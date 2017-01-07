₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by frenchwine(m): 9:34pm On Jan 06
Five people have been shot dead by a gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, say officials.
Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38535699
Updates :
Florida Senator Bill Nelson told US media that the gunman has been identified as Esteban Santiago, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by casttlebarbz(m): 9:40pm On Jan 06
Lord have mercy
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by able20(m): 9:54pm On Jan 06
Boko boys flew from sambisa forest to Fort Lauderdale.
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by highpriest4: 9:56pm On Jan 06
the fowl has came home to roost
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Noblesoul123: 10:03pm On Jan 06
Boko boys yankee style
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Naijalabel(m): 10:03pm On Jan 06
Watch Video footage from the Shooting scene
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siVyYir-CI4
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Artixmentor(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
chai
insecurity everywhere, Baba God have mercy ooo
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by januzajj: 10:04pm On Jan 06
R.I.P to those that lost their lives
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by DonEffiong(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
American; every time gunshot
anyway my heart goes out to the victim and their families
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by legendte(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
Related to the religion of piss?
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by EastGold(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
H
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Lexsigno: 10:05pm On Jan 06
Eeya
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by valdes00(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
This america shooting killing wahala don mak the country no hungry me again.... mak I go find anoda country jare.
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by rozayx5(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
why i still see the US as unsafe
this shootings are becoming more rampant
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by hobermener: 10:05pm On Jan 06
G
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:05pm On Jan 06
payback
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by nairaman66(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
USA and shootings!
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by taiwoawoniyi(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
Adaowerri111:Guy, but why? Stop trying to be funny. This is serious na.
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Thobiy(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
Why this now
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by unclezuma: 10:06pm On Jan 06
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by 0b10010011: 10:06pm On Jan 06
-5
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by CecyAdrian(f): 10:06pm On Jan 06
What is happening around the world, sad news everyday
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by ifada123: 10:06pm On Jan 06
And 13 injured
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by phlio666(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
ds is wot happen when u take God out of ur country
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by LoveJesus87(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
What?!
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Akanbibabatunde(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
Damn, have been having this weird feeling of travelling back to the States... I feel secured here in lag... Now come this news again... Will i ever step out of my home again?? Help lord, am scared...
Buhari, see your international brothers...
|Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by R2des: 10:08pm On Jan 06
Bad
