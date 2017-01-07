₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,269 members, 3,295,507 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta (2179 Views)
OMG!!! See The Classy Way Lagos Pastor, Tom Samson Steps Out To An Event(photo) / John-Paul Nwadike Celebrates Birthday With A House & Hummer SUV / Omotola Arives Abuja In A Stretch Limousine (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by iamVirus(m): 10:03pm On Jan 06
Popular Lagos pastor, Tom Samson , who is known for his flamboyant style and his customized Hummer limousine to make a grand entrance into a church in Abeokuta, Ogun state where he went to preach recently.
See more below
cc: lalasticlala
Source: http://360jamng.net/pastor-tom-samson-his-hummer-limousine-storm-abeokuta/
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by iamVirus(m): 10:04pm On Jan 06
chai
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Elkay3: 10:12pm On Jan 06
Another faithful would trek to pay tithe..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by WatchinginHD(m): 10:13pm On Jan 06
End time pastor
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by bfeet: 10:16pm On Jan 06
Apostle Paul describes such men as "super apostles". Christians have been gullible since the beginnings of Christianity.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by wunderkiind(m): 10:37pm On Jan 06
What is the essence of stepping on that piece of red rug?
when he will still continue the journey on the bare ground?
They couldn't afford to buy a larger carpet to cover the whole area?
Making the man of god eventually step on bare ground... buhahahahaha
#folly. #I can't.
Why am I even commenting I shouldn't.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by AntiWailer: 11:08pm On Jan 06
Eh yah .
Freeze go talk again. Na yahoo
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by idupaul: 11:29pm On Jan 06
That Limo is one of the tools of holding people on work
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Amelian(f): 11:42pm On Jan 06
Vanity upon vanity.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by DONSMITH123(m): 11:56am
End time
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by emmanuel596(m): 11:56am
Apostle joshua selman of cgc and eternity network international zaria is soo far the best preacher and has impacts soo many lives positively by his humility and simple life style and yet he likes quietly sneeking into churches to minister when invited...this 1 that nobody knows is pulling a limo...what has he done for his poor church members/widows and less preveledge I want his church members to come and tell us
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Olukokosir(m): 11:56am
nd dz pastor ll say mk i pay tithe nd offering now to church... i ll rather go to motherless babies home nd drop d cash der.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by buygala(m): 11:56am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by olasmith10(m): 11:57am
.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by obembet(m): 11:57am
K
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by felzylix(m): 11:57am
wunderkiind:you don't give a fu*k yet your comment long like this, if you 1 kon give fu*c nko?
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by bonfreregong: 11:57am
Yahoo boiz on pulpit awon profiteers.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by ngwababe: 11:57am
Nice one
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by obembet(m): 11:57am
I will not comment...
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by bidexolumanish(m): 11:58am
.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Dongreat(m): 11:58am
G
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by softMarket(m): 11:58am
Am sure most of his church members came on foot!!!!
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by shockwave91(m): 11:58am
Elkay3:
These violent delights have violent ends.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Zeze06(m): 11:58am
Stupidity.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by ckmayoca(m): 11:59am
His game.
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Aregs(m): 11:59am
Walahitalahi na Pastor I go do last last
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by MrRichy(m): 11:59am
ok
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by iambabaG: 11:59am
What is all this display of affluence in the midst of abject poverty and penury?
He's just a very silly! Who drives such long nonsense these days seff? And is that is idea of a "red carpet"?
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by jearile(m): 12:00pm
Nigerians are too judgmental... even those that aint bera wants to lash out. If "owning" a church makes you rich why aint all the pastors in Nigeria on Forbes list?
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by Akanbibabatunde(m): 12:01pm
Holy yahoo
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by herdekunley9ja: 12:02pm
me self go soon join pastoring
|Re: Pastor Tom Samson & His Hummer Limousine Storm Abeokuta by martineverest(m): 12:02pm
rt
People Should Be Careful: / Holiness Unto The Lord / The Way Valentine Was Celerated At The Eagle Gen Xtian Church.
Viewing this topic: Babalegba(m), ichito(m), Joe50(m), bokohaman, mokset123, HisMajesty1(m), ThisCouldBeUs, Costa2000(m), keeenee, unikprince(m), Amajerry83(m), bareal(m), thugthang(m), jasper83, Semper247(m), baggy4luv(m), ewerez, 989900, nnemak(m), varmint, Noir11, OLAADEX, iambabaG, emmykennyboy(m), J4justice, ifyebere(m), collynezo(m), abayomi23(f), epelumi42(m), larj(m), d4guy, morikee(m), 9jaflaver, FlexTrex, Adonkia(m), olybaby50(m), Fogman(m), rikamann, ayindejimmy(m), engrajoo1(m), Mechette(m), fynex(m), Seaen(m), Pebcrown(m), Adexchelsea19(m), philjas, blessedqueen(f), Olukokosir(m), MykOnyxo, Danjuma827, perryy(m), naijaGhandi, tunax5loon(m), claremont(m), biodunpro(m), Maxymilliano(m), Genes1s, HarkymTheOracle(m), Movic1(m), Saintsquare(m), bagger293, martineverest(m), Jjc2000, EmperorShizzy, Gten(m), Valfrankie(m), Thefarmer3, azimibraun, wolewolsz(m), temodent(m), tomaudu(m), Viccctor(m), twentyk(m), engreo(m), jerryunit48, priceaction, juok and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6