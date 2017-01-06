Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dismissed Security Aides Of Wike Protest Their Dismissal (Video) (13108 Views)

Buhari And His Security Aides Leaving His Residence. PICS / Security Agents Attack The Convoy Of Wike - PDP / Fayose Arrests Fake Aides Of Buhari [PICS]

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtBI5z8Iuy0



In this video, the dismissed officers are seen accusing the Police of victimization for protecting their principal from harm.



According to the Police High Command, the dismissed officers fired shots while protecting Governor Wike on the 10th of December, Election Day. That claim is completely false.



The alleged action was on the 12th of December, 2016, while Governor Wike came under attack by officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) led by Mr. Akin Fakorede when the Governor visited the Rivers East Collation Center after it had been invaded by SARS.



That incident was captured on Channels TV, mainstream and social media on that day.



Nigerians on social media have also reacted to this dismissal on the Official facebook page of the Nigerian Police with many frowning at the dismissal and also calling for the Sack of SARS official Mr. Akin Fakorede who was caught on video victimizing inec officials.



Useless Policemen!



Wike has radicalized dem 3 Likes 3 Shares

More reactions.



NgeneUkwenu:

Medicine After Death



Useless Policemen!



Good Riddance.. these dismissed men re better than the number 1 nairaland heamophrodite .





heamophrodite with no conscience and no bearing. running round like a headless chicken these dismissed men re better than the number 1 nairaland heamophrodite .heamophrodite with no conscience and no bearing. running round like a headless chicken 42 Likes 4 Shares

We don't need nuclear weapons to destroy nigeria,we have buhari that is gradually destroying nigeria into pieces. 1 Like

Buhari is Nigeria's worst president since independence 25 Likes 2 Shares

And they want Nnamdi Kanu not to seek for Biafra. This is a complete zoo. This never happened during GEJ. This is total madness 11 Likes 1 Share

This may be an exercise in futility

But sincerely speaking, Nigeria na Wao!! Hmnmmm 6 Likes

They look well-fed thanks to the big man food they enjoy with the governor. Anywhere the governor is going they go with him to enjoy good food, good women, and even travel overseas with the governor.



Now they have to go back to the drawing board to restart their life.



They are very lucky how many Nigerian graduate have this opportunity they have been enjoying with governor Wike.



I do not sympathize with them because they have enjoyed far too much while the rest of Nigerians are suffering the economic hardship 4 Likes

Anarchy Rules. Buhari please go ahead. Nigerians will know the meaning of change when you are through with them. 5 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Medicine After Death



Useless Policemen!



Good Riddance..

When will u get sense? When will u get sense? 14 Likes 1 Share

Nice. Just hold on guys... 2019 is around the corner. It'll soon be over 1 Like

They must have been the ones who did the dirty job of preventing the EFCC from searching the house of that justice the other time. Overzealous can lead to anything.



How can any government succeed in any fight against social ills when it engages bias in handling of state affairs.



A government that's always in hurry to prosecute and demonise opposition and dissent is no government but a bunch of brainless, vengeful individuals who lacks foresight and cannot reason beyond cocoon of cluelessness.



Wisdom ought to come with age but some allow bigotry and selfish interests to cloud their sense of reasoning whilst they continually place the country's unity at risk. How can any government succeed in any fight against social ills when it engages bias in handling of state affairs.A government that's always in hurry to prosecute and demonise opposition and dissent is no government but a bunch of brainless, vengeful individuals who lacks foresight and cannot reason beyond cocoon of cluelessness.Wisdom ought to come with age but some allow bigotry and selfish interests to cloud their sense of reasoning whilst they continually place the country's unity at risk. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ten12:

Wike has radicalized dem i Still don't get it! How u can comment without taking into consideration truth as well as being open minded! Most Nigerians saw SARS official on a tape disturbing n causing wahala that day! What exactly did wike security do? Remember on that day his security was called off! So ask yourself! This comment u wrote how will it help u n this country in years to come i Still don't get it! How u can comment without taking into consideration truth as well as being open minded! Most Nigerians saw SARS official on a tape disturbing n causing wahala that day! What exactly did wike security do? Remember on that day his security was called off! So ask yourself! This comment u wrote how will it help u n this country in years to come 6 Likes

I wonder why people still believe in nigeria police



And why u think they can do things differently.



Their IG is been appointed by president and as such he does exactly what Duara dollard wants him to do.





I hate police so much 3 Likes

wink2015:

They look well-fed thanks to the big man food they enjoy with the governor. Anywhere the governor is going they go with him to enjoy good food, good women, and even travel overseas with the governor.



Now they have to go back to the drawing board to restart their life.



They are very lucky how many Nigerian graduate have this opportunity they have been enjoying with governor Wike.



I do not sympathize with them because they have enjoyed far too much while the rest of Nigerians are suffering the economic hardship Hope everything is okay with u my brother? Hope everything is okay with u my brother? 12 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Medicine After Death



Useless Policemen!



Good Riddance.. God gave human beings brain for a reason. Smh God gave human beings brain for a reason. Smh 4 Likes

stsinner:



God gave humans brain for a reason. Smh dnt mind dt ode my bro dnt mind dt ode my bro 4 Likes

Buhari the Tyrant 7 Likes 1 Share

God Help This Nation 4 Likes

Let them cry me a river. All i know is that they have been dismissed