Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You (26404 Views)

This Mother Dropped A Bombshell On Her Racist Son's Facebook Rant / Omg! Woman Beats Husband In The Middle Of The Street.his Reaction Will Touch You / Olubunmi Uko Drops Suicide Note, Disappears (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/lmao-see-hilarious-comment-nigerian-mum.html Chibuzo Anaeto shared these photos of himself and some corp member friends on his Facebook page. Just peep the hilarious comment his mum dropped in response: 1 Like

Lol. The dude actually accepted his moms fb friends request? That boy must have a double account 84 Likes 2 Shares

Karishika lips! 2 Likes 1 Share

This mama soji finish I tells you.





Chibuzor hope u heard what mama told you??







God Bless The Mothers 20 Likes

Na the mama wan marry her own son? 7 Likes 1 Share

[/size] [size=15pt]Mama Abinlinty, bikonu don't be scared Abinlinty has the Ability to devour those lips....I love Nigerian mums, No-Nonsense people[/size] 1 Like

yes nah, let them no use their long lip like pig spoil her pikin. they can never snap without pouting 7 Likes

Lol 1 Like

Mummy is complaining.Does she know whether ability has used his own lips to visit worse places? 58 Likes 3 Shares

African mama 1 Like

she was joking i guess

AyamConfidence:

Yes na we



We have arrived

We can see you have arrived.....

Take this!!!!!!! We can see you have arrived.....Take this!!!!!!! 8 Likes

lolzzz

emeijeh:





We can see you have arrived.....

Take this!!!!!!! nothing dey happen...na we dey here nothing dey happen...na we dey here 2 Likes

The guy will be like "mama sorry I gat this" 1 Like





Protecting her son i guess ..Mothers shaa

Thats how my mum be askin my brothers anytime she she dem with a gal.



WHO IS THAT GAL.?

WHO IS HER MOTHER?

WHAT DOES SHE DO?

I HOPE U HAVE NOT DONE SOMETHIN STUPID ? ... Lmao.



God bless mum Protecting her son i guess..Mothers shaaThats how my mum be askin my brothers anytime she she dem with a gal.WHO IS THAT GAL.?WHO IS HER MOTHER?WHAT DOES SHE DO?I HOPE U HAVE NOT DONE SOMETHIN STUPID ?... Lmao.God bless mum 9 Likes

Lol. See the lips as if she dip am inside red oil. Abeg no go stain mama's boy's shirt 5 Likes

mum, you are talking about lips, when your son has already touched side bosoms 4 Likes



Oya French kiss your own son.



If I'm his girlfriend I'll dump him asap! This is the makings of a wicked mother-in-law Over bearing mum.Oya French kiss your own son.If I'm his girlfriend I'll dump him asap! This is the makings of a wicked mother-in-law





1 Like 1 Share

Hahaha

mumcy no wan hia 2 Likes

Lol.....

9ja mum

Hahahahahaha. So funnnyyy

#mummy is correct #mummy is correct 4 Likes