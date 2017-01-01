₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by sar33: 5:40pm
Eyewitness, Livinus Ozioma Chukwu who witnessed it narrated what happened on his Facebook page. He wrote….
'At times like this I begin to wonder why someone would wake up one morning and plan to go and steal what doesn't belong to him or her very . from any man's business shop. Anyway that's by the way. ife onye cho koofu. kwa ubochi bu nke onye ohi, otu ubochi maka nke onye nwe ulo. Ife onye metara ya jiri isi ya buru. ..
This guy in the picture went far to break someone's shop to steal a bag of rice, the owner of the shop gave him punishment by having him carry a bag of rice plus one block on his head for hours'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/man-caught-trying-to-steal-50kg-bag-of.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:43pm
This is too much. Though stealing is bad but they should have hand him over to the authority
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Pierocash(m): 5:45pm
the owner of the shop is a nice man,unlike some,na tire things be this oo
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by okoro4: 6:08pm
See gobe!
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by percyshelu(m): 6:12pm
thank God say dem no burn this, for this kin recession u wan steal somebody source of income instead of to learn work.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Emekamex(m): 6:23pm
Forgive my inhumanity but I find this situation very amusing.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by dunkem21(m): 6:32pm
Emekamex:
Forgive me too ..
I want to laff real hard
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by siegfried99(m): 6:32pm
Rice is now Gold. .. rice sellers should get same vault banks use. bcuz this rate of rice 'carrying ' no be small..
I initially thought he was performing Magic when I saw the pix.
Choi Hunger in the Land.
Flogg his yansh..very well before you hand him over to the police..
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Elmojiid(m): 6:36pm
na flat head abi....ko soro,
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by softmind24: 6:39pm
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by DeltahArmy(m): 7:02pm
Hahahahahaha...This is too funny. See as the guy dey sweat like Christmas goat...
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by cjeriia: 7:36pm
Xcelinteriors:Shatap dia....!!!!!
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:02pm
cjeriia:You don't have to be insultive
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by mytime24(f): 9:30pm
endtime thief
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Noblesoul123: 10:02pm
To think that this is an able bodied dude.
What was he even thinking?
That he can deprive the owner of 25k in this recession?
I guess this is not in the South West, else we would have seen a ring of fire around him
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by soberdrunk(m): 10:02pm
He is very lucky he didnt try it in the JJ(jungle justice) hot spots.....
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by admax(m): 10:02pm
'At times like this I begin to wonder why someone would wake up one morning and plan to go and steal what doesn't belong to him
Must of our politicians are smarter than this, they will campaign rigorously during election just to steal billions of Naira daily for a minimum of 4years! How about that.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by kristian98(m): 10:03pm
OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!! OLE!!!
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by AntiWailer: 10:03pm
he did nt try
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:03pm
Still a better punishment than ring of death (tire)
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by curvilicious: 10:03pm
This punishment better pass jungle justice
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by jeeqaa7(m): 10:04pm
hehehe
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by fortunechy(m): 10:04pm
Some gals mistake love proposals for adoption.When u propose to them,it's like they become ophans all of a sudden. They expect u to pay for everyfin....From clothing,phones,hair do to call credits.Guys may u never meet dis kind of ladies in 2017.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by frenchwine(m): 10:04pm
Wait I'm not understanding, however did he steal/attempt to steal a bag of rice in broad daylight? Someone should pls educate me.
The woman at the back's facial expression, as if she is thinking of how to make the punishment more intense
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by jonahsunday97: 10:04pm
#who cares
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by osuofia2(m): 10:05pm
memes for nairaland
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by BrutalJab: 10:05pm
He is probably one of those chanting Sai Baba & Chanji. Let him enjoy his chain joor.
By the time Buhari finish with this country en, hunger go don finish many people.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by AngelicBeing: 10:05pm
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by NotOfThis(f): 10:05pm
That looks painful :{. But I'm glad they did not kill him :{.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by valicious1(m): 10:05pm
better than severe jungle justice.
I intentionally mentioned "severe" cos this can also be categorized as JJ but on a mild and lighter scale.
|Re: Man Who Stole A Bag Of Rice, Made To Carry The Rice & A Block For Hours by Estharfabian(f): 10:06pm
I've got Zero sympathy for thieves, Murderers, Cultists and Rapists. I've lost My two of my phones(God bless their souls) in the hands of 'em snatch and grab Crews.
the shop Owner is Being disturbingly lenient on him. they should've added like 7 Extra blocks and 3times the bag of rice. and maybe Pour some pepper in his eyes while they're at it.
Or more preferably Cut off his hands, Game of thrones style. And I'm not even sorry.
