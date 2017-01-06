₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Naijalabel(m): 6:24pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtBI5z8Iuy0
In this video, the dismissed officers are seen accusing the Police of victimization for protecting their principal from harm.
According to the Police High Command, the dismissed officers fired shots while protecting Governor Wike on the 10th of December, Election Day. That claim is completely false.
The alleged action was on the 12th of December, 2016, while Governor Wike came under attack by officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) led by Mr. Akin Fakorede when the Governor visited the Rivers East Collation Center after it had been invaded by SARS.
That incident was captured on Channels TV, mainstream and social media on that day.
Nigerians on social media have also reacted to this dismissal on the Official facebook page of the Nigerian Police with many frowning at the dismissal and also calling for the Sack of SARS official Mr. Akin Fakorede who was caught on video victimizing inec officials.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1380872685288120&id=127243240651077
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:29pm
Medicine After Death
Useless Policemen!
Good Riddance..
9 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Ten12: 6:29pm
Wike has radicalized dem
3 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Naijalabel(m): 6:31pm
More reactions.
Cc Lalasticlala
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by petrov10: 7:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:these dismissed men re better than the number 1 nairaland heamophrodite .
heamophrodite with no conscience and no bearing. running round like a headless chicken
42 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by daniska3yaro(m): 7:18pm
We don't need nuclear weapons to destroy nigeria,we have buhari that is gradually destroying nigeria into pieces.
1 Like
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Splashme: 7:18pm
Buhari is Nigeria's worst president since independence
25 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by chuksville(m): 7:19pm
Hello...
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by puchycock: 7:20pm
And they want Nnamdi Kanu not to seek for Biafra. This is a complete zoo. This never happened during GEJ. This is total madness
11 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 7:20pm
.
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Kaxmytex(m): 7:21pm
Where man dey work na where im dey chop
anybody wey wan target ur workshop diz year.....
fiiiiiirrrrreeeeeeeeeee...
1 Like
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by WillieJah: 7:21pm
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Kobicove(m): 7:21pm
This may be an exercise in futility
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by kenesh(f): 7:23pm
But sincerely speaking, Nigeria na Wao!! Hmnmmm
6 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by wink2015: 7:25pm
They look well-fed thanks to the big man food they enjoy with the governor. Anywhere the governor is going they go with him to enjoy good food, good women, and even travel overseas with the governor.
Now they have to go back to the drawing board to restart their life.
They are very lucky how many Nigerian graduate have this opportunity they have been enjoying with governor Wike.
I do not sympathize with them because they have enjoyed far too much while the rest of Nigerians are suffering the economic hardship
4 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Billyonaire: 7:25pm
Anarchy Rules. Buhari please go ahead. Nigerians will know the meaning of change when you are through with them.
5 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Originality007: 7:26pm
NgeneUkwenu:
When will u get sense?
14 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by shammah1(m): 7:28pm
Nice. Just hold on guys... 2019 is around the corner. It'll soon be over
1 Like
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by divicoded: 7:32pm
So PDP does not have a propaganda website again? What happened to Igberetv, it would have been better that using facebook na!
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by maasoap(m): 7:32pm
They must have been the ones who did the dirty job of preventing the EFCC from searching the house of that justice the other time. Overzealous can lead to anything.
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by TheFreeOne: 7:33pm
How can any government succeed in any fight against social ills when it engages bias in handling of state affairs.
A government that's always in hurry to prosecute and demonise opposition and dissent is no government but a bunch of brainless, vengeful individuals who lacks foresight and cannot reason beyond cocoon of cluelessness.
Wisdom ought to come with age but some allow bigotry and selfish interests to cloud their sense of reasoning whilst they continually place the country's unity at risk.
4 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Codes151(m): 7:36pm
Ten12:i Still don't get it! How u can comment without taking into consideration truth as well as being open minded! Most Nigerians saw SARS official on a tape disturbing n causing wahala that day! What exactly did wike security do? Remember on that day his security was called off! So ask yourself! This comment u wrote how will it help u n this country in years to come
6 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by morereb10: 7:38pm
I wonder why people still believe in nigeria police
And why u think they can do things differently.
Their IG is been appointed by president and as such he does exactly what Duara dollard wants him to do.
I hate police so much
3 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Pavarottii(m): 7:40pm
wink2015:Hope everything is okay with u my brother?
12 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by stsinner(m): 7:40pm
NgeneUkwenu:God gave human beings brain for a reason. Smh
4 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by iokpebholo: 7:42pm
stsinner:dnt mind dt ode my bro
4 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by nairalandfreak: 7:43pm
Buhari the Tyrant
7 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by efeteb: 7:44pm
God Help This Nation
4 Likes
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by Elmuaz(m): 7:45pm
Let them cry me a river. All i know is that they have been dismissed
Re: Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) by iokpebholo: 7:45pm
What about d sars commander who was shown on television intimidating electoral officials? If I say am not tired of this nation, na lie I dey lie
5 Likes
