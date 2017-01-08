₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 10:31 PM
Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by aminulive: 6:32pm
Herdsmen kill police officers and steal their rifles in Adamawa
The policemen met their untimely deaths at the hands of some Fulani herdsmen late Saturday night. 2 other policemen are currently missing.
Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Adamawa state police command revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred at in Demsa local government area of the state.
Investigations by Politics Nigeria reveal that the policemen were among those drafted to secure Gidan Dadi, Karlahi and Kwayine communities after violent clashes involving the death of 47 cows in the area.
Othman Abubakar, the PRO of the state police command, told newsmen in Yola, said that four rifles belonging to the deceased were also missing.
In his words;
Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.We have constituted a high powered search team and by the special grace of God we are going to recover our men.On the side of the civilians, two bodies have so far been recovered.
He also revealed that the state police had recorded successes in neutralizing members of the fulani militia/herdsmen. He finalized by saying that more police officers have been deployed to the affected area to ensure peace and stability.
http://politicsngr.com/fulani-herdsmen-kill-3-police-officers-adamawa/
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by kodded(m): 6:37pm
wetin concern me
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by Unimaginable123: 6:38pm
Now it is confirmed. Fulani herdsmen are terrorists
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by temitemi1(m): 6:41pm
Fulani again
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by Jokerman(m): 6:42pm
Huh... dey have now migrated to killing our force men.. just like Boko Haram...
I guess dey will designated as terrorist naw...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by greenermodels: 6:42pm
so no Fulani herdsmen were arrested or killed? but unarmed ipob members are been arrested and killed.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by TheFreeOne: 6:47pm
Waiting for the presidency to confirm which African countries these Fulani terrorist militia came from.
Is it Mali, ivory coast or SA
Or Dem follow Buboo come from Ghana
I am staying tuned to my TV.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by ufuosman: 6:52pm
Boko haram in another form.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:08pm
Operation..... tortoise sings.... should launched against this folks
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by menstrualpad: 7:15pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by Noblesoul123: 10:20pm
For those that can remember, BH started by attacking security formations.
We are now seeing a repetition of the same trend.
In southern Kaduna, they said it was in revenge for 2011 election violence.
What led to this one?
Something sinister is coming
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by EastGold(m): 10:20pm
They said they have technically defeated Boko Haram.
But they are technically harbouring Fulani Herdsmen, the dangerous killers
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by muller102: 10:20pm
2017 go hot o.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by onosprince(m): 10:20pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by RIPEnglish: 10:20pm
Why has not Buhari sent soldiers to this Cattle Fulani like he do to Niger deltas.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by FuckTheMod: 10:20pm
kodded:E go consin u soon
When your jobless p*** finally gets the police recruit employment
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by ajibolabd: 10:21pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by bayocanny: 10:21pm
Smsh...this country is fuc.ked
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by googlepikins: 10:22pm
I hope all those Yoruba policemen have been sent to north. No time their service is needed there. One Nigeria
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by visijo(m): 10:22pm
between fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram, which one de waste life pass sef? This country need total cleansing..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by hammerF: 10:22pm
They are heading South to Kaduna and Benue.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by LoveJesus87(m): 10:23pm
Ehya. RIP to d dead. Failed country
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by Elmojiid(m): 10:23pm
enoff is enoff.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by Osuman(m): 10:25pm
when is our security men and woman?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by NaijaMutant(f): 10:26pm
Ok
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by gurunlocker: 10:28pm
They are from Libya..... Mumudun
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by BrutalJab: 10:30pm
Shebi na police dem kill?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Police Officers In Adamawa by TheFreeOne: 10:30pm
RIPEnglish:
