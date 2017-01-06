Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / FRSC Announces Plans To Use Cameras On their Patrol Vehicles (5851 Views)

He made the announcement while decorating newly promoted FRSC officials.



He also said the new device would be installed on all FRSC’s patrol vans.



“Worried by incessant knock-down of staff by “rogue motorists,” the FRSC has decided to push for stiffer penalties for offenders especially tanker and trailer drivers.“The corps would deploy cameras in its vehicles to enable water tight prosecution of road traffic offenders. The Volkswagen Gulf and Opel Vectra commercial vehicle operators would also be in closer focus this year because their activities have become a negative narrative in the road sector,” he said.



Furthermore “An increase in mobile court would also be witnessed countrywide and so would be mobile speed control to check excessive speeding along major road corridors.”



Finally, he announced the establishment of 20 commands in 2017 and stated that the FRSC had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to improve their logistics and recruit more personnel.



I hope they won't switch it off when they are about to cut deal with drivers 15 Likes

Waiting for no tape inside the camera abi memory low Waiting for no tape inside the camera abi memory low 1 Like

Good idea

Shouldn't be FRSC only, our police should have a dash cam installed in all their patrol van, but this is Naija, who wan get papped collecting N20.

Fraudulent idiots. They are just like their brothers the Nigerian police.

Watch how they will turn off the cameras and extort money forcefully from innocent motorists.

I just can't help it but hate this country and their shitty law enforcement agents.

When they see innocent civilian thats where the showcase their power.

That ur camera plan is dead on arrival cos ur guys wont use it.

Well kudos to who ever is going to land that contract cos thats the only good thing about this story.

They nigga is gonna be smiling to the bank soon. After settling the ogas at the top. 4 Likes

Do they need to inform us about it before they do.

In a sane country, there wud b camera's hanging on d walls of streets, nt on cars.. savages 2 Likes 1 Share

They cannot even test drivers for drunk driving, they talking of cameras.

FRSC this FRSC that, not quite long gun was signed to them now this, very soon they'll also be given aircraft. am angry cos this is one of the least problems Nigeria has.

seriously?

Will their camera also see this? 6 Likes

MISPLACED PRIORITY BUH NONETHELESS

Nigeria needs to be recolonized for real.

In a sane country, there wud b camera's hanging on d walls of streets, nt on cars.. savages

The FRSC see themselves as a revenue generating agency rather than an agency tasked with improving safety on our roads. They and the VIO are useless agencies! They target road users who they know can afford to pay a fine if found without any of the things they ask for. You'll never see them stopping the rickety taxis or buses plying the roads.

They will start extorting people for money to buy memory card