|Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by stephenduru: 1:54pm
As shared by Ebuka....
'Happening live
Rev. Sr Martina of Enugu Ezike, aka (sister aka Na agba Obara) on Thursday 8th March 2018 experienced her usual weekly Lenten season PASSION OF CHRIST. It's an outburst of unbearable pains all over her body with blood flow in her hand, feet, head and eyes. And also a very large Host or Holy Communion coming out of her mouth as you can clearly see from the pictures. It's not a film trick, it's real'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-what-happened-to-nigerian-lady-in.html?m=1
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by stephenduru: 1:55pm
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by BankeSmalls(f): 1:55pm
But of its foreign film you will all go out and watch.
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by stephenduru: 1:55pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Loyalblak007(f): 1:59pm
Jesus Christ!
Lalasticlala
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by JasonScolari: 2:03pm
So what is she feeling like?
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by rheether(f): 2:05pm
Ezike orba of all places? What do you expect?
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by BinaryLord: 2:06pm
Its true it happens
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by BinaryLord: 2:23pm
rheether:
If u are a Catholic I blive u know what stigmatic is.. Except u are not..
And what happened to ezike oba are u better than the people from there?
Mind u I'm not from enugu
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Lonestar124: 2:32pm
Wetin man no go see again
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by adadike281(f): 2:32pm
well, what did I know?
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by MJBOLT(m): 2:36pm
that woman needs medical attention ASAP
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by modelmike7(m): 2:37pm
Who says there is nothing NEW under the sun?
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by aguiyi2: 2:37pm
Since being a juju priest is no longer in vogue,the kids now turn to Christianity as miracle workers.Black Africa!
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by SpecialAdviser(m): 2:39pm
As a Catholic, I call this an absolute nonsense and a sacrilege.
Mammy water and werey dey her body.
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by MrBottle: 2:40pm
Stigmata
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by CuteMadridista: 2:41pm
vvvvb
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Nature129(m): 2:41pm
The poster cannot even write correct English to help readers understand what he's talking about. Mtcheeeww
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Apina(m): 2:43pm
There are saints in the Catholic church who hve experienced such in the past and its on record, for those who choose to be ignorant and tag it as witchcraft or the most stupid of them all asking wheres it in the Bible as it was their ears Thomas put his hands into when Jesus appeared
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by chinedubrazil(m): 2:45pm
This must be an attack or something unknown..
Nigeria is becoming scary these days oooo
the worst is people climbing poles to see buhari
Are u sure we are not doing the african version of the bible?
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by DREAMZZZ(m): 2:45pm
haha comedy nonsense
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Darkseid(m): 2:45pm
I wanted to give this a benefit of doubt till I saw "Holy Communion coming out from her mouth", like WTF. Her mouth don turn oven abi her body na mobile bakery, anyways she can start a sure business with this, after all it doesn't require any ingredients. Nonsense
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Spicycat(f): 2:45pm
To remain relevant in Christianity, to be a confirmed leader of the herd's you need such a thing to bust your popularity if not one kobo will not even locate you. poor woman trying to make ends need's.
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Jh0wsef(m): 2:45pm
Osheyy, Red Panther
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Kaybaba5(m): 2:46pm
AM expecting something like are u a muslim before commenting on this thread.........or u belief in Muhammad bla bla.....
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by delzbaba(m): 2:47pm
its called stigmata,those that know,,, know
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Nnamdiojukwu: 2:47pm
I can feel the spirit of pier mhd here,the woman is under demonic attack and Catholic in their usual culture stick that thing in her mouth with a hope of chasing the demon away.
Take a closer look at that,is far wider that the mouth,is not wet,how many of them have she vomit?
Nonsense.
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by LushGreenz: 2:48pm
The doctrine of demons.
1 Timothy 4:1
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Coldfeets: 2:49pm
So this thing is actually true.
A friend once told me about this sista martina but the doubting spirit in me told him to shut up at once.
But...
Unless I see this sista martina with my two eyes bleeding.
I will still remain doubtful.
So...
En route enugu ezike!
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Sultty(m): 2:49pm
hmm mobile bakery and wine mill
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by ezex(m): 2:49pm
Pathetic
Check my siggy
|Re: Blood Flows From A Woman's Eyes, Feet, Head In Church In Enugu by Chochovini(m): 2:50pm
modelmike7:.
My brother, there‘s need to really review that maxim cos many new things are happening these days.
For example, this one is new to me.
