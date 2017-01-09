₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by itsdumebi(m): 4:33pm
Terrorist group adopts new strategy of attacking residences in wave of attacks
The Nigerian army has issued a warning to Nigerians about a new tactic terror sect, Boko haram has devised in their attacks. In a statement signed by the deputy director army public relations, Mustapha Anka, the terrorists send suicide bombers to knock on houses, and when answered, they detonate their explosive vests.
Below is the statement in full;
This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri. The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman including the two female suicide bombers.
The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay. The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.
Thank you for your usual cooperation.
Boko Haram has in recent times launched a flurry of separate attacks barely two weeks after the Nigerian army announced that they had been defeated. On Sunday, January 8th, eight people have been confirmed dead in explosions that took place in different areas of Maiduguri, Borno state.
5 soldiers were killed after insurgents attacked an Army brigade in Buni Yadi, on Saturday, January 7.
http://politicsngr.com/boko-haram-sect-now-attacking-private-residences-nigerian-army/
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by juman(m): 4:43pm
Extreme poverty in the country aggravates extremism.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by rayblast(m): 5:05pm
Oga Ade Abeg how dat one go stop d suicide bomber frm detonating d Bomb? Open of door or not if she wants to explode for ur door mouth she go do. Make God just deliver us from dis Blooding sucking demons.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by eezeribe(m): 5:10pm
I thought they said... "Boko Haram sect has been defeated"..
In Rybacks voice..." Wake up its feeding time"
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Splinz(m): 5:13pm
Please which of the Boko Haram? The defeated or a new one
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by prince9851(m): 5:14pm
Nigerian army can lie!!!
tufiakwa!
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by erunz(m): 5:20pm
I don't understand our military again, first they told us Boko Haram have been defeated and now same defeated Boko Haram, is attacking people residence.
This governmentis seriously looking for achievement to claim but the fact, is there is non for now.
May God protect our gallant men
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by INTROVERT(f): 5:21pm
Boko Haram reloaded..... What's the difference between insurgency and terrorism. The Nigerian army and their Oga at the top don't know else they would not have come out to make the senseless statement the BH has been defeated technically or otherwise.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by AkinPhysicist: 5:22pm
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Noblesoul123: 5:22pm
There's an obvious limit to which you can apply propaganda in ruling a country.
In the long run, the people will become fed up.
What we now have is a ruling party playing opposition politics, and elders trying to feed the citizens with garbage.
I truly feel sorry for our security forces
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Yandexx: 5:22pm
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by TheOtherRoom: 5:22pm
itsdumebi:
Yes infact I have an information to disseminate in form of a question.... Was the house of NYSC DG
BRIGADIER GENERAL SZ KAZAURE affected
Why the long silence on batch b 2016 posting
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Jalubarika(m): 5:22pm
Why does Shekarau Likes to She'ka every time.
He even said he doesn't give a fvck . Check his fingers
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by swizken6(m): 5:22pm
I thought they av been technically defeated. Chanji
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by WillyCassey: 5:22pm
What is the meaning of this senseless killings?
Is it by force to join your religion?
If your religion requires you to hate others, pls change your religion.
This is so sickening.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Emekamex(m): 5:23pm
I have to say that if this is the new measure they have adopted then I preferred when they were still secluded in Sambisa.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by JuneOctober(f): 5:23pm
This boko haram no dey finish. These illiterates with empty head won't let us have rest. May they never have rest all their Lives.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by muller102: 5:23pm
Taking another dimension. Bubu won't utter a word. Door to door evangelism. Abi bombing
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Vorpal: 5:23pm
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by austine4real(m): 5:24pm
Our army and liess
Thought they've. Been defeated?
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by SWORD419: 5:24pm
All the brainless lunatics saying havnt boko boys been defeated should pls check what GUERILLA WAR is all about, this can save u from public embarrassment
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by TheFreeOne: 5:24pm
Wtf.
Are they saying BH is now becoming a door to door knock knock who's there affairs
Seriously IDGAF crew need to get many fu.cks about this info.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Ekpekus(m): 5:25pm
Nigerian Army sef.
So make we buy arms and ammunition ni?
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by WebSurfer(m): 5:25pm
Chaiiii
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by fratermathy(m): 5:26pm
Hian! Are they being defeated or they are stepping up their game?
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by seunny4lif(m): 5:26pm
Our military is now APC representatives
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by bayelsaowei: 5:27pm
So find a way to solve the problem na...innocent citizens are losing their lives..
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Krak(m): 5:29pm
itsdumebi:
its not Weary but Wary.
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by seunny4lif(m): 5:29pm
mytime24:You want to book space abi
|Re: Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences - Nigerian Army by Haute: 5:30pm
That's just terrible. Neighborhood watch should help.
