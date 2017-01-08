₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:09pm
A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro, who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody. In case you missed the earlier thread
http://www.nairaland.com/3554614/nigerian-drug-peddler-escapes-indian
A Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro, who fled from police custody in India last Monday, has been re-arrested.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/219895-nigerian-drug-convict-escaped-indian-custody-rearrested.html
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by INTROVERT(f): 2:11pm
Those Indians will just give him injection and send him back to Nigeria. He will be dead in a month or so.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by madridguy(m): 2:13pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by mostyg(m): 2:18pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by deedrizzie: 2:18pm
...... lol.... nice one... sharp police....
BTW.... #4...I'M MOVING FORWARD.... LOL
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by hmuhammad(m): 2:18pm
Okoro is the name. I can never be disappointed
Igbos too like drug business, they don't want to ever change.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by OlowoB(m): 2:18pm
I don't know why some people are just hell bent on spoiling Naija name and this will end up affecting other innocent peeps abroad.... Na wa.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by DropShot: 2:19pm
The drug he takes must have emptied his skull to make him believe he can actually escape, more so in a foreign land where you're ordinarily discriminated against.
Now, another trouble for him.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by slurryeye2: 2:19pm
No tribal bashing please!
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by hucienda: 2:19pm
John "James Bond" Okoro. Brace yourself.
NCAN. Over to you.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by daeujo: 2:19pm
Hmmmmmm!
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lifestyle1(m): 2:19pm
He deserves whatever judgement
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by 0b10010011: 2:19pm
Chai!
Make dem kill am sharp sharp before he escape again.
This flat-heads re just bent on developing India at all cost. See another shame they have brought upon our Dear Nation
Na only una dey the world! They re gradually overtaking the Latinos
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by beautiesplace: 2:20pm
You just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now ;DYou just multiplied your case times 10 buy yourself. I just hate to be you right now
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by obidevine(m): 2:20pm
INTROVERT:
I knew he would be rearrested
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by masciv: 2:21pm
He should be flogged before being deported then sentenced here again to kirikiri
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lawrenzi: 2:21pm
Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by casttlebarbz(m): 2:21pm
anu bobo yi de shey mi sha
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by cyberdurable(m): 2:21pm
[size=38pt]Chai Afonjas Achiam ochi[/size]
[size=18pt]kedu odika imechi ihu bu ihea [/size]
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by fivestarrealty: 2:21pm
He should swallow his pride and return to Nigeria. A living dog is better than a dead lion.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by WaterDrunkard: 2:21pm
He is recognized by NCAN
He'll be welcomed home dead or alive now
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by lawrenzi: 2:22pm
Nigerian prison will be a better place to rehabilitate him...
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by Royalfurnitures: 2:22pm
Why trying to escape judgment after committing the crime? Or he thinks he's in Nadja
Why trying to escape judgment after committing the crime? Or he thinks he's in Nadja
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by efilefun(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by davodyguy: 2:22pm
He just compounded his woes.
Cos, he would be sorry for escaping.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by davodyguy: 2:23pm
lawrenzi:
You're very correct.
If he survives kirikiri maximum prison, he'll not do drugs again
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by NPComplete: 2:24pm
Sealeddeal they have recaptured ur brother o.
I don't know why India won't enact a law to start killing off these drug peddlers. Once caught, they should be killed. Instead of releasing them to become a menace to society. Those animals are responsible for the drugs kidnappers and rapists use to sedate their victims. Especially those eastern European sex trafficking rings.
Buhari over to u. We need a new law for these vermins. Any of those people caught back home should be guillotined immediately.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by Freedom2016: 2:24pm
fivestarrealty:
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by priceaction: 2:24pm
Lol. They should allow him to stay there. Never deport him here I beg. If allowed to come back to naija, he will change names immediately and journey back to Malaysia or Singapore to go and spoil our national image again. You know what he will carry along na.
Make he remain there ooo. Infact after this charges and he completes it, he should just slap one police chief and bite his nose commot so that another fresh charges can be given to him. He is non of our own here. He belongs to the zoonarian.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested by prettyboi1989(m): 2:24pm
hin for don chill and start on a new slate in nigeria
