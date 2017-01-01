₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by saints2(m): 7:43pm
The duo of Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the new National Overseer and Pastor Odesola on a courtesy visit to the general overseer of RCCG (Worldwide), Pastor E.A. Adeboye. See more below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/picture-of-pastor-adeboye-and-national.html
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by saints2(m): 7:43pm
May God grant them the wisdom to rulle
More Exclusives pictures here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/picture-of-pastor-adeboye-and-national.html
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by Eedrisa(m): 7:56pm
Obayemi will be like
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by timmydavids(m): 8:03pm
Why are they on their kneels and baba is seated? #justasking
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by saints2(m): 8:04pm
timmydavids:
Thats what they call respect... Get that right
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by hotspec(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by transient123(m): 8:09pm
So....
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by WHOcarex: 8:10pm
Ooooo plssssss. Its enough already. Stop tormenting we the IDGAF crew with this whatever. We don't know anything about RCCG. We don't. Pls stoooop.
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 8:11pm
No English dictionary has been able to explain the difference btwn the two words "COMPLETE" and "FINISHED". Some people say there is no difference between "COMPLETE" and "FINISHED", but there is. When you marry the right woman you are COMPLETE and when you marry the wrong woman, you are FINISHED! When your wife catches you with another woman you are COMPLETELY FINISHED and when your wife likes shopping so much you are FINISHED COMPLETELY!
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 8:11pm
Ok
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by wellmax(m): 8:12pm
God bless Pastor Adeboye
God bless Pastor Obayemi
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by Eshinery(m): 8:12pm
saints2:ekaabo eyin omo odo rere
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by buygala(m): 8:12pm
saints2:
That's what they call uneccesary arselicking.....Get that right
Bowing a bit while greeting an elder is expected... but being on knees while being addressed? .....when it's not like I offended all the gods known to man
Even Jesus' disciples didn't speak to him on their knees
Since you are suddenly so 'respectful', when last did you have a lengthy discussion with your mum, who carried you in her belly and gave birth to you, while on your knees?
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by jonahsunday97: 8:12pm
may God grant them the wisdom rule and lead his congregation to paradise
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 8:12pm
So?
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:12pm
God Bless them immeasurably, and grant them the Grace to keep up the Good Fight of Faith!
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by Dhortunn(m): 8:13pm
Power Changes Hand.
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by yeniajayi(f): 8:13pm
Hbd
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by 4reala(m): 8:13pm
God bless Daddy, and bless the newly appointed with double portion of annointing in jesus Name.
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by Femich18(m): 8:14pm
ok
timmydavids:That is a sign of respect in Yorubaland peculiar mostly to the Yorubas
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by osasbenny: 8:15pm
Papa Adeboye, Nigeria and Nigerians will miss you greatly.
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by ANIEXTY(m): 8:16pm
Ok
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 8:16pm
Why they kneeling? Is he God?
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:16pm
same way PMB will step down too
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by ahmedonia4real(m): 8:17pm
May God grant him the wisdom and understanding to rule RCCG...
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by pesty100(m): 8:18pm
The people don turn Catholics i.e the pope can only be changed if the incumbent dies or retires
|Re: Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) by puresoul1(m): 8:18pm
PabloOmoEscobar:pls help me ask them, maybe they will just die if it God
