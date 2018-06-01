Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Thread For Nigerians In Other African Countries (18018 Views)

Most people believe other African countries are trash but believe me, many Nigerians are making it big in those countries. I am not talking about the popular ones like South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia or Ghana or those Arab nations. I'm referring to the West , East and Central African countries like Senegal, Kenya, Gambia , Guinea , Angola and etc..



Let's hear your views if you are in any of those African countries, the economy and the likes.



I know of Gambia, many Nigerian professionals are there making it big. Also, many Igbo traders are there also.



Are you based in Gambia?Well here in Benin republic,life is okay.Though there isn't any crude oil or so here but things are pretty going on well in this country.Alot of Nigerians,especially our brothers from the eastern part own lots of businesses,properties to mention but few.They have about 95℅ of light supply,water,affordable accommodations,peaceful and secured environment,e. t.c.If you can speak or learn French,here would be good for you,thanks.

Are you based in Gambia?Well here in Benin republic,life is okay.Though there isn't any crude oil or so here but things are pretty going on well in this country.Alot of Nigerians,especially our brothers from the eastern part own lots of businesses,properties to mention but few.They have about 95℅ of light supply,water,affordable accommodations,peaceful and secured environment,e. t.c.If you can speak or learn French,here would be good for you,thanks.









You no lie my bro... just wanna take my intermediate n advance french class make i perfect my french skill..

Well I have lived in some other African countries, and yes, especially if you are an entrepreneur, moving to another stable African counter could be the best thing you could ever do



Life in Abidjan is lovely, life in Accra too is also lovely but I prefer Abidjan



When I stayed in Cotonou and Abomey Calavi, life was slower than what I am used to, but I loved it.



Lome is VERY SMALL and Ouaga is also a bit slow.



Liberia and Sierra Leone to me are even more shitty than Nigeria, but they have business potential too





Sadly the Lebanese and Chinese are the ones profiting, especially in Freetown





Well I have lived in some other African countries, and yes, especially if you are an entrepreneur, moving to another stable African counter could be the best thing you could ever do

Life in Abidjan is lovely, life in Accra too is also lovely but I prefer Abidjan

When I stayed in Cotonou and Abomey Calavi, life was slower than what I am used to, but I loved it.

Lome is VERY SMALL and Ouaga is also a bit slow.

Liberia and Sierra Leone to me are even more shitty than Nigeria, but they have business potential too

Sadly the Lebanese and Chinese are the ones profiting, especially in Freetown

so guys, with proper planning and God on your side, you will most definitely succeed out there

Other African countries are trassss





Any low key country to holiday? Like Cape Verde, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. If you live or toured any if the listed countries, tell me my people. And it made front page...Any low key country to holiday? Like Cape Verde, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. If you live or toured any if the listed countries, tell me my people. 5 Likes

I can't go to any other African country to suffer. I'll rather stay here and join voices with other well meaning Nigerians to ensure this country returns back to her 'glory days'.



Yes, we can!

I've stayed in Niamey, Niger Republic and I must say it's a cool place to be and start up a business.



Understanding French and Hausa language will help alot.

Igbo is everywhere

Pls do they pay FTC ni?? If yes how much pls someone explain to me 1 Like

I'll be willing to try Kenya, Tanzania and maybe Uganda.

Got a few friends from there and our perceptions about such places are totally false sometimes.



For instance, I know Kenya has constant power though they're poor and we don't. Plus they pay professionals well. Especially university lecturers and medical doctors. 10 Likes

When its time to leave this country, i will never leave to another african country.... Call it anything you like

I will rather stay back here than to travel to another african country to start a new life... Leaving one shithole to another aint my way...



PLS dont quote me... Keep ur opinion to yourself....

African countries like Kenya abi



Yahoo boys from Benin city is taking over the city



7boys just left Benin to Kenya last week all in the name of yahoo



About 12 went to Ghana same last week

You can't compare Nigeria and any country in Africa in economy..Nigeria dominate.



Liberia is still waking from war trauma..The erudite ones are still in exile in American...USA is their second home.



You can make it in Liberia if you wisely apply with naija

standard.



The country need professional touches in all aspect...we have many Nigerians as rev-father, professors, business empire, doctors, sport directors, and so on.



Don't come to Liberia without connection or invitation



You will regret it. No menial jobs to start up here. 5 Likes

African countries like Kenya abi

Yahoo boys from Benin city is taking over the city

7boys just left Benin to Kenya last week all in the name of yahoo

..OVBIOBA

Am thinking of Ghana... I wish to have a bakery there 2 Likes

African countries like Kenya abi



Yahoo boys from Benin city is taking over the city



7boys just left Benin to Kenya last week all in the name of yahoo



About 12 went to Ghana same last week

So many Yahoo boys in Kenya! Some are here under the guise of studying, collect Student Pass (visa) use am they run show thus the reason the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi is on their necks as a good number of them will delay in graduating so as to continue renewing their student visas which offers them so many coded opportunities.

Igbo is everywhere

how Has it made your life any better? or added one naira to ur account?



how Has it made your life any better? or added one naira to ur account?

the thread is for Nigerians in other African countries and here u are showing how much of a tribalistic bigot you are!

Girls that have travelled all dis countries and are not up 40 years of age. Abeg Wetin be ur trade and why have u been running up and down. I didn’t mention ur hustle ooo. But if U know u know. 2 Likes

So many Yahoo boys in Kenya!

I dey tells you



Every week boys dey leave town



Person get mind sell a whole Nadia bakery



I dey tells you

Every week boys dey leave town

Person get mind sell a whole Nadia bakery

Lol funny make I enter school tomorrow go observe Nadia again

My younger brother left for Gambia last year. In less than three months, he got a teaching job. His pay in Nigerian currency is 56k then if you add the home studies he conducts he is earning more than 100k as a nursery school teacher.

His elder brother joined him this year and also got a teaching job last month.

He regreted wasting three yrs in Nigeria after his Nysc without a job .

The good part of it is that the country is sponsoring who ever want to go for Masters outside and still comes back to work for them.



Nigeria my country has a long way to go Allah.

..OVBIOBA

Domoh Domoh

when will electricity be stable