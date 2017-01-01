₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by jesusson22: 12:46am
The actress rocked her newly African inspired hairstyle to a friend's wedding yesterday together with her cute son.
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/angela-okorie-rocks-new-hairstyle-as.html?m=1
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by jesusson22: 12:46am
more photos
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by walcut(m): 12:56am
Her son is super-cute
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by fhelihx: 1:22am
IDGAF
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by powerfulsettingz: 1:36am
What's all this mess on her arm?
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by pyyxxaro: 2:03am
See the 3rd pik
See her eyes ( holy fire go burn that eye )
All these gals naa naaa Elderly men food
If there show u their lashing CV
U go shock say ur grand PAPA name go de among
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by Cheap: 7:33pm
Honestly, I have nothing to say, but let me pass the microphone to the person below me.
Thaq you...
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by mhisbliss(f): 7:33pm
pretty and cute
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by AmuEwu: 7:34pm
I go like watch blue film wey this girl act
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by jstriker442: 7:34pm
Before i give a f...k
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by unclezuma: 7:34pm
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by FocusedDiva(f): 7:35pm
Naturally She's beautiful, but that third pic is just too disgusting.
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by beautiful232(f): 7:35pm
my baby my woman
strong woman
I love you kizzes
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by mummyson26(m): 7:35pm
pyyxxaro:lol
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by Osyxcel(m): 7:36pm
All these I don't give a fvck crew
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:36pm
pyyxxaro:
Meanwhile us Se.un nd bride
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:36pm
Not as Pretty as my Idoma Fiancee. Brb
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by Cyriloha(m): 7:37pm
powerfulsettingz:
It's Chinese language which means
If you ask miiiiiii nah who I go ask?
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by Rx350(m): 7:37pm
The Government should begin to task Pucciez... The "Internally" generated revenue per annum is definitely enough to finance our budget.
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:37pm
Guess what IDGAF[b]Guess what IDGAF[/b]Guess what IDGAF
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by Cyriloha(m): 7:38pm
jesusson22:
Okay ooo I have seen and beleiev it's food for the old now not for the young no body van cheat nature
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by cuba62(m): 7:38pm
ok
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) by omanifrank(m): 7:39pm
ok
Viewing this topic: kinzodigital, elpiro, adizgal(f), claremont(m), AmuEwu, sirugos(m), peeparty(m), trinity11(m), portablechizzy(f), ndujife(m), dejonathan(m), cashkid, greenpasture(m), SamuelAnyawu(m), engrpheleeks(m), Xaddy, weirdo17(f), module(m), SaintMorris, rooshni(f), ogunvic41(m), ifyDean(m), Nomeh17, initialize(m), Sokoflow(m), gifted21(f), Sharon6(f), samabashiy46, CarlyX8(m), GOODMAN1, Candyaib17(f), aliondo, IMO22(m), mightyhazell, mn09abk, Wizdray, lavendie, ngr7, egbabiekperemo1, Naijaaccountwiz, TheBraggg, ganiyat25(f), JMG1, UnknownT, gudlukin1, jogsman01(m), temmypotter(m), Medunah(f), MidaxPhoenix(m), fergie001(m), Damysa(f), Cherokee(m), EYIBLESSN(m), Sapphire86(f), Idrismusty97(m), cokiek, omanifrank(m), Patrickker(m), Benjom(m), omatule2000, Ucheoman, Bigcake, jstriker442, Ajeborta20(m), DoskyHeavens, gbosaa(m), Dream2(m), k2fresh, Batlan01, AyamDani(m), Danjuma827, foladj(m), imoni1010, cuba62(m), CertifiedNaija(m), Threemg(m), Tundeiab(m), nyben4eva, snipes4, leobrownish(m), okowande(f), Litblogger(f), citas(f), uyiekpenm(m), jadakiss213(m), AlphaStyles(m), Angelinastto(f), lalasticlala, Yceek and 220 guest(s)
