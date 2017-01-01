Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) (1626 Views)

Olamide Shows Off His Blonde Hairstyle As He Stylishly Steps Out In Toronto / Chika Ike Leaves Her Bra At Home, As She Steps Out In Denim Jumpsuit (photos) / Angela Okorie Rocks Blue Hair [SEE PHOTO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/angela-okorie-rocks-new-hairstyle-as.html?m=1 The actress rocked her newly African inspired hairstyle to a friend's wedding yesterday together with her cute son. 1 Share

more photos

Her son is super-cute

IDGAF 1 Like 1 Share

What's all this mess on her arm?





See her eyes ( holy fire go burn that eye )





All these gals naa naaa Elderly men food



If there show u their lashing CV



U go shock say ur grand PAPA name go de among See the 3rd pikSee her eyes ( holy fire go burn that eye )All these gals naa naaa Elderly men foodIf there show u their lashing CVU go shock say ur grand PAPA name go de among 4 Likes

Honestly, I have nothing to say, but let me pass the microphone to the person below me.







Thaq you...

pretty and cute

I go like watch blue film wey this girl act

Before i give a f...k

Naturally She's beautiful, but that third pic is just too disgusting.

my baby my woman

strong woman

I love you kizzes

pyyxxaro:

See the 3rd pik



See her eyes ( holy fire go burn that eye )





All these gals naa naaa Elderly men food



If there show u their lashing CV



U go shock say ur grand PAPA name go de among lol lol

All these I don't give a fvck crew

pyyxxaro:

See the 3rd pik



See her eyes ( holy fire go burn that eye )





All these gals naa naaa Elderly men food



If there show u their lashing CV



U go shock say ur grand PAPA name go de among



Meanwhile us Se.un nd bride Meanwhile us Se.un nd bride 1 Like

Not as Pretty as my Idoma Fiancee. Brb Not as Pretty as my Idoma Fiancee. Brb

powerfulsettingz:

What's all this mess on her arm?

It's Chinese language which means



If you ask miiiiiii nah who I go ask? It's Chinese language which meansIf you ask miiiiiii nah who I go ask?

The Government should begin to task Pucciez... The "Internally" generated revenue per annum is definitely enough to finance our budget.

Guess what IDGAF[b]Guess what IDGAF[/b]Guess what IDGAF

jesusson22:

more photos

Okay ooo I have seen and beleiev it's food for the old now not for the young no body van cheat nature Okay ooo I have seen and beleiev it's food for the old now not for the young no body van cheat nature

ok