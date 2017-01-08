₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:09pm
A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro, who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody. In case you missed the earlier thread

http://www.nairaland.com/3554614/nigerian-drug-peddler-escapes-indian

A Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro, who fled from police custody in India last Monday, has been re-arrested.
Mr. Okoro, 35, was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police.

ANC sources told The Times of India that Mr. Okoro was arrested from the Navi Mumbai area, from where he was planning to flee to Mangalore by a private bus.

Police sources said Mr. Okoro, who resided in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, was arrested in 2014 in a drug case.

The court convicted him for a three-year jail term. He was sent to Nashik central prison after conviction.
Mr. Okoro was released from jail on December 31 and was to be deported to Nigeria. He was brought to the ANC’s Azad Maidan lock up and kept on the first floor. He was due to be deported on the day he fled.

On the pretext of going to the washroom, he jumped from the first floor at 2 a.m. on Monday and fled. He jumped from the balcony, crashing through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured. The officer is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.
An alert was immediately issued for Mr. Okoro.

“Around 2 a.m., Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said.
“He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/219895-nigerian-drug-convict-escaped-indian-custody-rearrested.html

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by INTROVERT(f): 2:11pm
Those Indians will just give him injection and send him back to Nigeria. He will be dead in a month or so. undecided

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by madridguy(m): 2:13pm
Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by mostyg(m): 2:18pm
Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by deedrizzie: 2:18pm
...... lol.... nice one... sharp police....



BTW.... #4...I'M MOVING FORWARD.... LOL

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by hmuhammad(m): 2:18pm
Okoro is the name. I can never be disappointed

Igbos too like drug business, they don't want to ever change.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by OlowoB(m): 2:18pm
I don't know why some people are just hell bent on spoiling Naija name and this will end up affecting other innocent peeps abroad.... Na wa.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by DropShot: 2:19pm
The drug he takes must have emptied his skull to make him believe he can actually escape, more so in a foreign land where you're ordinarily discriminated against.

Now, another trouble for him.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by slurryeye2: 2:19pm
No tribal bashing please!

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by hucienda: 2:19pm
John "James Bond" Okoro. Brace yourself.

NCAN. Over to you.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by daeujo: 2:19pm
Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lifestyle1(m): 2:19pm
He deserves whatever judgement

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by 0b10010011: 2:19pm
Chai!


Make dem kill am sharp sharp before he escape again.


This flat-heads re just bent on developing India at all cost. See another shame they have brought upon our Dear Nation

Na only una dey the world! They re gradually overtaking the Latinos

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by beautiesplace: 2:20pm
You just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now ;DYou just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by obidevine(m): 2:20pm
INTROVERT:
Those Indians will just give him injection and send him back to Nigeria. He will be dead in a month or so. undecided


I knew he would be rearrested

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by masciv: 2:21pm
He should be flogged before being deported then sentenced here again to kirikiri

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lawrenzi: 2:21pm
Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by casttlebarbz(m): 2:21pm
anu bobo yi de shey mi sha

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by cyberdurable(m): 2:21pm
[size=38pt]Chai Afonjas Achiam ochi[/size]

[size=18pt]kedu odika imechi ihu bu ihea [/size]

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by fivestarrealty: 2:21pm
He should swallow his pride and return to Nigeria. A living dog is better than a dead lion.

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by WaterDrunkard: 2:21pm
He is recognized by NCAN grin
He'll be welcomed home dead or alive now lipsrsealed

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lawrenzi: 2:22pm
Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by Royalfurnitures: 2:22pm
Why trying to escape judgment after committing the crime? Or he thinks he's in Nadja

Why trying to escape judgment after committing the crime? Or he thinks he's in Nadja

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by efilefun(m): 2:22pm
Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by davodyguy: 2:22pm
He just compounded his woes.

Cos, he would be sorry for escaping.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by davodyguy: 2:23pm
lawrenzi:
Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...

You're very correct.

If he survives kirikiri maximum prison, he'll not do drugs again

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by NPComplete: 2:24pm
Sealeddeal they have recaptured ur brother o.

I don't know why India won't enact a law to start killing off these drug peddlers. Once caught, they should be killed. Instead of releasing them to become a menace to society. Those animals are responsible for the drugs kidnappers and rapists use to sedate their victims. Especially those eastern European sex trafficking rings.
Buhari over to u. We need a new law for these vermins. Any of those people caught back home should be guillotined immediately.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by Freedom2016: 2:24pm
fivestarrealty:
He should swallow his pride and return to Nigeria. A living dog is better than a dead lion.

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by priceaction: 2:24pm
Lol. They should allow him to stay there. Never deport him here I beg. If allowed to come back to naija, he will change names immediately and journey back to Malaysia or Singapore to go and spoil our national image again. You know what he will carry along na.
Make he remain there ooo. Infact after this charges and he completes it, he should just slap one police chief and bite his nose commot so that another fresh charges can be given to him. He is non of our own here. He belongs to the zoonarian. grin grin grin grin

Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by prettyboi1989(m): 2:24pm
hin for don chill and start on a new slate in nigeria

