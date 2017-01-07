₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,269 members, 3,295,507 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 January 2017 at 12:08 PM

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) (16135 Views)

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz In Military Outfits, Fans React (photos) / Funke Akindele & JJC Bello Dance To Shina Peters In London / Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz' Wedding Confirmed By Freeze (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by victorbemoh: 9:01am
Jenifer Akindele And Husband JJC Skills, Shows Off The Most Expensive Furniture's And Facilities In Her New Home At Amens Estate Lagos

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUdL-UWLh0Y

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by ademasta(m): 9:02am
Congratulations

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by lilkhaleefa1(m): 9:10am
eyya.......

13 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:10am
congratulation oo
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Doctorfitz(m): 9:15am
Let's talk about Bobby....

54 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by speedyconnect3: 9:20am
yea
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Ekpeitut: 9:21am
All these celebs with their hunger for cheap fame and public approval.

21 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by hpk(m): 10:21am
Mtcheew!!!!!

64 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by shizzy7(f): 10:22am
When did her parents christen her Jenifer??

So her name is no longer Funke abi....

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by unclezuma: 10:28am
cheesy
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Nma27(f): 10:30am
Hmmm

23 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by klax(m): 10:30am
Is that all
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by SMARTgurUxxxxxxx: 10:30am
To give Bleep no dey my blood...am outtahere
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by WillieJah: 10:30am
I and my household care not.

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by OLAFIMIX: 10:31am
On that bed you will make triplet cheesy grin cheesy grin

3 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by FuckTheMod: 10:31am
grin

5 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Stevosty: 10:32am
Money speaking, good for both of them especially Jenifa, congrats.

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Pavore9: 10:32am
They should take note.... thieves are also viewing.

4 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by carlosta: 10:32am
You take ur precious time to read a post, open the box and comment on the post. And even create a meme and go out of your way to claim you give no fvcks?

Well my dear you just gave two fvcks without even knowing it cheesy

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by alatbaba1(m): 10:33am
Wats wrong in u. in jenifa's voice.
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by nasrijay: 10:34am
lilkhaleefa1:
eyya.......
D furniture look like d ones i bought for my granny

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by mrmrmister: 10:34am
cool
carlosta:
You take ur precious time to read a post, open the box and comment on the post. And even create a meme and go out of your way to claim you give no fvcks?

Well my dear you just gave two fvcks without even knowing it cheesy

It's all fun bro, don't take everything too serious.
Have some fun grin

11 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by admax(m): 10:35am
Celebrities and show off.

If they rob them now, they will start shouting.

Anyway, it's their headache not mine.

2 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by generaliy: 10:35am
These "I don't give a f*ck" crew are f*cking hilarious with their memes, however, they need to do it with wisdom, not just messing up every post with IDGAF, good morning Nairalanders

8 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Kolade9(m): 10:35am
Swimming pool na furniture? Issorai.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by slurryeye2: 10:36am
JJC RIP: Rest in puccy grin cheesy
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Exponental(m): 10:36am
No link to jjc or funke.... that might be someone else's!
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by nasrijay: 10:36am
lilkhaleefa1:
eyya.......
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by emityga(m): 10:37am
Ehyya

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Auntielinda(f): 10:37am
.

6 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by Koko88(m): 10:37am
Are they married?
Re: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz Display Their New Furniture (Pics, Video) by beautiesplace: 10:37am
NAIRALANDERS NOW GIVE A Bleep MORE THAN THE AMERICANS ;DNAIRALANDERS NOW GIVE A Bleep MORE THAN THE AMERICANS





#GIVE #Bleep #TI #TAKE #OVER

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Paul Walker’s Lookalike Brother: Cody To Picture ‘fast & Furious 7!! / PHOTO: Nicki Minaj's Bréasts Accidentally Pops Out Of Her Bikini / Cossy Ojiakor Gigantic Boobs Spill Out At Her 30th Birthday Party(see Photos)

Viewing this topic: deltapikin(m), Lokospirit(m), 1stNumeroUno, rozayx5(m), Ahmeduana(m), Physika(m), nneamaka114, kolafolabi(m), santos876(m), Vicboi1(m), teekrackz(m), Santi19(m), femoboy(m), Utchgirl(f), mogboyelade(f), Prestigious1, peacockremi(m), Tonto007, Smone(m), falufosi(m), 2undeee(m), Hallymath(f), faaz24, omodapson(m), Teeeeeeboi, orimo2007(m), ollah1, djaybaba, ochanya21, raheema4u(f), olumbateey, sauskyjoe(m), AuroraB(f), bobbyluis(m), schartzi, Babatunde501, remzor(m), Oxytocin(m), adamooye, mylove4him(f), kbantyn(m), Iamkhaled, Kelklein(m), findbitcoins(m) and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.