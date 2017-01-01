₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by KingstonDome: 7:31pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by SexyNairalander: 7:32pm
omg
this is interesting. . .the fan really mean am
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by DozieInc(m): 7:36pm
The fan not smiling at all.
18 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by wablex(m): 7:37pm
Have got no respect for dis guy at àll. Always blabbing
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by Smellymouth: 7:38pm
Seriously searching for fuvks to give..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by DrayZee: 7:42pm
Noisemaker Freeze...if he is to see any of these people he insults, he'll still rush to shake their hand..... Bloody fuckin hypocrite!
13 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by EmperorShizzy: 7:47pm
their OAP,their fight, their pastor
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by KingstonDome: 7:48pm
KingstonDome:
Cc: lalasticlala Seun
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by MrWhaley: 7:48pm
That 'Fan' just had a reply for everything.
Epic. Savage. Brutal.
31 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by ichommy(m): 7:55pm
Abeg, make i use my BEAT by Dre
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by casttlebarbz(m): 7:55pm
both of them made valid points...but they were both giving f**cks
**brother lala is viewing , i swear i caugth him
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by googlepikins: 8:00pm
I don't understand freeze anymore
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by NaijaMutant(f): 8:01pm
That guy can't be Daddy Freeze's fan but a mentor
Chai........ See the way he took him to the cleaners
Lesson : if you get bad mouth don't assume you're a champion cos one day you'll know you're only a learner
35 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:01pm
Mehn that fan give daddy freeze finishing move MK style... Fatality
21 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by maxwelloweezy(m): 8:01pm
BIG ODES
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by killsmith(m): 8:01pm
The niggas replies tho....savage
10 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by FILEBE(m): 8:01pm
What is all these na? Someone cannot jejely browse Nairaland without seeing some poos? Of what importance is Freeze's fight to us now?
The IDAF crew please i beg you to storm this thread! we need you now more than ever! please i beg
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:02pm
The guy follow am up
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by holluwai(m): 8:03pm
All these grammar wey freeze dey blow sef. Lol
Make him respect himself jare.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by wink2015: 8:03pm
From Daddy Showkey to Daddy Freeze. Na wah!
why are they calling themselves Daddy?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by tejpot(m): 8:03pm
Kay has got more sense than Freeze (without the Daddy), he failed a simple test, can you adopt one of the Chibok girls just like you have been telling pastors? He went for his dad and grand pa. The question is can you take such a person serious? #joker
25 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by Dhortunn(m): 8:03pm
Well. The guy is not a Fan and he is simply putting 'Daddy Freeze' in his place. Nice.
Perhaps, Mr. Freeze always think of himself as Mr. 'Know-all'
Pfft
13 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by JeffreyJamez(m): 8:04pm
.....Lol op didn't post all...The part where the fan told freeze that he can't even pay a 'slut' to stick with him for life! .......The guy enter freeze shaaaaaaaa hehehehehe
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by WHOcarex: 8:04pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by redcliff: 8:04pm
wablex:
Any man like this can never keep your secret. Be warned!
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by D34lw4p(m): 8:05pm
lolzx
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by Doctorfitz(m): 8:05pm
Malcolm X a. K. A daddy freeze U're on nairaland and that's ur moniker d lady is saying the truth get a life bro.
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram by wellmax(m): 8:05pm
Daddy freeze keep avoiding the main issue. He's resorted to name calling and insults. Clear sign of a loser.
The guy won jare
11 Likes
