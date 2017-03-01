₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by LatestAmebo: 9:14am
For a moment you'll think the actress is Unclad from the waist down until you look closely. Some of Angela Okorie's followers thought so too and commented that she looked Unclad in the nude pants.
Check out the fans reaction below
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by LatestAmebo: 9:15am
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Adedaniel211(m): 9:20am
Sexy mama
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by noetic5: 9:24am
Choi
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by malikombi(m): 9:28am
Yeyebrity!!! #spits
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Sunnymatey(m): 9:31am
She must be waiting for Yaya Jameh the depost Presido of Gambia.
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Smellymouth: 9:32am
malikombi:
If she open, you nor go faack?
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by malikombi(m): 9:36am
Smellymouth:God forbid!!!
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by NegeduGrace(f): 10:13am
This one is wife wey pass husband, ,omotola will never do this cos she is a responsible wife n mum..let her advertise well oo
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Whoeppme: 11:46am
Ladies and clothes that will just be gumming their body thinking we don't know they actually wear this things not unknowingly
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by DONSMITH123(m): 11:47am
Sunnymatey:
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by tintingz(m): 11:47am
Those are just pants that looks like her skin color.
Nigerians and their yeyeness.
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by chynie: 11:47am
F=flatinos
They are everywhere
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by hardywaltz(m): 11:47am
Open ur legs naa make we see that small snake and red gate that leads to a deep hole...
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by geostrata(m): 11:47am
We will know how hot it is in dere until u open ur legs wide and we can see smoke coming out of it, or see it look red hot
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Franchise21(m): 11:48am
Me, I like it
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by yankeedude(m): 11:48am
Simply hot like fire
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by midehi2(f): 11:48am
very nice lap
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Negotiate: 11:48am
cheeei
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by jerrykho(m): 11:48am
even If at the end of the day we'll see that she's putting on something. we all know the message she's sending.
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by adorablepepple(f): 11:48am
Nice couch
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by WriteBoy: 11:48am
I like what I see
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by tommykiwi(m): 11:48am
After people will say Na Buhari cause dis one..
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by Nickymezor(f): 11:48am
Her life n her biz
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by femi4(m): 11:48am
Big ass
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by thunderbabs(m): 11:49am
Guyz, are you thinking what am thinking?
Turning dt ass to a better angle
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by kennygee(f): 11:49am
NegeduGrace:
She is no longer married. You never hear?
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by idbami2(m): 11:49am
Is this news?
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by DollarAngel(m): 11:50am
Focus on the muller
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by skarz(m): 11:50am
if they call am olosho she go dey vex
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by CTechHub(m): 11:50am
na so e dey start
|Re: Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking by dreamwords: 11:50am
exothermic nigerian reaction
