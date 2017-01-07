Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta (2179 Views)

See more below

Popular Lagos pastor, Tom Samson , who is known for his flamboyant style and his customized Hummer limousine to make a grand entrance into a church in Abeokuta, Ogun state where he went to preach recently.

Another faithful would trek to pay tithe.. 1 Like 1 Share

End time pastor 8 Likes 1 Share

Apostle Paul describes such men as "super apostles". Christians have been gullible since the beginnings of Christianity.



when he will still continue the journey on the bare ground?

They couldn't afford to buy a larger carpet to cover the whole area?

Making the man of god eventually step on bare ground... buhahahahaha



#folly. #I can't.





Freeze go talk again. Na yahoo

That Limo is one of the tools of holding people on work

Vanity upon vanity. 1 Like

End time

Apostle joshua selman of cgc and eternity network international zaria is soo far the best preacher and has impacts soo many lives positively by his humility and simple life style and yet he likes quietly sneeking into churches to minister when invited...this 1 that nobody knows is pulling a limo...what has he done for his poor church members/widows and less preveledge I want his church members to come and tell us

nd dz pastor ll say mk i pay tithe nd offering now to church... i ll rather go to motherless babies home nd drop d cash der.

Yahoo boiz on pulpit awon profiteers.

Am sure most of his church members came on foot!!!!

Elkay3:

Another faithful would trek to pay tithe..

These violent delights have violent ends. These violent delights have violent ends.

Stupidity.

Walahitalahi na Pastor I go do last last

What is all this display of affluence in the midst of abject poverty and penury?



He's just a very silly! Who drives such long nonsense these days seff? And is that is idea of a "red carpet"?

Nigerians are too judgmental... even those that aint bera wants to lash out. If "owning" a church makes you rich why aint all the pastors in Nigeria on Forbes list?

Holy yahoo 1 Like

me self go soon join pastoring