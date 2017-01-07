₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by ObiOmaMu: 4:24pm
Chibuzo Anaeto shared these photos of himself and some corp member friends on his Facebook page. Just peep the hilarious comment his mum dropped in response:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/lmao-see-hilarious-comment-nigerian-mum.html
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Sammypope4all(m): 4:27pm
Lol. The dude actually accepted his moms fb friends request? That boy must have a double account
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by coolesmile: 4:29pm
Karishika lips!
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:31pm
This mama soji finish I tells you.
Chibuzor hope u heard what mama told you??
God Bless The Mothers
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Lionbite(m): 4:34pm
Na the mama wan marry her own son?
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by BEENUEL: 4:34pm
[size=15pt]Mama Abinlinty, bikonu don't be scared Abinlinty has the Ability to devour those lips....I love Nigerian mums, No-Nonsense people [/size]
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Chibuhealth(f): 4:54pm
yes nah, let them no use their long lip like pig spoil her pikin. they can never snap without pouting
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by femolacqua(m): 4:54pm
Lol
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by talktonase(m): 4:55pm
Mummy is complaining.Does she know whether ability has used his own lips to visit worse places?
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by FuckTheMod: 5:02pm
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by ebujany(m): 5:03pm
African mama
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Beremx(f): 5:42pm
she was joking i guess
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by LesbianBoy(m): 6:24pm
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
AyamConfidence:
We can see you have arrived.....
Take this!!!!!!!
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:00pm
lolzzz
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by AyamConfidence(m): 7:02pm
emeijeh:nothing dey happen...na we dey here
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by biggerboyc(m): 7:07pm
The guy will be like "mama sorry I gat this"
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by tossie101(f): 7:08pm
Protecting her son i guess ..Mothers shaa
Thats how my mum be askin my brothers anytime she she dem with a gal.
WHO IS THAT GAL.?
WHO IS HER MOTHER?
WHAT DOES SHE DO?
I HOPE U HAVE NOT DONE SOMETHIN STUPID ? ... Lmao.
God bless mum
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by worlexy(m): 7:08pm
Lol. See the lips as if she dip am inside red oil. Abeg no go stain mama's boy's shirt
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by oyb(m): 7:09pm
mum, you are talking about lips, when your son has already touched side bosoms
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by lielbree: 7:09pm
Over bearing mum.
Oya French kiss your own son.
If I'm his girlfriend I'll dump him asap! This is the makings of a wicked mother-in-law
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by slurryeye2: 7:09pm
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by urchboyoski: 7:10pm
Hahaha
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by c4tnoelz(f): 7:10pm
mumcy no wan hia
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Divay22(f): 7:10pm
Lol.....
9ja mum
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Mayflowa(m): 7:10pm
Hahahahahaha. So funnnyyy
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by jonahsunday97: 7:10pm
#mummy is correct
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Ekpekus(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Mother Drops A Funny Comment On Son's Facebook Pic: Make The Lips No Touch You by Silentscreamer(f): 7:10pm
dry.. Not funny
