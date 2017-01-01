₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ChangeIsCostant: 10:16am
Warri billionaire businessman and oil tycoon Ayiri Emami caused a scene after storming the streets of Lagos in his customized 1965 Bentley with his guys. The car which was customized with his title, 'Akulagba of Warri' -attracted much attention from people around who gathered to catch a glimpse of the classic luxury car.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/billionaire-ayriri-emami-storms-streets.html
Video>>>
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7qAVOQ04Ek
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ChangeIsCostant: 10:17am
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by PrettyCrystal: 10:18am
money talks
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:18am
Ayiri my guy
Lagos is your second home
Ayiri knows when to fight and when to let go
Not like the one hiding in the creek
Ayiri carry go
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:20am
PrettyCrystal:
Good money
Legit money is sweet
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by dainformant(m): 10:20am
in this recession? he's on point
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by casttlebarbz(m): 10:21am
2 Likes
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:23am
[quote author=casttlebarbz post=52605667]
Ayiri carry Go
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by andresia(m): 10:23am
sarrki:
2 Likes
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by casttlebarbz(m): 10:27am
[quote author=sarrki post=52605692][/quote]
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Anago5000: 10:30am
sarrki:there is life outside nairaland.you really need one
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:32am
Anago5000:
E pain you ?
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Nutase(f): 10:57am
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:16am
OK o
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Emu4life(m): 11:16am
Na diz kind foolish news
" WHO GAVE A Bleep CREW "
SUPPOSE COME.
2 Likes
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by morbeta(m): 11:16am
I dey my estate, me I no see am po4 ayiri.
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by mcevans1(m): 11:16am
Balling hard
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by kstyle2(m): 11:17am
An easy going billionaire. Great man
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by justicejay(m): 11:18am
'Akulagba' of warri?
Is Akulagba not a YORUBA word?
And leaving a whole warri to show off his billion in YORUBA land.
Why are flatinos so obsessed about the Yorubas?
Ayam north understanding.
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by dukeolumde(m): 11:18am
Even in Silence, Money Talks...
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ceeethru: 11:18am
Old glory, we in Warri knows how broke he's at the moment, but I pray he gets himself back soon.
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by doctokwus: 11:18am
Aside being the APC version of Tompolo,what actually does this Ayiri do for a living?
Oh, forgot.He is a billionaire,that is his source of livelihood!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Dsrooftiles: 11:19am
Ayiri
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by engrjacuzzi: 11:19am
is there recession?
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by KINGwax007(m): 11:19am
Anago5000:off point comment. The guy had a point..
He knows when to fight and when to let go. Unlike Asari and Tompolo wetly dey watch their shoulders Everytime
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by luscioustrish(f): 11:19am
Where is the storm??
1 Like
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:20am
Lol
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:21am
Lol... Very silly bunch of people. So when Zuckerberg goes somewhere, who mentions that he stormed the place with his jet?
3 Likes
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by idupaul: 11:22am
sarrki:
Peace is always better
|Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Moneyyy: 11:22am
You wont believe this:
