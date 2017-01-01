₦airaland Forum

Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ChangeIsCostant: 10:16am
Warri billionaire businessman and oil tycoon Ayiri Emami caused a scene after storming the streets of Lagos in his customized 1965 Bentley with his guys. The car which was customized with his title, 'Akulagba of Warri' -attracted much attention from people around who gathered to catch a glimpse of the classic luxury car.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/billionaire-ayriri-emami-storms-streets.html

Video>>>
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7qAVOQ04Ek

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ChangeIsCostant: 10:17am
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/billionaire-ayriri-emami-storms-streets.html

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by PrettyCrystal: 10:18am
money talks
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:18am
Ayiri my guy

Lagos is your second home

Ayiri knows when to fight and when to let go

Not like the one hiding in the creek

Ayiri carry go

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:20am
PrettyCrystal:
money talks


Good money

Legit money is sweet

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by dainformant(m): 10:20am
in this recession? he's on point
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by casttlebarbz(m): 10:21am

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:23am
Ayiri carry Go
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by andresia(m): 10:23am
sarrki:



God money

Legit money is sweet

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by casttlebarbz(m): 10:27am
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Anago5000: 10:30am
sarrki:
Ayiri my guy
Lagos is your second home
Ayiri knows when to fight and when to let go
Not like the one hiding in the creek
Ayiri carry go
there is life outside nairaland.you really need one

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by sarrki(m): 10:32am
Anago5000:
there is life outside nairaland.you really need one

E pain you ?

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Nutase(f): 10:57am
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:16am
OK o



Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Emu4life(m): 11:16am
Na diz kind foolish news
" WHO GAVE A Bleep CREW "
SUPPOSE COME.

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by morbeta(m): 11:16am
I dey my estate, me I no see am po4 ayiri.

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by mcevans1(m): 11:16am
Balling hard
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by kstyle2(m): 11:17am
An easy going billionaire. Great man

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by justicejay(m): 11:18am
'Akulagba' of warri?
Is Akulagba not a YORUBA word?
And leaving a whole warri to show off his billion in YORUBA land.
Why are flatinos so obsessed about the Yorubas?
Ayam north understanding.

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by dukeolumde(m): 11:18am
Even in Silence, Money Talks... grin grin grin grin
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by ceeethru: 11:18am
Old glory, we in Warri knows how broke he's at the moment, but I pray he gets himself back soon.

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by doctokwus: 11:18am
Aside being the APC version of Tompolo,what actually does this Ayiri do for a living?
Oh, forgot.He is a billionaire,that is his source of livelihood!

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Dsrooftiles: 11:19am
Ayiri
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by engrjacuzzi: 11:19am
is there recession?
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by KINGwax007(m): 11:19am
Anago5000:
there is life outside nairaland.you really need one
off point comment. The guy had a point..

He knows when to fight and when to let go. Unlike Asari and Tompolo wetly dey watch their shoulders Everytime
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by luscioustrish(f): 11:19am
Where is the storm??

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:20am
Lol
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:21am
Lol... Very silly bunch of people. So when Zuckerberg goes somewhere, who mentions that he stormed the place with his jet?

Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by idupaul: 11:22am
sarrki:
Ayiri my guy

Lagos is your second home

Ayiri knows when to fight and when to let go

Not like the one hiding in the creek

Ayiri carry go

Peace is always better
Re: Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley.Pics/Video by Moneyyy: 11:22am
You wont believe this:
