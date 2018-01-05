Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Course Would You Have Studied Apart From Your Current Course (3001 Views)

you have the chance to undertake a new course of study in the varsity aside from your current discipline, which would that be?

state current course of study and preferred course of study



e.g. physics..... law

∆ Mathematics. Still even thinking of going back to study it. ∆

Computer Science,



If i want to choose now, i'll choose a very soft course like Agric or political science. I didn't mean Agric engineering o! 5 Likes

Law and nursing. I am still going for it after taking my career to the level I want it

Maybe Philosophy. 2 Likes

Aeronautic and Astronautic Engr.....

None in mind. 1 Like

hmm, would have studied Money.lol

Studied Medicine n Surgery, would have studied anthropology 6 Likes

Creative Art or Energy Solution or Battery Technology or Solar Power Generation





I would really have even preferred to learn them like an artisan or technician..... That is where the real learning is in Nigeria.......higher institutions hadly teach jack these days..... Graduate can't hadly do anything meaningful with what they learnt unlike guys who acquired skills by the road side 1 Like 1 Share

Law

Archeology. 1 Like 1 Share

Microbiology



Computer Science.

Nautical science 2 Likes

Aeronautic Engineering as against Civil Engineering 1 Like

The male gender!!!

If I wasn't studying nursing (nursing was my first choice), I would be studying either

Biomedical science

English language

Pharmacy

Medicine (not too sure about this).

European Studies

Telecommunication/network engineering. Electrical electronics engineering

petroleum engineering�

I will choose computer science over and over again if it is a Nigerian university but would prefer medicine outside Nigeria

Definitely LAW

If not for my financial backup...... My love for law no be small

I would study literature or go into theatre arts. Now I'm in my finals as a civil engineering student. I'm not doing bad, I'm one of the bests in the class. It's just that I realized that i'll feel more fulfilled doing arts. Its a pity that during secondary school days, I thought science was for me because I was top in my class. It's a people still believe that their intelligent kids should study science 4 Likes