'At times like this I begin to wonder why someone would wake up one morning and plan to go and steal what doesn't belong to him or her very . from any man's business shop. Anyway that's by the way. ife onye cho koofu. kwa ubochi bu nke onye ohi, otu ubochi maka nke onye nwe ulo. Ife onye metara ya jiri isi ya buru. ..



This guy in the picture went far to break someone's shop to steal a bag of rice, the owner of the shop gave him punishment by having him carry a bag of rice plus one block on his head for hours'.





This is too much. Though stealing is bad but they should have hand him over to the authority 2 Likes

the owner of the shop is a nice man,unlike some,na tire things be this oo 11 Likes

See gobe!

thank God say dem no burn this, for this kin recession u wan steal somebody source of income instead of to learn work. 2 Likes 1 Share

Forgive my inhumanity but I find this situation very amusing. 8 Likes

.. rice sellers should get same vault banks use. bcuz this rate of rice 'carrying ' no be small..



I initially thought he was performing Magic when I saw the pix.



Choi Hunger in the Land.



Flogg his yansh..very well before you hand him over to the police.. Rice is now Gold... rice sellers should get same vault banks use.bcuz this rate of rice 'carrying ' no be small..I initially thought he was performing Magic when I saw the pix.ChoiHunger in the Land.Flogg his yansh..very wellbefore you hand him over to the police.. 2 Likes

na flat head abi....ko soro, 3 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahaha...This is too funny. See as the guy dey sweat like Christmas goat... 3 Likes

endtime thief

To think that this is an able bodied dude.



What was he even thinking?



That he can deprive the owner of 25k in this recession?



I guess this is not in the South West, else we would have seen a ring of fire around him

He is very lucky he didnt try it in the JJ(jungle justice) hot spots.....

'At times like this I begin to wonder why someone would wake up one morning and plan to go and steal what doesn't belong to him



Must of our politicians are smarter than this, they will campaign rigorously during election just to steal billions of Naira daily for a minimum of 4years! How about that.

he did nt try

Still a better punishment than ring of death (tire) 1 Like 1 Share

This punishment better pass jungle justice

The woman at the back's facial expression, as if she is thinking of how to make the punishment more intense Wait I'm not understanding, however did he steal/attempt to steal a bag of rice in broad daylight? Someone should pls educate me.The woman at the back's facial expression, as if she is thinking of how to make the punishment more intense 1 Like

He is probably one of those chanting Sai Baba & Chanji. Let him enjoy his chain joor.





By the time Buhari finish with this country en, hunger go don finish many people.

That looks painful :{. But I'm glad they did not kill him :{. 2 Likes

better than severe jungle justice.





I intentionally mentioned "severe" cos this can also be categorized as JJ but on a mild and lighter scale.