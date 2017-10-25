₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,131 members, 3,873,970 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 04:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic (21209 Views)
|Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Kolababe: 7:54am
Just as many thought that roadside sales or street hawking are mainly common in Nigeria and other third world countries, a white man has been captured on camera selling can drinks by the roadside in the UK.
In the viral video shared by gospel star Nikki Laoye, the man is seen selling can drinks to her and her crew in their car, and they were left stunned after spotting the Oyinbo hustling hard to exchange their cash for his soft drink and table water.
Oyinbo man was caught on camera marketing the drinks just as a Nigerian hawker at Oshodi traffic would.
Very courteous! The Nigerians bought 5 cans from him. The hustle is real everywhere guys!
The the screenshots and watch the video below..
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oyinbo-man-spotted-hawking-soft-drinks-to-nigerians-in-uk-traffic
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Kolababe: 7:54am
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by madridguy(m): 7:55am
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by xreal: 7:56am
that receiving hand doesn't look like a blacks'.
Anyway. Op post video, let me confirm.
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by itspzpics(m): 8:00am
can I bliv dis
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by dyadeleye(m): 8:21am
So someone can not hustle In peace again?
52 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Fxmanager(m): 8:31am
Okay
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Finstar: 9:09am
Inferiority complex.. So it's only blacks that are destined to hawk abi?
65 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by fidalgo19: 9:24am
Why do I feel sorry for him
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:34am
every soon they we say is a white man that invented traffic hawking
as along as is a white man hawking is kinda surprise to us or it seens that no one gives a fúck
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by wamiikechukwu(m): 11:12am
so God made back to hawk abi.
Black's eh our problem is in built, it can't be changed
5 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by wamiikechukwu(m): 11:15am
fidalgo19:
You wont feel sorry for the 10 years old boy on the street hawking.
You wont feel sorry for the girl thats physically challenged that's begging to survive.
9 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by writetopoker: 11:55am
all I see is a CIA on an official assignment
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Slaveman343: 12:05pm
If many Nigerians can begin to question the doctrine of tithe I believe they can also question their inferior complex and get out of it soon.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by falcon01: 12:35pm
People wey get homeless peeps for road this aint something special
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Kolababe: 12:55pm
Finstar:
Slaveman343:
You guys are missing the point of the post. This has nothing to do with interiority complex.
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Nbote(m): 1:12pm
Show me a photo of him running afta cars and carrying his items on his head den I'll agree with u
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:59pm
Who told u this is hawking?
it ain't bro.
Its just someone on an official assignment to give drinks to motorists. Americans do this often.
Sometimes, it may be a team of policemen giving out ice-cream to motorists on the highway....lemme say it's more of a surprise gifts.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by hacmond(m): 2:33pm
D hustle is real
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by kkko(m): 3:28pm
for Buhari govt. everything is possible
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by itsandi(m): 3:29pm
The hustle is everywhere
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by ScotFree(m): 3:29pm
what is the essence of this senseless post? I only sense an overdose of slave mentality in those who recorded a 'white' man selling to an african. So a white man cannot do his small scale retailing in peace. And because you're African and he sells to you, it becomes NEWS? Why didn't the other white people he sold to record the scene and upload on youtube? Very demeaning video. You are celebrating that a fellow human sold soda to you
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Divay22(f): 3:30pm
dyadeleye:
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by AmwithAtiku2019: 3:30pm
Hustling is not only meant for Blacks..................
AmWithAtiku2019
1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by Mkolayinka: 3:30pm
what naija can do, oyinbo go do am pass
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by itoldu: 3:30pm
IF YOU WILL NOT GO TO THE MARKET, THE MARKET WILL COME TO YOU!!!
EITHER WAYS, YOUR MONEY MUST BE SPENT AND PRODUCT MUST BE SOLD
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by sunshineV(m): 3:31pm
This white man don suffer
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by zmar(m): 3:31pm
Fxmanager:
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic by lonelydora(m): 3:31pm
I thought hawking is not allowed in oyibo land.
Directions From Nigeria To Anywhere In The World. / Is Russia A Good Place To Live? / Obama To ‘decide’ Fate Of Nigerian Battling Illness, Deportation
Viewing this topic: palitom, Jrevelation(m), ngcars(m), Lestyn99, Sunshyne200(m), nwamehn, opal4real(m), shevon, kelvinos2002(m), Intelcorei7, Obekz, WeizmannTech, toyad(m), DEOLINX, EverGlorious(m), DancingSkeleton(m), fidalgo19, coasta(m), safiaaBUTTHOLE, ChiefPiiko(m), hypercyc, Style007(m), Naijabin(m), promzy555(m), destino24(m), jobyina, j1mmy, Rolandonyi, Probz(m), flinder, CocoaOla, juvvy, breakeven, dessz(m), olaayodeji08, TOSINSESI, godwilludohr(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), kennyrichfirst(m), smogup, atigro(m), eph12(m), Stanleyifio(m), Emytea(m), Fishout(m), steve6, FairValue(m), MurderEnglish(m), dastroud, LadyPrecy(f), mars123(m), xamster(m), Elvis2kay, clefsantos(m), ocheezie, Abogunde(m), ufss(m), Audray(f), irokooo, johnca(m), theophorus(m), sushi89, blacq2009(m), Tibeks16(m), MrSazem, OgbeniOlaLekan, hajoke2000, dagboss(m), steric58(m), Joshgrey, erosimo(m), mdokaba1(m), PierreDeFermath, lamborghinifcb(m), JoshBlack(m), Funmilade11(f), clans(f), rollyjay85(m), Only1mi(f), Uchefame(m), oracle009(m), shootsight(m), Emotionless100, Funpeter(m), ttemmi(m), Vendoor(f), OurworkComNg1, odinko, Bigterry, Caprison(m), Temiwrites(f), aAK1(m), dupzy05, Mc1807, mikkyangel(m), remecy(f), bobnatlo, Donawoite(m), z3us(m), manmoraskk, Dohyn3(f), Dreamswayne, marv1, Esji80(m), barng(m), DaM4(m), tonywizman, nemJreso, Protein0, kingjosephat(m), olarababi(f), countsparrow, marynPearl(f), sholay2011(m), agriboom, nwakibie3(m), fadasss and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13