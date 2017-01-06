₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by AutoJoshNG: 4:04pm
The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has announced plans to deploy cameras on patrol vehicles to track traffic offenders.
He made the announcement while decorating newly promoted FRSC officials.
He also said the new device would be installed on all FRSC’s patrol vans.
“Worried by incessant knock-down of staff by “rogue motorists,” the FRSC has decided to push for stiffer penalties for offenders especially tanker and trailer drivers.“The corps would deploy cameras in its vehicles to enable water tight prosecution of road traffic offenders. The Volkswagen Gulf and Opel Vectra commercial vehicle operators would also be in closer focus this year because their activities have become a negative narrative in the road sector,” he said.
Furthermore “An increase in mobile court would also be witnessed countrywide and so would be mobile speed control to check excessive speeding along major road corridors.”
Finally, he announced the establishment of 20 commands in 2017 and stated that the FRSC had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to improve their logistics and recruit more personnel.
https://autojosh.com/cameras-on-patrol-vehicles/
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by adetayo234: 6:08pm
I hope they won't switch it off when they are about to cut deal with drivers
15 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by ALAYORMII: 6:11pm
Camera inside their rickety cars
Let Mii shiit on the guy below Mii
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by 1stCitizen: 6:12pm
ALAYORMII:
The guy above me has nothing to say
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by slurryeye2: 6:12pm
Alright
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by seunny4lif(m): 6:13pm
Waiting for no tape inside the camera abi memory low
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by EmmaLege: 6:13pm
Good idea
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by MARKone(m): 6:13pm
Shouldn't be FRSC only, our police should have a dash cam installed in all their patrol van, but this is Naija, who wan get papped collecting N20.
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by snadguy007(m): 6:13pm
Some people just don't have the spirit of forgiveness. How can you sweep your room and use your ex's picture as packer
5 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by WillieJah: 6:14pm
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by mustmust(m): 6:14pm
adetayo234:
U Sabi am well like u have done it before
2 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by 0b10010011: 6:14pm
Na today!
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by guywitzerogal(m): 6:15pm
Me too Jst the hear am for news nw
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by itsik(m): 6:15pm
Fraudulent idiots. They are just like their brothers the Nigerian police.
Watch how they will turn off the cameras and extort money forcefully from innocent motorists.
I just can't help it but hate this country and their shitty law enforcement agents.
When they see innocent civilian thats where the showcase their power.
That ur camera plan is dead on arrival cos ur guys wont use it.
Well kudos to who ever is going to land that contract cos thats the only good thing about this story.
They nigga is gonna be smiling to the bank soon. After settling the ogas at the top.
4 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Pavore9: 6:15pm
Do they need to inform us about it before they do.
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by chingydaboss(m): 6:15pm
In a sane country, there wud b camera's hanging on d walls of streets, nt on cars.. savages
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by prince9851(m): 6:17pm
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by tibro: 6:18pm
They cannot even test drivers for drunk driving, they talking of cameras.
This is called new year IGG.
INITIAL GRA GRA
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by miqos02(m): 6:18pm
good
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by momentum85(m): 6:18pm
FRSC this FRSC that, not quite long gun was signed to them now this, very soon they'll also be given aircraft. am angry cos this is one of the least problems Nigeria has.
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Jaytecq(m): 6:19pm
seriously?
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by hotspec(m): 6:20pm
Will their camera also see this?
6 Likes
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by 2rez: 6:22pm
MISPLACED PRIORITY BUH NONETHELESS
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by handysuzy(f): 6:22pm
Welcome development
One day my comment will get 500 likes on Nairaland and I will show it to Mr Ojemba who said I can never achieve anything in my life.
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Mrsbremo: 6:23pm
Why announce it again
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Polyphony(m): 6:23pm
Nigeria needs to be recolonized for real.
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by 2rez: 6:24pm
chingydaboss:
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Enyimbamercedes: 6:24pm
The FRSC see themselves as a revenue generating agency rather than an agency tasked with improving safety on our roads. They and the VIO are useless agencies! They target road users who they know can afford to pay a fine if found without any of the things they ask for. You'll never see them stopping the rickety taxis or buses plying the roads.
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by akinniyiexcel: 6:24pm
Verry gud idea
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by Eleniyan15(m): 6:25pm
Scam
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by zoneboy: 6:27pm
They will start extorting people for money to buy memory card
|Re: FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles by redcliff: 6:27pm
Everything for nigeria na wiil, would, plan... them no fit start something tell us say them don start...
