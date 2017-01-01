Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Adeboye Addresses Joseph Obayemi & Odesola After Their Appointments (Photos) (15480 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/picture-of-pastor-adeboye-and-national.html The duo of Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the new National Overseer and Pastor Odesola on a courtesy visit to the general overseer of RCCG (Worldwide), Pastor E.A. Adeboye. See more below..Source: 2 Likes 1 Share





More Exclusives pictures here..



http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/picture-of-pastor-adeboye-and-national.html May God grant them the wisdom to rulleMore Exclusives pictures here.. 8 Likes

Obayemi will be like 1 Like

Why are they on their kneels and baba is seated? #justasking 12 Likes

timmydavids:

Why are they on their kneels and baba is seated? #justasking

Thats what they call respect... Get that right Thats what they call respect... Get that right 38 Likes 3 Shares

So....

Ooooo plssssss. Its enough already. Stop tormenting we the IDGAF crew with this whatever. We don't know anything about RCCG. We don't. Pls stoooop. 3 Likes

No English dictionary has been able to explain the difference btwn the two words "COMPLETE" and "FINISHED". Some people say there is no difference between ​"COMPLETE" and "FINISHED​", but there is. When ​you marry​ the right woman you are ​COMPLETE​ and when you ​marry​ the ​wrong woman,​ you are ​FINISHED!​ When your wife ​catches​ you with ​another woman​ you are ​COMPLETELY FINISHED​ and when your ​wife​ likes ​shopping​ so much you are ​FINISHED COMPLETELY!​ 21 Likes 3 Shares

Ok







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

God bless Pastor Adeboye

God bless Pastor Obayemi 1 Like

saints2:

The duo of Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the new National Overseer and Pastor Odesola on a courtesy visit to the general overseer of RCCG (Worldwide), Pastor E.A. Adeboye. See more below..



Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/picture-of-pastor-adeboye-and-national.html ekaabo eyin omo odo rere ekaabo eyin omo odo rere

saints2:





Thats what they call respect... Get that right



That's what they call uneccesary arselicking.....Get that right



Bowing a bit while greeting an elder is expected... but being on knees while being addressed? .....when it's not like I offended all the gods known to man



Even Jesus' disciples didn't speak to him on their knees



Since you are suddenly so 'respectful', when last did you have a lengthy discussion with your mum, who carried you in her belly and gave birth to you, while on your knees? That's what they call uneccesary arselicking.....Get that rightBowing a bit while greeting an elder is expected... but being on knees while being addressed? .....when it's not like I offended all the gods known to manEven Jesus' disciples didn't speak to him on their kneesSince you are suddenly so 'respectful', when last did you have a lengthy discussion with your mum, who carried you in her belly and gave birth to you, while on your knees? 44 Likes 6 Shares

may God grant them the wisdom rule and lead his congregation to paradise

So?

God Bless them immeasurably, and grant them the Grace to keep up the Good Fight of Faith! 3 Likes

Power Changes Hand.

Hbd

God bless Daddy, and bless the newly appointed with double portion of annointing in jesus Name. 2 Likes

timmydavids:

Why are they on their kneels and baba is seated? #justasking That is a sign of respect in Yorubaland peculiar mostly to the Yorubas okThat is a sign of respect in Yorubaland peculiar mostly to the Yorubas 2 Likes

Papa Adeboye, Nigeria and Nigerians will miss you greatly.

Ok

Why they kneeling? Is he God? 3 Likes

same way PMB will step down too 1 Like

May God grant him the wisdom and understanding to rule RCCG... 1 Like

The people don turn Catholics i.e the pope can only be changed if the incumbent dies or retires