 7:29am
I will choose computer science over and over again if it is a Nigerian university but would prefer medicine outside Nigeria
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by Kingzy4pep(m): 7:29am
sabama007:Civil is cool na.
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by thesettingz(m): 7:30am
Definitely LAW
If not for my financial backup...... My love for law no be small
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by talkeverytime: 7:30am
I would study literature or go into theatre arts. Now I'm in my finals as a civil engineering student. I'm not doing bad, I'm one of the bests in the class. It's just that I realized that i'll feel more fulfilled doing arts. Its a pity that during secondary school days, I thought science was for me because I was top in my class. It's a people still believe that their intelligent kids should study science
4 Likes
|Re: What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course by lilbest4(m): 7:32am
Studying English and Literature. I would choose Morden Languages (French, German, Spanish and English) if I had the chance.
1 Like 1 Share
A Compendium of Clinical Medicine / Slay Queens Should Not Be Allowed To Teach / Noun 2009/2010 Admission List For 1st Batch Is Out.
Viewing this topic: tunji2003, pendragon007, godspeed, helicopterman(m), ohepo2020(m), Itsachair, softclicktech, Haywhymido(m), begwong, Sent4rina, getukudo(m), AngryArmani, Gaddafithe2nd(m), KARDEMARH, flexclusive(m), Certifiedkomo, Tumise100(m), abbeyboy2o15, danysong, lavenjcrown(m), unapapadeycraze, Joemarvel(m), Mayflowa(m), Heryordele94(m), thange(m), tolumyti, Arielle5(f), Ihebu4chelsea(m), chineduemmao, Olabenjamen22(m), Juenwume, Inyanga(m), loteliz(f), Daddykaykes, mickeyenglish(m), id4krist(f), Mikeparlo12(m), MRAKBEE(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14