In the viral video shared by gospel star Nikki Laoye, the man is seen selling can drinks to her and her crew in their car, and they were left stunned after spotting the Oyinbo hustling hard to exchange their cash for his soft drink and table water.



Oyinbo man was caught on camera marketing the drinks just as a Nigerian hawker at Oshodi traffic would.



Very courteous! The Nigerians bought 5 cans from him. The hustle is real everywhere guys!



The the screenshots and watch the video below..



that receiving hand doesn't look like a blacks'.



Anyway. Op post video, let me confirm. 2 Likes

can I bliv dis

So someone can not hustle In peace again? 52 Likes

Inferiority complex.. So it's only blacks that are destined to hawk abi? 65 Likes 2 Shares

Why do I feel sorry for him 1 Like

every soon they we say is a white man that invented traffic hawking











as along as is a white man hawking is kinda surprise to us or it seens that no one gives a fúck 1 Like

so God made back to hawk abi.

Black's eh our problem is in built, it can't be changed 5 Likes

You wont feel sorry for the 10 years old boy on the street hawking.



You wont feel sorry for the girl thats physically challenged that's begging to survive. You wont feel sorry for the 10 years old boy on the street hawking.You wont feel sorry for the girl thats physically challenged that's begging to survive. 9 Likes

all I see is a CIA on an official assignment 21 Likes 1 Share

If many Nigerians can begin to question the doctrine of tithe I believe they can also question their inferior complex and get out of it soon. 5 Likes 1 Share

People wey get homeless peeps for road this aint something special 1 Like

You guys are missing the point of the post. This has nothing to do with interiority complex. You guys are missing the point of the post. This has nothing to do with interiority complex. 1 Like

Show me a photo of him running afta cars and carrying his items on his head den I'll agree with u 6 Likes 1 Share

Who told u this is hawking?

it ain't bro.

Its just someone on an official assignment to give drinks to motorists. Americans do this often.

Sometimes, it may be a team of policemen giving out ice-cream to motorists on the highway....lemme say it's more of a surprise gifts. 3 Likes 1 Share

D hustle is real

for Buhari govt. everything is possible

The hustle is everywhere

what is the essence of this senseless post? I only sense an overdose of slave mentality in those who recorded a 'white' man selling to an african. So a white man cannot do his small scale retailing in peace. And because you're African and he sells to you, it becomes NEWS? Why didn't the other white people he sold to record the scene and upload on youtube? Very demeaning video. You are celebrating that a fellow human sold soda to you 9 Likes 1 Share

Hustling is not only meant for Blacks..................

























AmWithAtiku2019 1 Share

what naija can do, oyinbo go do am pass

IF YOU WILL NOT GO TO THE MARKET, THE MARKET WILL COME TO YOU!!!

EITHER WAYS, YOUR MONEY MUST BE SPENT AND PRODUCT MUST BE SOLD

This white man don suffer

