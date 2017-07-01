₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by sar33: 6:29am
19-year-old singer, Esther Benyeogo, has emerged winner of the God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7.She went home with N250 million management deal, N10 million cash and a brand new car.
Esther, an undergraduate of the University of Benin, emerged winner in the GCGT Grand Finale held recently at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Ms. Benyeogo said she was elated to have won the prize having competed against other contestants who also performed remarkably well at the competition said...
“I am so happy and give thanks to the almighty God for making it possible for me to win this great prize at the competition".
According to her, she discovered her love for singing at the age of 13 and had never stopped singing since then.
Idowu Iluyomade, Head Pastor, City of David, said the aim of the competition was to recognise and celebrate talents in God’s children.
“The competition serves as an avenue to expose and develop gifted children as well as provide a platform for them to shine forth the light of God"
GCGT is a Christian talent competition that began in 2011 and is organised by the `City of David’, Victoria Island, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
It is Africa’s Leading Youth Talent Competition featuring skills such as singing, dancing, musical instruments, spoken words, drama, writing and drawing.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/uniben-studentesther-benyeogowins-n260m.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 6:30am
congratulations
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 6:32am
Lucky girl. Congratulations Esther!
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:33am
Christian project fame.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:34am
Let somebody Shout Halleluyaa
10 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:38am
She won #10million cash and a car... D rest na paperwork...
10 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by comradespade(m): 6:39am
OP, you need factory resetting slap. #260million
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 6:40am
Yoruba preacher you don't become commissioner, plenty plenty things wey no suppose to happen for this life...
3 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by funlord(m): 6:42am
She is the real definition of smally! She almost disappeared from view while posing in the car! Anyway you go girl!
3 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by PatriotTemidayo: 6:46am
This is the spirit.
Let Gospel Music be made prominently attractive.
Useless lyrics and soul-less sounds are beginning to deafen me
13 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 6:50am
see the way I ran in here the moment i saw N260m
op sha.
congrats girl
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by ShobayoEmma(m): 6:51am
Rccg has lost its place in christiandom indeed. How many souls will this cash earn for Christ compared to using it to further the cause of missionary or sponsoring more media preaching or better still use it to build free schools for the lesspriviledge. #govtreturnourcrs#
4 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:56am
ShobayoEmma:
Haba, why are we so quick to just bring in negativity.
RCCG is now getting Focused on the Youth in the church by sharing in their interest and encouraging their talent.
How is this wrong?
As Iron sharpeneth Iron, so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.
Do you know how much RCCG spends on Mission?
Be careful how you talk about things you don't know.
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Gourdoinc(m): 6:56am
she is very lucky Evans has been captured, else we all know who would have sent her a mail. very lucky girl.
when did churches start organizing singing competitions and where did they get all that money? sponsors? or tithes. God bless the ministry of charlatans
3 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by crotonite(m): 7:08am
Aint that cameltoe that im seeing
Congrats...though i dont think ladies shld worship on trousers and Unclad hair.
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by ModusOperandi(f): 7:32am
N260M ko
I even thought it was 260 m race and I was wondering if there was anything like that. OP take your time.
1 Like
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:57am
funlord:Shut up and come to politics section adeke
1 Like
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by ShitHead: 8:57am
Is she married? Does she have a boyfriend? I'm single now.
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by opalu: 8:57am
THE CHURCH IS THE LIGHT. WE NEED TO LEAD THE WAY FOR OTHERS TO FOLLOW.
REFUSAL TO SHINE THE LIGHT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PREVALENT DARKNESS IN IMMORAL TV SHOWS AND TRASHY WORLDLY MUSIC LOADED WITH HEAVY PORN WORDS & PICS
2 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 8:58am
Wawuu, for this economy, congrats to her.
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 8:59am
Ah my gf making me proud
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 8:59am
PatriotTemidayo:
You need an ear muffle
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by lific: 8:59am
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by BroZuma: 8:59am
I don't understand...
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 9:00am
Hmm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Saintsbrown(m): 9:00am
260m ke
All this Nigerian stingy pastors that only believe in receiving but only preach giving.
Funny OP and miss leading Topic
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by soleexx(m): 9:00am
Congratulations
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by generaluthman: 9:00am
Bravo
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by eleojo23: 9:00am
ShobayoEmma:
I beg to differ.
This is actually a good thing.
The church has always been confined to the four walls of a building. We have always thought that music, arts and entertainment are worldly and so we left it for the secular people. But that was a big mistake. There is nothing bad with arts and entertainment if the focus is on Christ.
We left mainstream entertainment to secular people and now the airwaves have been polluted with all kinds of rubbish which we now have to deal with as Christians.
Have you considered how many souls bad secular music has led away from Christ?
If we had taken entertainment seriously and encouraged our own people from the beginning, we would not have to deal with these profanities we hear everyday.
7 Likes
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 9:01am
We need more of this. I hope it continues. Churches should focus on giving back to their "community", Help the widows in your church, take care of the orphans, help the poor. This makes me so happy. It's a beautiful thing when a church has a conscience. What's sad is that alot of business men who extort money from naïve church goers have taken over but in the end Good will overcome evil. Well done RCCG! I wish this money went into scholarships tho but then again ..
1 Like
|Re: Esther Benyeogo Wins N260m At RCCG Talent Show (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 9:01am
...
it is really shameful how low adeboye has fallen
I mean giving out millions of tithe payers money to a girl that sang... there are starving children they are homeless people... why are u so wicked pastor of doom. I mean gosh this is the height of it. Adeboye can you please reduce your misappropriation of tithe payer money.. even your god will weep for your soul dear pastor
this one weak me
just shift lemme faint
Last to comment never felt so good
1 Like
