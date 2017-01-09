Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary (7420 Views)

Nollywood actress, Maureen Solomon-Okereke recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram.

She wrote :



"11 years of marriage and counting, it can only be you my Lord and Saviour, your mercies, Grace, Kindness, love and peace that surpasses all human understanding you have given to us in abundance. Thank you Father. To my lover, my boyfriend, my gossip partner, my heart and soul, my, my world. Mine...65 yrs to go..... Long life and good health + every blessing I decree upon our lives and our home in Jesus Mighty Name Amen. Love u before, now and always"



I like the way you talk Maureen. 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrats.



But what does she mean by 65 yrs to go? 1 Like

Wow, Wow, Wow. 11 years



I'm happy for them 1 Like

congrats nne....u married a true ARO (Arochukwu) MAN...he sure takes care of you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful!!! 1 Like

congrats ma.i love it when couples try to make their marriage work irrespective of who dey are. 1 Like

Wow... My Crush back then in Nollywood... see how she has changed... lighter than b4... 3 Likes

Hmmmm

This lady has a striking resemblance with Dora akunyili.

How does that concern me

Why did she leave Nollywood?

Dunno her but I hope she has a HWA.

Happy marriage life

Loved her movies then

I always feel for her when she tries to open her lips halfway cos of her bad dentition



Wishing her a happy home. 1 Like

this is what happens when u take ur marriage away from social media and remain a loyal wife......HML maureen 6 Likes

Now that's what I'm talking about...11years no be beans, no be all this pre wedding pics all over nairaland. 8 Likes

Cool & Congrat 2 Likes

one of my favourite actress back in the days esp the tooth gap she gat. 8 Likes

Always loved her 4 Likes

debbie:

congrats nne....u married a true ARO MAN...he sure takes care of you. whats aro man? whats aro man?

idgaf

Congratulations

He married a matured husband.....





May God bless your family





May your marriage continually grow like MAVRO May God bless your familyMay your marriage continually grow like MAVRO

Who would believe I adopted Maureen as my name because of this woman 3 Likes

One of the few actresses that has managed her marriage well..



Congrats to her.. 5 Likes