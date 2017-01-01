Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram (8963 Views)

omg





this is interesting. . .the fan really mean am 29 Likes 1 Share

The fan not smiling at all. 18 Likes

Have got no respect for dis guy at àll. Always blabbing 17 Likes 1 Share

Seriously searching for fuvks to give.. 10 Likes 1 Share

Noisemaker Freeze...if he is to see any of these people he insults, he'll still rush to shake their hand..... Bloody fuckin hypocrite! 13 Likes

their OAP,their fight, their pastor 3 Likes

Epic. Savage. Brutal. That 'Fan' just had a reply for everything.Epic. Savage. Brutal. 31 Likes

both of them made valid points...but they were both giving f**cks





I don't understand freeze anymore







Chai........ See the way he took him to the cleaners



Lesson : if you get bad mouth don't assume you're a champion cos one day you'll know you're only a learner That guy can't be Daddy Freeze's fan but a mentorChai........ See the way he took him to the cleanersLesson : if you get bad mouth don't assume you're a champion cos one day you'll know you're only a learner 35 Likes

Mehn that fan give daddy freeze finishing move MK style... Fatality 21 Likes

The niggas replies tho....savage 10 Likes

What is all these na? Someone cannot jejely browse Nairaland without seeing some poos? Of what importance is Freeze's fight to us now?







The IDAF crew please i beg you to storm this thread! we need you now more than ever! please i beg 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy follow am up 2 Likes

Make him respect himself jare. 1 Like

From Daddy Showkey to Daddy Freeze. Na wah!



why are they calling themselves Daddy?

Kay has got more sense than Freeze (without the Daddy), he failed a simple test, can you adopt one of the Chibok girls just like you have been telling pastors? He went for his dad and grand pa. The question is can you take such a person serious? #joker 25 Likes

Well. The guy is not a Fan and he is simply putting 'Daddy Freeze' in his place. Nice.



Perhaps, Mr. Freeze always think of himself as Mr. 'Know-all'



Pfft 13 Likes

.......The guy enter freeze shaaaaaaaa hehehehehe .....Lol op didn't post all...The part where the fan told freeze that he can't even pay a 'slut' to stick with him for life!.......The guy enter freeze shaaaaaaaa hehehehehe 5 Likes

Have got no respect for dis guy at àll. Always blabbing

Any man like this can never keep your secret. Be warned! Any man like this can never keep your secret. Be warned! 1 Like

Malcolm X a. K. A daddy freeze U're on nairaland and that's ur moniker d lady is saying the truth get a life bro.