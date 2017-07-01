Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) (14276 Views)

Esther, an undergraduate of the University of Benin, emerged winner in the GCGT Grand Finale held recently at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.





Ms. Benyeogo said she was elated to have won the prize having competed against other contestants who also performed remarkably well at the competition said...





“I am so happy and give thanks to the almighty God for making it possible for me to win this great prize at the competition".



According to her, she discovered her love for singing at the age of 13 and had never stopped singing since then.



Idowu Iluyomade, Head Pastor, City of David, said the aim of the competition was to recognise and celebrate talents in God’s children.

“The competition serves as an avenue to expose and develop gifted children as well as provide a platform for them to shine forth the light of God"



GCGT is a Christian talent competition that began in 2011 and is organised by the `City of David’, Victoria Island, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).



It is Africa’s Leading Youth Talent Competition featuring skills such as singing, dancing, musical instruments, spoken words, drama, writing and drawing.





congratulations 1 Like 1 Share

Lucky girl. Congratulations Esther!

Christian project fame. 15 Likes 1 Share

Let somebody Shout Halleluyaa 10 Likes

She won #10million cash and a car... D rest na paperwork... 10 Likes

OP, you need factory resetting slap. #260million 45 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba preacher you don't become commissioner, plenty plenty things wey no suppose to happen for this life... 3 Likes

She is the real definition of smally! She almost disappeared from view while posing in the car! Anyway you go girl! 3 Likes





Let Gospel Music be made prominently attractive.



Useless lyrics and soul-less sounds are beginning to deafen me This is the spirit.Let Gospel Music be made prominently attractive.Useless lyrics and soul-less sounds are beginning to deafen me 13 Likes

see the way I ran in here the moment i saw N260m

op sha.



congrats girl 1 Like 1 Share

Rccg has lost its place in christiandom indeed. How many souls will this cash earn for Christ compared to using it to further the cause of missionary or sponsoring more media preaching or better still use it to build free schools for the lesspriviledge. #govtreturnourcrs# 4 Likes

ShobayoEmma:

Haba, why are we so quick to just bring in negativity.



RCCG is now getting Focused on the Youth in the church by sharing in their interest and encouraging their talent.



How is this wrong?



As Iron sharpeneth Iron, so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.



Do you know how much RCCG spends on Mission?



Be careful how you talk about things you don't know. Haba, why are we so quick to just bring in negativity.RCCG is now getting Focused on the Youth in the church by sharing in their interest and encouraging their talent.How is this wrong?As Iron sharpeneth Iron, so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.Do you know how much RCCG spends on Mission?Be careful how you talk about things you don't know. 53 Likes 2 Shares

she is very lucky Evans has been captured, else we all know who would have sent her a mail. very lucky girl.



when did churches start organizing singing competitions and where did they get all that money? sponsors? or tithes. God bless the ministry of charlatans 3 Likes



Congrats...though i dont think ladies shld worship on trousers and Unclad hair. Aint that cameltoe that im seeingCongrats...though i dont think ladies shld worship on trousers and Unclad hair.





I even thought it was 260 m race and I was wondering if there was anything like that. OP take your time. N260M koI even thought it was 260 m race and I was wondering if there was anything like that. OP take your time. 1 Like

She is the real definition of smally! She almost disappeared from view while posing in the car! Anyway you go girl! Shut up and come to politics section adeke Shut up and come to politics section adeke 1 Like

Is she married? Does she have a boyfriend? I'm single now.

THE CHURCH IS THE LIGHT. WE NEED TO LEAD THE WAY FOR OTHERS TO FOLLOW.

REFUSAL TO SHINE THE LIGHT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PREVALENT DARKNESS IN IMMORAL TV SHOWS AND TRASHY WORLDLY MUSIC LOADED WITH HEAVY PORN WORDS & PICS 2 Likes

Wawuu, for this economy, congrats to her.

Ah my gf making me proud

This is the spirit.



Let Gospel Music be made prominently attractive.



Useless lyrics and soul-less sounds are beginning to deafen me



You need an ear muffle You need an ear muffle

Wow a very big congrats to him. Ladies marry your man straight away if he has these attitudes http://trendyupdates.com.ng/ladies-marry-guy-straight-away-9-habits/

I don't understand...

260m ke

All this Nigerian stingy pastors that only believe in receiving but only preach giving.

Funny OP and miss leading Topic

Congratulations

Rccg has lost its place in christiandom indeed. How many souls will this cash earn for Christ compared to using it to further the cause of missionary or sponsoring more media preaching or better still use it to build free schools for the lesspriviledge. #govtreturnourcrs#

I beg to differ.

This is actually a good thing.

The church has always been confined to the four walls of a building. We have always thought that music, arts and entertainment are worldly and so we left it for the secular people. But that was a big mistake. There is nothing bad with arts and entertainment if the focus is on Christ.

We left mainstream entertainment to secular people and now the airwaves have been polluted with all kinds of rubbish which we now have to deal with as Christians.

Have you considered how many souls bad secular music has led away from Christ?



If we had taken entertainment seriously and encouraged our own people from the beginning, we would not have to deal with these profanities we hear everyday. I beg to differ.This is actually a good thing.The church has always been confined to the four walls of a building. We have always thought that music, arts and entertainment are worldly and so we left it for the secular people. But that was a big mistake. There is nothing bad with arts and entertainment if the focus is on Christ.We left mainstream entertainment to secular people and now the airwaves have been polluted with all kinds of rubbish which we now have to deal with as Christians.Have you considered how many souls bad secular music has led away from Christ?If we had taken entertainment seriously and encouraged our own people from the beginning, we would not have to deal with these profanities we hear everyday. 7 Likes

We need more of this. I hope it continues. Churches should focus on giving back to their "community", Help the widows in your church, take care of the orphans, help the poor. This makes me so happy. It's a beautiful thing when a church has a conscience. What's sad is that alot of business men who extort money from naïve church goers have taken over but in the end Good will overcome evil. Well done RCCG! I wish this money went into scholarships tho but then again .. 1 Like