|Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by NewsPoacher: 8:35pm On Jan 07
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/nigerians-china-cry-drug-traffickers-robbing-us-privileges/
By VERA ANYAGAFU & PRISCA SAM-DURU
Festus Mbisiogu
Mynd44, Lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by mengho(m): 8:46pm On Jan 07
What do you expect from our brothers on that part of the country.....now if I talk they will also attack me, But they are the best drug dealers & yahoo boys in d land.
....kwenu!!!
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by temitemi1(m): 8:49pm On Jan 07
too bad
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Cadamlk: 9:08pm On Jan 07
.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by GMBuhari: 9:26pm On Jan 07
Looks like things ain't going so well for lost tribe of Israel aka the colonists
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by rusher14: 9:30pm On Jan 07
They know which of their compatriots are involved in dodgy business.
They should appeal to themselves.
They should also learn to blow the whistle.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Nma27(f): 9:37pm On Jan 07
Come back home
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by mcquin(m): 11:03pm On Jan 07
Nma27:Condemn the set involved in dragging the country's name in the mud before advising them to come home.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by mykeljosef: 11:44pm On Jan 07
happens in most countries
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by QuotaSystem: 1:04am
The speaker should have just issued the statement in Ibo so that the target audience will understand better and stop their backward and sickening drug business.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by aminho(m): 3:19am
I swear @ Flyca u they here?
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by edlion57(m): 3:38am
Drug traffickers are hard working ppl...it is not easy to take such risk it is beta than ssitting dedwn in one office in Lagos der collect tax
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Atiku2019: 3:49am
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by flyca: 4:12am
aminho. Here
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Sealeddeal(m): 6:23am
It's not only drugs that endangers Nigerians abroad. Yahoo-Yahoo and 419 scam from people of Western Nigeria of Afonja are also part of it.
Illicit drug business can't be stopped.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by omoelesa(m): 6:44am
Dis people has finish us as country.i just wish their bia country could materialise today.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by modath(f): 6:49am
QuotaSystem:
Not nice!!!! ... You too like to bell the cat..
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by modath(f): 6:55am
Sealeddeal:
No crime is commendable but SW isn't in pole position &. mostly the greedy & gullible get scammed.... so stop trying to deflect..
Illicit drug business can't be stopped.
So the countries should kuku stop fighting the scourge & give the traffickers licence and business premises to ply their "heaven ordained" trade bah? Very smart!!
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by IamPatriotic(m): 6:57am
Mr. Festus M. should stop moaning, instead, he should get ohanezendigbo engaged to talk to the people who are involved in the illicit trade.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by omoelesa(m): 7:03am
Sealeddeal:u will surely gets your bia country soon,where illicit drug would be commodity for foreign exchange.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Stalwert: 7:03am
edlion57:
Bro what is wrong with you? How does selling narcotics that destroys life compare to taxation? Please don't encourage what has led to many vibrant young men dead.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Sealeddeal(m): 7:08am
modath:No matter what any government do, if there are not people taking those drugs, there will not be people selling it and provided that there are buyers, the sellers will keep selling.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Sealeddeal(m): 7:09am
omoelesa:We don't take those drugs here. we sell to those that takes it. That's business.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by omoelesa(m): 7:15am
Sealeddeal:u people are not just a curse to nigeria but to d whole of africa.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Sealeddeal(m): 7:19am
omoelesa:We are blessing from the god. You buy, you sell. it's better than armed robbery, 419 scam, and embezzlement of public funds which some people are specialized on.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by QuotaSystem: 7:20am
modath:
Aunty that stubborn backward habit of shoving kilos of cocaine and other dirty drugs up their intestines only to be caught and labelled 'Nigerians' needs to stop. Haba.
The fact that they still see nothing wrong with the deadly crime underlines the need for Buhari to initiate a reorientation programme to flush out such a backward and subhuman mentality.
Colombia will be learners compared to their dream coked up republic if it's ever realized.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by omoelesa(m): 7:26am
Sealeddeal:illicit drug taken,is the root cause of majority of evil in d the world.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by Sealeddeal(m): 7:32am
omoelesa:it's not true. it's not the cause of Boko haram nor ISIS, neither is it the cause of any other terrorist activities present world over. it's not the cause several civil wars going on presently neither was it the cause of many wars fought in the past. it is not the cause of embezzlement of public funds that's pertaining in across Africa and beyond. It's not illicit drugs that built nuclear weapons.
How do you define evil in your area?
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by QuotaSystem: 7:32am
Sealeddeal:
My friend stop sounding foolish because when you're caught in your deadly crime and sentenced to death and your body burnt to ashes, you will still be the ones distracting the President with cries that he should negotiate your pardon.
Drugs directly and indirectly causes death and destruction to its victims, their families and even the seller, & it funds the most evil of crimes. In Colombia, it is reported that 6 people die for every kilo of cocaine. https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/37717848
Just get a seat and think of other ideas to make a living; drug trafficking is a wicked, subhuman and satanic crime against humanity and the law.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by cirmuell(m): 7:35am
You people should pipe down and learn to live with it. There's no difference between the ones doing drugs and the others anyway, y'all involved in illegitimate business and shady dealings. Taking original products from here to go pirate in China is no business.
|Re: Nigerians In China Cry Out, Drug Traffickers Are Robbing Us Of Privileges by modath(f): 7:36am
Sealeddeal:
Purge yourself of this kind of puerile mentality.... What values are you going to instill in your offspring? Stop glorifying societal ills.
Drug trafficking is not a brave act, it's for lily livered, greedy & lazy thinkers.... There are ways to make money but because they want to "arrive" faster than their destinies they keep making ridiculous excuses & making spurious claims of bravery!!
Go have a seat biko!! Bye..
