When are Africans leaving this bondage? They turned us to elephants in circus, break the spirit, put us in mental shackle so we can entertain them with what they made us believed we are (daft, fool, stupid, coward etc). Are we truly all these? No, African continent was once the greatest in the world, civilisation, science, even the believe of God started in Africa. See the history of Egypt, there are once of pure black colour, but they once want to take it away from the greatest continent which the world evolves round, passed it down to other next generations that we are nothing but slaves to the world, a coward. No we are not, we are movers and shakers of the world. Africans! Let's stand up and claim our rightful place not just with violence but with love and dogged determination. Nelson Mandela did it and succeeded