Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested (16921 Views)

Nigerian Drug Peddler Escapes From Indian Prison Few Hours Before Deportation / Indonesian Cremates Executed Nigerian Drug Convict / ASP Kills Senator Fidelis Okoro’s Son (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nairaland.com/3554614/nigerian-drug-peddler-escapes-indian



A Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro, who fled from police custody in India last Monday, has been re-arrested.

Mr. Okoro, 35, was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police.



ANC sources told The Times of India that Mr. Okoro was arrested from the Navi Mumbai area, from where he was planning to flee to Mangalore by a private bus.



Police sources said Mr. Okoro, who resided in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, was arrested in 2014 in a drug case.



The court convicted him for a three-year jail term. He was sent to Nashik central prison after conviction.

Mr. Okoro was released from jail on December 31 and was to be deported to Nigeria. He was brought to the ANC’s Azad Maidan lock up and kept on the first floor. He was due to be deported on the day he fled.



On the pretext of going to the washroom, he jumped from the first floor at 2 a.m. on Monday and fled. He jumped from the balcony, crashing through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.



The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured. The officer is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.

An alert was immediately issued for Mr. Okoro.



“Around 2 a.m., Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said.

“He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/219895-nigerian-drug-convict-escaped-indian-custody-rearrested.html



Lalasticlala, Mynd44 A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro, who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody. In case you missed the earlier thread

Those Indians will just give him injection and send him back to Nigeria. He will be dead in a month or so. 23 Likes

Ok

ok

...... lol.... nice one... sharp police....







BTW.... #4...I'M MOVING FORWARD.... LOL 1 Like

Okoro is the name. I can never be disappointed



Igbos too like drug business, they don't want to ever change. 84 Likes 5 Shares

I don't know why some people are just hell bent on spoiling Naija name and this will end up affecting other innocent peeps abroad.... Na wa. 39 Likes 2 Shares

The drug he takes must have emptied his skull to make him believe he can actually escape, more so in a foreign land where you're ordinarily discriminated against.



Now, another trouble for him. 14 Likes

No tribal bashing please! 5 Likes

John "James Bond" Okoro. Brace yourself.



NCAN. Over to you. 18 Likes

Hmmmmmm!

He deserves whatever judgement 1 Like 1 Share

Chai!





Make dem kill am sharp sharp before he escape again.





This flat-heads re just bent on developing India at all cost. See another shame they have brought upon our Dear Nation



Na only una dey the world! They re gradually overtaking the Latinos 37 Likes 2 Shares

You just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now ;DYou just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now 2 Likes

INTROVERT:

Those Indians will just give him injection and send him back to Nigeria. He will be dead in a month or so.



I knew he would be rearrested I knew he would be rearrested 2 Likes

He should be flogged before being deported then sentenced here again to kirikiri 2 Likes

Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him... 2 Likes

anu bobo yi de shey mi sha 2 Likes





[size=18pt]kedu odika imechi ihu bu ihea [/size] [size=38pt]Chai Afonjas Achiam ochi[/size] 4 Likes

He should swallow his pride and return to Nigeria. A living dog is better than a dead lion. 5 Likes



He'll be welcomed home dead or alive now He is recognized by NCANHe'll be welcomed home dead or alive now 12 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him... 1 Like

Why trying to escape judgment after committing the crime? Or he thinks he's in Nadja



Pls check Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture 1 Like

He just compounded his woes.



Cos, he would be sorry for escaping. 3 Likes

lawrenzi:

Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...

You're very correct.



If he survives kirikiri maximum prison, he'll not do drugs again You're very correct.If he survives kirikiri maximum prison, he'll not do drugs again 6 Likes 1 Share

Sealeddeal they have recaptured ur brother o.



I don't know why India won't enact a law to start killing off these drug peddlers. Once caught, they should be killed. Instead of releasing them to become a menace to society. Those animals are responsible for the drugs kidnappers and rapists use to sedate their victims. Especially those eastern European sex trafficking rings.

Buhari over to u. We need a new law for these vermins. Any of those people caught back home should be guillotined immediately. 9 Likes 1 Share

fivestarrealty:

He should swallow his pride and return to Nigeria. A living dog is better than a dead lion. 1 Like



Make he remain there ooo. Infact after this charges and he completes it, he should just slap one police chief and bite his nose commot so that another fresh charges can be given to him. He is non of our own here. He belongs to the zoonarian. Lol. They should allow him to stay there. Never deport him here I beg. If allowed to come back to naija, he will change names immediately and journey back to Malaysia or Singapore to go and spoil our national image again. You know what he will carry along na.Make he remain there ooo. Infact after this charges and he completes it, he should just slap one police chief and bite his nose commot so that another fresh charges can be given to him. He is non of our own here. He belongs to the zoonarian. 8 Likes 1 Share