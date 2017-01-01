₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Juliet Okoroafor Donates 200 Medicated Eye Glasses To Isiokpo Community
Residents of Ogbodo community in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, especially those who had eye problem, celebrated this year’s Christmas with joy and gratitude to God.
This followed the arrival to the community few days before New Year of Miss Health South-South, Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) alongside her ‘ICare Project’ team, which included opticians. The August visitors were in the community to bring succor to those who had eye problems.
And before the team left the community, 500 people who had various eye defects were treated, while 200 eye patients went home with medicated glasses.
The visit to Ogbodo came barely five months after Queen Juliet’s coronation as Miss Health South-South, Since her coronation, she and her team, have visited various parts of the South-South region, to sensitize the people on how to live a healthy life, as well as treat those faced with various health challenges.
It was in the course of her tour of towns and communities in the South-South region that she first came to Ogbodo where she found out that so many people in that community, particularly the aged ones, were afflicted with various types of eye diseases.
Ogbodo Community is a community filled with several eye diseases.
more photos
That's a nice development.
Many were given the wisdom buh only few uses it....
Which one is miss health south south again?bet she's light-skinned
Unlike Miss Anambra, atleast its better than acting porn
Nice
This man refused to pay for his load and decided to carry it in a public vehicle. Wetin fit cause am sef?
Commendable.... Not like those senseless crew weh Ifeanyi Uba give run the other day ..... (Olosho)
Second to Comment 1 day ama b first Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen Second to Comment 1 day ama b first Anyways Biggups madam beauty queen
Nice ne!
we thank the lord sey no be cucumber she share
nice development
I just love igbo girls becos dey can do...hmmm
#nice one...and may good lord bless you
;DIgbo kwenu ....aahhhh
Waoh. That's great
Nice thought
