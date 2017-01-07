Five people have been shot dead by a gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, say officials.

It happened at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2, just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT), the airport confirmed.

Five people were killed, 13 injured and one person was in custody, said police and local officials.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac outside the terminal as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.



One of the first reports of the incident came from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who said in a tweet: "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

A witness told MSNBC that the gunman was a "slender man' who was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt.

The gunman, who appeared to be in his 20s, did not speak and was shot by police as he attempted to reload, John Schlicher said.



Source:



Updates :

Florida Senator Bill Nelson told US media that the gunman has been identified as Esteban Santiago, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.



A witness told NBC News the gunman was shot by police less than a minute after the shooting began.

"He was gunned down by police," Mark Lea from Minneapolis told the network. "It was absolutely surreal."





"People were scared and frantically running to avoid being shot. People were tripping over each other. They were trying to make a fast exit out of the door."

Florida Governor Rick Scott is travelling to the airport to be briefed by police.





President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he is "monitoring the terrible situation in Florida" and that he has spoken to the Florida governor.

"Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!" he added.

Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38535699 Updates : 1 Share