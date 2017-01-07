₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,978 members, 3,294,782 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:06 AM

Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport (9826 Views)

Orlando Attack: Woman & Her Son Chat Before He Was Shot Dead At Orlando Shooting / 50 People Shot Dead At Florida Gay Nightclub In America / At least 65 dead in Makkah Grand Mosque crane crash (graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by frenchwine(m): 9:34pm On Jan 06
Five people have been shot dead by a gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, say officials.
It happened at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2, just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT), the airport confirmed.
Five people were killed, 13 injured and one person was in custody, said police and local officials.
Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac outside the terminal as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

One of the first reports of the incident came from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who said in a tweet: "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."
A witness told MSNBC that the gunman was a "slender man' who was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt.
The gunman, who appeared to be in his 20s, did not speak and was shot by police as he attempted to reload, John Schlicher said.


Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38535699

Updates :
Florida Senator Bill Nelson told US media that the gunman has been identified as Esteban Santiago, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

A witness told NBC News the gunman was shot by police less than a minute after the shooting began.
"He was gunned down by police," Mark Lea from Minneapolis told the network. "It was absolutely surreal."


"People were scared and frantically running to avoid being shot. People were tripping over each other. They were trying to make a fast exit out of the door."
Florida Governor Rick Scott is travelling to the airport to be briefed by police.


President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he is "monitoring the terrible situation in Florida" and that he has spoken to the Florida governor.
"Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!" he added.

1 Share

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by casttlebarbz(m): 9:40pm On Jan 06
Lord have mercy
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by able20(m): 9:54pm On Jan 06
Boko boys flew from sambisa forest to Fort Lauderdale.

6 Likes

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by highpriest4: 9:56pm On Jan 06
the fowl has came home to roost

1 Like

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Noblesoul123: 10:03pm On Jan 06
Boko boys yankee style
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Naijalabel(m): 10:03pm On Jan 06
Watch Video footage from the Shooting scene


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siVyYir-CI4
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Artixmentor(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
chai

insecurity everywhere, Baba God have mercy ooo
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by januzajj: 10:04pm On Jan 06
embarassed
R.I.P to those that lost their lives

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by DonEffiong(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
American; every time gunshot
anyway my heart goes out to the victim and their families
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by legendte(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
Related to the religion of piss?

5 Likes

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by EastGold(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
H
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Lexsigno: 10:05pm On Jan 06
Eeya
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by valdes00(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
This america shooting killing wahala don mak the country no hungry me again.... mak I go find anoda country jare.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by rozayx5(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
why i still see the US as unsafe


shocked

this shootings are becoming more rampant

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by hobermener: 10:05pm On Jan 06
G
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:05pm On Jan 06
payback
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by nairaman66(m): 10:05pm On Jan 06
USA and shootings!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by taiwoawoniyi(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
Adaowerri111:
bzb
Guy, but why? Stop trying to be funny. This is serious na.
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Thobiy(m): 10:06pm On Jan 06
Why this now
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by unclezuma: 10:06pm On Jan 06
grin
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by 0b10010011: 10:06pm On Jan 06
-5
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by CecyAdrian(f): 10:06pm On Jan 06
What is happening around the world, sad news everyday cry
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by ifada123: 10:06pm On Jan 06
And 13 injured
Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by phlio666(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
ds is wot happen when u take God out of ur country

1 Like

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by LoveJesus87(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
What?!

1 Like

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by Akanbibabatunde(m): 10:07pm On Jan 06
Damn, have been having this weird feeling of travelling back to the States... I feel secured here in lag... Now come this news again... Will i ever step out of my home again?? Help lord, am scared...
Buhari, see your international brothers...

2 Likes

Re: Five People Shot Dead In Florida Airport by R2des: 10:08pm On Jan 06
Bad

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Top 10 Most Liveable Cities In Africa -- Nigeria No Where To Be Found / Robert Mugabe Is Dead? / Mandela, Bush And Thatcher Spend Christmas In Hospital

Viewing this topic: RotrEmmanuel, kalokalo(m), sipsip(m), TheWhiteLynchM(m), hectorr(m), 1stCitizen, Olamipapa(m), NigerianDiamond(m), kcsider, Yorisb, Rolandken(m), 7agaza(m), Kblakky(m), prince2pac, rhajaan(m), maysimsimple(m), Jimi23(m), lonelydora(m) and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.