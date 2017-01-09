₦airaland Forum

Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by lalasticlala: 9:13am


Nollywood actress, Maureen Solomon-Okereke recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram.
She wrote :

"11 years of marriage and counting, it can only be you my Lord and Saviour, your mercies, Grace, Kindness, love and peace that surpasses all human understanding you have given to us in abundance. Thank you Father. To my lover, my boyfriend, my gossip partner, my heart and soul, my, my world. Mine...65 yrs to go..... Long life and good health + every blessing I decree upon our lives and our home in Jesus Mighty Name Amen. Love u before, now and always"

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by BlackDBagba: 9:15am
I like the way you talk Maureen. wink

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by dorry62(f): 9:23am
Congrats.

But what does she mean by 65 yrs to go?

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by DICKtator: 9:27am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Remilekun101: 9:28am
Wow, Wow, Wow. 11 years

I'm happy for them

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by debbie(f): 9:28am
congrats nne....u married a true ARO (Arochukwu) MAN...he sure takes care of you.

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Tynasparks(f): 9:28am
Beautiful!!!

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by sexyjuly: 9:29am
congrats ma.i love it when couples try to make their marriage work irrespective of who dey are.

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by ladiesmirror(m): 9:30am
Wow... My Crush back then in Nollywood... see how she has changed... lighter than b4...

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by mrsuccessful(m): 9:30am
Hmmmm

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:30am
This lady has a striking resemblance with Dora akunyili.
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Innodon(m): 9:31am
How does that concern me
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by DangotePikin: 9:31am
Why did she leave Nollywood?
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Creamish(f): 9:32am
Dunno her but I hope she has a HWA. wink
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by teraor: 9:33am
Happy marriage life
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by coolebux(m): 9:33am
Loved her movies then
I always feel for her when she tries to open her lips halfway cos of her bad dentition

Wishing her a happy home.

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by martineverest(m): 9:33am
this is what happens when u take ur marriage away from social media and remain a loyal wife......HML maureen

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Odkboy23(m): 9:34am
Now that's what I'm talking about...11years no be beans, no be all this pre wedding pics all over nairaland.

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by chimah3(m): 9:34am
smiley
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Tjiaz(m): 9:35am
Cool & Congrat

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by engrjacuzzi: 9:36am
one of my favourite actress back in the days esp the tooth gap she gat.

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by lepasharon(f): 9:37am
Always loved her

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by hensben(m): 9:39am
debbie:
congrats nne....u married a true ARO MAN...he sure takes care of you.
whats aro man?
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by dinoGLGNG(m): 9:39am
idgaf
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by sakalisis(m): 9:39am
cool
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Divay22(f): 9:41am
Congratulations kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Duru009(m): 9:44am
He married a matured husband.....
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by jazinogold(m): 9:47am
grin

May God bless your family wink wink wink


May your marriage continually grow like MAVRO grin grin
Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by Hipsofagoddess: 9:56am
Who would believe I adopted Maureen as my name because of this woman

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by LastSurvivor11: 9:57am
One of the few actresses that has managed her marriage well..

Congrats to her..

Re: Maureen Solomon Celebrates Her 11th Wedding Anniversary by fortunechy(m): 10:00am
*I know my future wife is somewhere with her boyfriend wasting their time, thinking they will get married and even counting how many kids they will get.. ...i just dey pity the poor boy*****

