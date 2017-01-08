Herdsmen kill police officers and steal their rifles in Adamawa



The policemen met their untimely deaths at the hands of some Fulani herdsmen late Saturday night. 2 other policemen are currently missing.



Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Adamawa state police command revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred at in Demsa local government area of the state.



Investigations by Politics Nigeria reveal that the policemen were among those drafted to secure Gidan Dadi, Karlahi and Kwayine communities after violent clashes involving the death of 47 cows in the area.



Othman Abubakar, the PRO of the state police command, told newsmen in Yola, said that four rifles belonging to the deceased were also missing.



In his words;



Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.We have constituted a high powered search team and by the special grace of God we are going to recover our men.On the side of the civilians, two bodies have so far been recovered.



He also revealed that the state police had recorded successes in neutralizing members of the fulani militia/herdsmen. He finalized by saying that more police officers have been deployed to the affected area to ensure peace and stability.



