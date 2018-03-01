Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu (24451 Views)

RCCG Member Proposes To A Sister In Church, In Front Of Congregation (Video) / From Ibidunni Ighodalo Flows Milk Of Human Kindness / Patrick Henry Edet Resigns From Catholic Church In Akwa Ibom (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Happening live

Rev. Sr Martina of Enugu Ezike, aka (sister aka Na agba Obara) on Thursday 8th March 2018 experienced her usual weekly Lenten season PASSION OF CHRIST. It's an outburst of unbearable pains all over her body with blood flow in her hand, feet, head and eyes. And also a very large Host or Holy Communion coming out of her mouth as you can clearly see from the pictures. It's not a film trick, it's real'



Source: As shared by Ebuka....'Happening liveRev. Sr Martina of Enugu Ezike, aka (sister aka Na agba Obara) on Thursday 8th March 2018 experienced her usual weekly Lenten season PASSION OF CHRIST. It's an outburst of unbearable pains all over her body with blood flow in her hand, feet, head and eyes. And also a very large Host or Holy Communion coming out of her mouth as you can clearly see from the pictures. It's not a film trick, it's real'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-what-happened-to-nigerian-lady-in.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

But of its foreign film you will all go out and watch. 2 Likes

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-what-happened-to-nigerian-lady-in.html?m=1 more more

Jesus Christ!



Lalasticlala Jesus Christ!Lalasticlala

So what is she feeling like? 3 Likes 1 Share

Ezike orba of all places? What do you expect? 2 Likes

Its true it happens

rheether:

Ezike orba of all places? What do you expect?

If u are a Catholic I blive u know what stigmatic is.. Except u are not..

And what happened to ezike oba are u better than the people from there?



Mind u I'm not from enugu If u are a Catholic I blive u know what stigmatic is.. Except u are not..And what happened to ezike oba are u better than the people from there?Mind u I'm not from enugu 15 Likes 2 Shares





Wetin man no go see again Wetin man no go see again 3 Likes

well, what did I know?

that woman needs medical attention ASAP 2 Likes

Who says there is nothing NEW under the sun?

Since being a juju priest is no longer in vogue,the kids now turn to Christianity as miracle workers.Black Africa! 2 Likes

As a Catholic, I call this an absolute nonsense and a sacrilege.



Mammy water and werey dey her body. 1 Like

Stigmata 4 Likes

vvvvb

The poster cannot even write correct English to help readers understand what he's talking about. Mtcheeeww 11 Likes

There are saints in the Catholic church who hve experienced such in the past and its on record, for those who choose to be ignorant and tag it as witchcraft or the most stupid of them all asking wheres it in the Bible as it was their ears Thomas put his hands into when Jesus appeared 1 Like

This must be an attack or something unknown..

Nigeria is becoming scary these days oooo

the worst is people climbing poles to see buhari

Are u sure we are not doing the african version of the bible? 1 Like

haha comedy nonsense haha comedy nonsense

I wanted to give this a benefit of doubt till I saw "Holy Communion coming out from her mouth", like WTF. Her mouth don turn oven abi her body na mobile bakery, anyways she can start a sure business with this, after all it doesn't require any ingredients. Nonsense 5 Likes

poor woman trying to make ends need's. To remain relevant in Christianity, to be a confirmed leader of the herd's you need such a thing to bust your popularity if not one kobo will not even locate you.poor woman trying to make ends need's. 1 Like

Osheyy, Red Panther 11 Likes

AM expecting something like are u a muslim before commenting on this thread.........or u belief in Muhammad bla bla.....

its called stigmata,those that know,,, know 3 Likes

I can feel the spirit of pier mhd here,the woman is under demonic attack and Catholic in their usual culture stick that thing in her mouth with a hope of chasing the demon away.

Take a closer look at that,is far wider that the mouth,is not wet,how many of them have she vomit?

Nonsense. 1 Like

The doctrine of demons.

1 Timothy 4:1 1 Like 1 Share

So this thing is actually true.



A friend once told me about this sista martina but the doubting spirit in me told him to shut up at once.



But...



Unless I see this sista martina with my two eyes bleeding.



I will still remain doubtful.



So...



En route enugu ezike!

hmm mobile bakery and wine mill

Pathetic





Check my siggy