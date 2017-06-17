Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 5 Easy Ways To Get Admitted In 2017 Apart From JAMB (3367 Views)

5 Easy Ways To Build A Good Reading Habit-share / Chioma Onuoha Admitted In Three Ivy League Schools / Jambites, What's Your New JAMB Score After Receiving The 40 Mark From Jamb? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Here are some other ways to gain admission

1. Direct Entry: This is the second most popular mode of entry into the university. This mode of entry projects the aspirant into 200 level or 300 level (if they already completed the first-degree programme) in any university in Nigeria. You are eligible through this mode of entry into the varsity after successfully completing any A’level programmes in Nigeria.

2. Remedial: It is the least common mode of entry into the university. It was introduced to remedy the consistent mass failure usually recorded by students writing JAMB and Post Jamb (before it was rendered obsolete). This background establishes the need for a Pre-Degree programme that would serve as a platform to equip prospective students for university admission, giving them a good head-start and promote superior studentship in the University. In fact, this mode of entry enjoys a high fraction of “admission sharing” among others. This is so because respective institutions host or manages the remedial/pre-degree programs solely. Students are required to choose three subjects in addition to English. The validity of the result is after a year and the admission through this mode of entry get you into 100 level of the university that hosted the program.

3. IJMB: IJMB programme is moderated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It is designed to solve problems of admission for candidates seeking admission into the universities.

IJMB examination is conducted in February of every year in designated and accredited institutions, while the result is released within 90 days of the examination for admission processing. To be eligible for the IJMB program, a candidate is required to obtain at least 5 O’level Credits in relevant subjects (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) at no more than two sittings. Awaiting result candidates can also apply. The IJMB program is conducted in accredited study centres across the nation for a period of 8-9 months which is from a period of 2 Semesters. IJMB examination is usually written in the month of February.

4. JUPEB: The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria in December 2013. It was formally established in April 2014 by a consortium of ten (10) partnering universities led by the University of Lagos. The JUPEB Advanced Level programme runs for a period of two semesters, after which a successful JUPEB student graduates into 200 level in the University through direct entry. All courses are available for JUPEB programme. Unlike JAMB, the result obtained from JUPEB programme as no validity period (it does not expire). Candidates seeking admission into the JUPEB programme must possess a minimum of 5 Credits in relevant O'level subjects from WAEC, NECO or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. Awaiting result can also apply for the JUPEB programme.

5. A’ Level NABTEB: Advanced Level NABTEB is a programme to cater for those who wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities but have not been able to do so through JAMB. NABTEB A Level serves as an alternative route to getting admission into the university without JAMB. Another fascinating thing about this programme is that you can study almost all the courses in Nigerian universities. When you attend lectures in any of the approved NABTEB A’ Level Study centre and passed, you will be able to combine the result with the Direct Entry form and use it to gain admission into 200 level of any university. Although, not all universities accept NABTEB A Level result for now. You can check for the lists of universities accepting NABTEB A’ Level results here: /p8JcaQ-3J

