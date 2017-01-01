₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by PapiNigga: 12:42am
Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor, turned a year older yesterday, and she shared some lovely photos from her birthday dinner on her social media page... The photos have got her fans talking, especially this one she took with her sister below..
Read their hilarious comments after the cut...
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by PapiNigga: 12:42am
See more of her photos from the party below:
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Lionbite(m): 12:45am
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by yarimo(m): 12:46am
From observation those BOOBS Most be very very soft and smooth
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Bowwow11: 12:47am
Am just pasing by o i did nt see anytin
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by PrinzCarter(m): 12:53am
What's that ,waiting u carry for front what's that
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by TrapQueen77(f): 12:53am
yarimo:
How u know? Talking from experience?
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by dacovajnr: 12:55am
PapiNigga:
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by ametumzy(f): 12:56am
She's heavily loaded nd cute too.
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by pyyxxaro: 12:56am
Ogbeni see better parachute
God know say ,If I de plane with this babe and the plane won crash
I go just de laff forwere I siddon
Cos I know say naa the bweast be the parachute ,When I go use survive
This kin bweast suppose get 2 2 nippleèèèèè each
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by yarimo(m): 12:57am
TrapQueen77:kikikiki just observation and imagining, meanwhile acting chairman Vaseline crew SAMBISA FOREST branch is here. Thank you
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by dacovajnr: 12:58am
Boobi Scarra everywhere!
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by TrapQueen77(f): 12:58am
yarimo:
Oryt...
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Flatties: 1:07am
We rock! We're the most beaitifulest
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by badassProdigy(m): 9:18am
Milk factory
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by unclezuma: 9:35am
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by chimah3(m): 9:35am
Those boobs have a mind of their own!!!
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by jazinogold(m): 9:36am
This lady is so endowed front and back she get am.............dose that gives a Bleep, can actually give a Bleep on both sides
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by prince9851(m): 9:37am
make una no dey eye my babe o
no make ne vex
make I no deck person teeth commot
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by StoneLucifer: 9:37am
Disgusting...
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by maxwelloweezy(m): 9:37am
She try
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by blaise00700: 9:37am
when i come this world again, i must be this woman pikin .
No NAN, No Cerelac, that milky way is all i need
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by FreeSpirited(m): 9:38am
K
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by nasfem22(m): 9:38am
Walahi pervert plenty For this world
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Divay22(f): 9:38am
:DPics from the parri
Wow ;DHer future dey her front o
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by bettercreature(m): 9:38am
ametumzy:I prefer the lady standing behind her in the first pic
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by teraor: 9:38am
see that
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by FemiEddy(m): 9:38am
All is well
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Kunlexxxx(m): 9:39am
yarimo:Lol. I hope you are not a vasaline guy?
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by yomi007k(m): 9:39am
holy Mary mother of God....
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Boyooosa: 9:39am
One of the reason our lidas cant stop embezzling; so as for them to afford money to buy
#GBENUSI!
Re: Photos From Ejine Okoroafor's Birthday Celebration by Jdesilentkiller(m): 9:39am
Damnnnnnnnnn!!!!!!!!!
