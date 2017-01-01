₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,967 members, 3,297,449 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 04:31 PM

Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community (6247 Views)

Big Church Offers 50 Optical Patients Free Cataract Operation With 400 Glasses / Photos From Lagos Big Boy Damian Okoroafor Aka Don Messi Child Dedication / Ejine Okoroafor Shames Nicki Minaj's Cleavage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by DF9JATV: 1:11pm On Jan 07
Residents of Ogbodo community in Isio­kpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, especially those who had eye problem, celebrated this year’s Christmas with joy and gratitude to God.

This followed the arrival to the community few days before New Year of Miss Health South-South, Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) alongside her ‘ICare Project’ team, which included opticians. The August visitors were in the community to bring succor to those who had eye problems.

And before the team left the community, 500 peo­ple who had various eye defects were treated, while 200 eye patients went home with medicated glasses.

The visit to Ogbodo came barely five months after Queen Juliet’s corona­tion as Miss Health South-South, Since her corona­tion, she and her team, have visited various parts of the South-South region, to sensitize the people on how to live a healthy life, as well as treat those faced with various health challenges.

It was in the course of her tour of towns and commu­nities in the South-South region that she first came to Ogbodo where she found out that so many people in that community, particu­larly the aged ones, were af­flicted with various types of eye diseases.

Ogbodo Community is a community filled with several eye diseases.

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by DF9JATV: 1:15pm On Jan 07
more photos

1 Like

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Catalin(f): 1:43pm On Jan 07
That's a nice development.

1 Like

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Donlamzy(m): 3:03pm
Many were given the wisdom buh only few uses it....
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by nedu2000(m): 3:03pm
Which one is miss health south south again?bet she's light-skinned

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by bro4u: 3:04pm
Unlike Miss Anambra, atleast its better than acting porn grin

3 Likes

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by credid(m): 3:04pm
Nice
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by iamtiredoflife: 3:04pm
This man refused to pay for his load and decided to carry it in a public vehicle. Wetin fit cause am sef?
cheesy grin

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by benedictnsi(m): 3:04pm
Commendable.... Not like those senseless crew weh Ifeanyi Uba give run the other day ..... (Olosho)
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by ModeEbo(m): 3:05pm
Second to Comment 1 day ama b first Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen smileySecond to Comment 1 day ama b first Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Tobyshegz(m): 3:05pm
Nice ne!

we thank the lord sey no be cucumber she share
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by GideonVIBEZ: 3:05pm
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by lawrenzi: 3:05pm
nice development
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by kelexray(m): 3:06pm
I just love igbo girls becos dey can do...hmmm grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by ModeEbo(m): 3:07pm
cry
ModeEbo:
Second to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen smileySecond to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen
Chisos wic kinda peeps dey hiaa self una b machine cry
ModeEbo:
Second to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen smileySecond to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen
Chisos wic kinda peeps dey hiaa self una b machine
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by jonahsunday97: 3:07pm
#nice one...and may good lord bless you
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Naijalabel(m): 3:07pm
Cool

Miss South South

http://naijalabel.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/miss-health-south-southjuliet-okoroafor.html?m=1
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by emekaxy: 3:08pm
ModeEbo:
Second to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen smileySecond to Comment 1 day ama b first
Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen

See wetin nokia touch don do you

3 Likes

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by herdekunley9ja: 3:08pm
;DIgbo kwenu ....aahhhh grin
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Abbeyme: 3:08pm
Waoh. That's great
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Jibabs2(m): 3:08pm
Nice thought
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by leofab(f): 3:08pm
Vv
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Noblesoul123: 3:09pm
Hmmmmm

Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Israelfx2(m): 3:09pm
FTC. nothing in this FTC self
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Divay22(f): 3:11pm
Queen everywhere but no King
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by jeromzy(m): 3:22pm
Divay22:
Queen everywhere but no King
but we have Vikings
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Richy4(m): 3:23pm
Divay22:
Queen everywhere but no King

hahhha.... If they invite you to come to His royal highness competition....It choose a king...that you will pay #12000 as an entry fee.... are you gonna show up just to see body of fitness instructors?... cheesy
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by SurePresident: 3:26pm
Seven Golden Rules For F***ing
1. F***ing twice a week
is good for your health.
2. F***ing gives proper relaxation for your
mind and body.
3. F***ing refreshes you.
4. After f***ing don't eat too much; go for
more liquids.
5. When f***ing try to stay in bed because it
can save you valuable energy.
6. F***ing can even reduce your cholesterol
level.
7. F***ing makes you more committed and
you can be sensitive and receive from above
SO REMEMBER - *FASTING* is good for your
health.
May The Almighty cleanse your Dirty Mind if u
were thinking of something else.
*Happy Sunday*
grin
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by Divay22(f): 3:29pm
Richy4:


hahhha.... If they invite you to come to His royal highness competition....It choose a king...that you will pay #12000 as an entry fee.... are you gonna show up just to see body of fitness instructors?... cheesy
Sure....if it's worth it
Re: Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community by wakes(m): 3:36pm
Great feat!

(0) (1) (Reply)

List Of Top Nigerian Artistes And Their Real Names / Damilola Adegbite Makes Chris Attoh Get A Situation [PHOTO] / 12 Popular Nigerian Celebrities Who Got Married To A Celebrity Spouse

Viewing this topic: henrinity(m), ProfChris10(m), jr3, DF9JATV, not4sure(m), warrenweste(m), Oliandre(m), eistien(m), Ekinematics, BlackMystery(f), Jwonder(m), hardizzle, littlewonders, ezotty, oviexcels, Dumas32(m), veekid(m), jist2day, Popebenedict(m), MrcuteOscar, Mysticluv(f), helpsystem, slick1(m), purplejane(f), Peroti, Ridens(f), Pillars1(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.