Source: Not all aspirants that sit for JAMB passes it and as a matter of fact, not all aspirants that pass JAMB will gain admission into the university that particular year. If a student fails JAMB, he/she is forced to sit back at home to retake the examination the later year. Imagine that the aspirant, unfortunately, fails JAMB again; he/she will get discouraged from pursuing his/her goals and ambition in the university. Many dreams have been killed, many future ambitions have been aborted and many hopes have been lost as a result of this consistent failure. Most students have lost the sight of other easy ways of gaining admission or they are unaware. Though some of these methods are a little bit expensive than JAMB, they are worth it.Here are some other ways to gain admission1. Direct Entry: This is the second most popular mode of entry into the university. This mode of entry projects the aspirant into 200 level or 300 level (if they already completed the first-degree programme) in any university in Nigeria. You are eligible through this mode of entry into the varsity after successfully completing any A’level programmes in Nigeria.2. Remedial: It is the least common mode of entry into the university. It was introduced to remedy the consistent mass failure usually recorded by students writing JAMB and Post Jamb (before it was rendered obsolete). This background establishes the need for a Pre-Degree programme that would serve as a platform to equip prospective students for university admission, giving them a good head-start and promote superior studentship in the University. In fact, this mode of entry enjoys a high fraction of “admission sharing” among others. This is so because respective institutions host or manages the remedial/pre-degree programs solely. Students are required to choose three subjects in addition to English. The validity of the result is after a year and the admission through this mode of entry get you into 100 level of the university that hosted the program.3. IJMB: IJMB programme is moderated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It is designed to solve problems of admission for candidates seeking admission into the universities.IJMB examination is conducted in February of every year in designated and accredited institutions, while the result is released within 90 days of the examination for admission processing. To be eligible for the IJMB program, a candidate is required to obtain at least 5 O’level Credits in relevant subjects (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) at no more than two sittings. Awaiting result candidates can also apply. The IJMB program is conducted in accredited study centres across the nation for a period of 8-9 months which is from a period of 2 Semesters. IJMB examination is usually written in the month of February.4. JUPEB: The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria in December 2013. It was formally established in April 2014 by a consortium of ten (10) partnering universities led by the University of Lagos. The JUPEB Advanced Level programme runs for a period of two semesters, after which a successful JUPEB student graduates into 200 level in the University through direct entry. All courses are available for JUPEB programme. Unlike JAMB, the result obtained from JUPEB programme as no validity period (it does not expire). Candidates seeking admission into the JUPEB programme must possess a minimum of 5 Credits in relevant O'level subjects from WAEC, NECO or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. Awaiting result can also apply for the JUPEB programme.5. A’ Level NABTEB: Advanced Level NABTEB is a programme to cater for those who wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities but have not been able to do so through JAMB. NABTEB A Level serves as an alternative route to getting admission into the university without JAMB. Another fascinating thing about this programme is that you can study almost all the courses in Nigerian universities. When you attend lectures in any of the approved NABTEB A’ Level Study centre and passed, you will be able to combine the result with the Direct Entry form and use it to gain admission into 200 level of any university. Although, not all universities accept NABTEB A Level result for now. You can check for the lists of universities accepting NABTEB A’ Level results here: /p8JcaQ-3JSource: http://mcmarryedu.com.ng/2017/06/17/5-easy-ways-get- …-2017-apart-jamb/ 3 Likes

You are absolutely right.



You can also get admission through the part time program. Some people do OND part time in a Polytechnic and do a direct entry to a university instead of doing HND. While some either continue with part time in HND or switch to full time in HND.



You could also get admission through the distant learning programs of various universities but they are quite expensive.

Oh k 1 Like 1 Share

Thieves

The two posters above me to my position

Nice write up

ok

ja

[b][/b]a

.

What about 2018

6. Long Leg AKA (My papa and VC use to be friends): Do you think 70% of your mate that would get admission into their desired course solely on merit? Think again! 3 Likes

atop1:

Not all aspirants that sit for JAMB passes it and as a matter of fact, not all aspirants that pass JAMB will gain admission into the university that particular year. If a student fails JAMB, he/she is forced to sit back at home to retake the examination the later year. Imagine that the aspirant, unfortunately, fails JAMB again; he/she will get discouraged from pursuing his/her goals and ambition in the university. Many dreams have been killed, many future ambitions have been aborted and many hopes have been lost as a result of this consistent failure. Most students have lost the sight of other easy ways of gaining admission or they are unaware. Though some of these methods are a little bit expensive than JAMB, they are worth it.

Here are some other ways to gain admission

1. Direct Entry: This is the second most popular mode of entry into the university. This mode of entry projects the aspirant into 200 level or 300 level (if they already completed the first-degree programme) in any university in Nigeria. You are eligible through this mode of entry into the varsity after successfully completing any A’level programmes in Nigeria.

2. Remedial: It is the least common mode of entry into the university. It was introduced to remedy the consistent mass failure usually recorded by students writing JAMB and Post Jamb (before it was rendered obsolete). This background establishes the need for a Pre-Degree programme that would serve as a platform to equip prospective students for university admission, giving them a good head-start and promote superior studentship in the University. In fact, this mode of entry enjoys a high fraction of “admission sharing” among others. This is so because respective institutions host or manages the remedial/pre-degree programs solely. Students are required to choose three subjects in addition to English. The validity of the result is after a year and the admission through this mode of entry get you into 100 level of the university that hosted the program.

3. IJMB: IJMB programme is moderated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It is designed to solve problems of admission for candidates seeking admission into the universities.

IJMB examination is conducted in February of every year in designated and accredited institutions, while the result is released within 90 days of the examination for admission processing. To be eligible for the IJMB program, a candidate is required to obtain at least 5 O’level Credits in relevant subjects (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) at no more than two sittings. Awaiting result candidates can also apply. The IJMB program is conducted in accredited study centres across the nation for a period of 8-9 months which is from a period of 2 Semesters. IJMB examination is usually written in the month of February.

4. JUPEB: The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria in December 2013. It was formally established in April 2014 by a consortium of ten (10) partnering universities led by the University of Lagos. The JUPEB Advanced Level programme runs for a period of two semesters, after which a successful JUPEB student graduates into 200 level in the University through direct entry. All courses are available for JUPEB programme. Unlike JAMB, the result obtained from JUPEB programme as no validity period (it does not expire). Candidates seeking admission into the JUPEB programme must possess a minimum of 5 Credits in relevant O'level subjects from WAEC, NECO or NABTEB in not more than two sittings. Awaiting result can also apply for the JUPEB programme.

5. A’ Level NABTEB: Advanced Level NABTEB is a programme to cater for those who wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities but have not been able to do so through JAMB. NABTEB A Level serves as an alternative route to getting admission into the university without JAMB. Another fascinating thing about this programme is that you can study almost all the courses in Nigerian universities. When you attend lectures in any of the approved NABTEB A’ Level Study centre and passed, you will be able to combine the result with the Direct Entry form and use it to gain admission into 200 level of any university. Although, not all universities accept NABTEB A Level result for now. You can check for the lists of universities accepting NABTEB A’ Level results here: /p8JcaQ-3J

Source: http://mcmarryedu.com.ng/2017/06/17/5-easy-ways-get-…-2017-apart-jamb/



what about distance learning? what about distance learning? 1 Like

be ready to spend hell.... nice one doh

NOUN is a good option too

Admission into Nigerian universities na another struggle with a whole new dimension! 1 Like



IJMB is 15times tougher than JAMB.

Maybe they have reduce it toughness now

It is not kidplay ooo.... If you cannot pass ordinary jamb you have to do an extraordinary work especially science courses. How is IJMB a solutionIJMB is 15times tougher than JAMB.Maybe they have reduce it toughness nowIt is not kidplay ooo.... If you cannot pass ordinary jamb you have to do an extraordinary work especially science courses. 1 Like





in fact, I know of a particular IJMB center that will secure admission for its students.





visit



whatsapp 07035503357 I think IJMB is one of the easiest options for anyone who couldn't gain admission through JAMB with a bit of hard work you will easily join your mate in 200l.in fact, I know of a particular IJMB center that will secure admission for its students.visit www.leadstarijmb.com for more infowhatsapp 07035503357

Okay

I never wrote jamb after my secondary school. I loss interest in the whole system. I see it as injustice.... how can you pass jamb and also struggle to pass post jamb again? This is aside the ssce, imagine! why shouldn't the government also render the main jamb obsolete, and strengthen the ssce?



Thank God for distance learning mode, even though I know the amount I am spending.

ok

eliment:

I think IJMB is one of the easiest options for anyone who couldn't gain admission through JAMB with a bit of hard work you will easily join your mate in 200l.



in fact, I know of a particular IJMB center that will secure admission for its students.





visit www.leadstarijmb.com for more info



whatsapp 07035503357

This is the type of guys that scarred the hell out me when trying to patronize IJMB. Scammers everywhere! This is the type of guys that scarred the hell out me when trying to patronize IJMB. Scammers everywhere!

BrightEye:





This is the type of guys that scarred the hell out me when trying to patronize IJMB. Scammers everywhere! what kind of scam are you talking about. How did you come about that, can you please point to what makes it look like a scam to you



That you are not interested in IJMB doesn't mean you should discourage others who are. what kind of scam are you talking about. How did you come about that, can you please point to what makes it look like a scam to youThat you are not interested in IJMB doesn't mean you should discourage others who are.

eliment:

what kind of scam are you talking about. How did you come about that, can you please point to what makes it look like a scam to you



That you are not interested in IJMB doesn't mean you should discourage others who are.

what happens to what happens to www​.ijmb.org.ng/ , the official website? Why not allow them to do there job?

BrightEye:





what happens to www​.ijmb.org.ng/ , the official website? Why not allow them to do there job? You are really dumb. Did I told you the website I posted is the official website? I posted a website of the IJMB center you are talking about official website. Don't you know there are many centers accredited by ABU for the tutoring and lecturing of intending applicants before the Exam proper. You are really dumb. Did I told you the website I posted is the official website? I posted a website of the IJMB center you are talking about official website. Don't you know there are many centers accredited by ABU for the tutoring and lecturing of intending applicants before the Exam proper.

eliment:

You are really dumb. Did I told you the website I posted is the official website? I posted a website of the IJMB center you are talking about official website. Don't you know there are many centers accredited by ABU for the tutoring and lecturing of intending applicants before the Exam proper.

If being dumb means using the official website ( that could lead me to the said accredited centers) , let me be. If being dumb means using the official website ( that could lead me to the said accredited centers) , let me be. 1 Like