|Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Nnamdisblog(m): 5:14pm
An unnamed African man who was packaged as yam inside a carton to be transported to Europe was miraculously caught by airport officials after they became suspicious of the luggage because of the weight of the carton.
Watch the video below.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPacCwFlt8E
Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/airport-official-catches-man-packaged.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by speedyconnect3: 5:28pm
him for die sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Lionbite(m): 5:32pm
Make dem go cook am like dat
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by RIPEnglish: 5:49pm
This is Humans trafficking, the people involve should be putted in jailed.
2 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by WHOcarex: 5:49pm
La wa
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by ThuGnificenX: 5:49pm
Afonjas
6 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Noblesoul123: 5:49pm
The hustle to get to Europe is real.
The trip must be made either by desert, sea or carton.
Useless thing.
They will go there just to peddle just or work as mortuary attendants.
Mtcheeeeeeeew
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by johnstar(m): 5:49pm
Odi egwu
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Mskrisx(f): 5:49pm
The hustle is real.
1 Like
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by zoneboy: 5:49pm
Na all dose Biafra pikin. #smh
3 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by micklplus(m): 5:49pm
YAM MAN
1 Like
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Arry110: 5:50pm
Dreamwaker:are you a graduate??
30 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by LastSurvivor11: 5:50pm
At a time like this you wonder how many that has been passing through undetected
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by iyatrustee(f): 5:50pm
How would he have survived?
The quest for greener pastures would have suffocated him.
2 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by timidapsin(m): 5:50pm
All I can see is yam..
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by seunpas: 5:50pm
Odikwa serious
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by freshness2020(m): 5:50pm
Roast thw yam lets have dinner. Lol
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by AkinPhysicist: 5:50pm
u na neva c sumchin
7 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by efilefun(m): 5:51pm
ThuGnificenX:
24 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by AkinPhysicist: 5:51pm
yam
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Aregs(m): 5:52pm
Nkan mbe o
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by desiredmee(m): 5:52pm
This one na mumu oooo how him for take survive sef
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by jejemanito: 5:52pm
When basketmouth said if slavery were to comeback Africans had volunteered to be sold, we thought he was joking
See mumu na. Even our forefathers never had to be packaged as yams.
Shame!
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by davodyguy: 5:53pm
The man na yam na
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by chinnasa: 5:53pm
[quotes author=Dreamwaker post=52668295]Lucky fucker, he could have died. I'm sure he is Ibo [/quote] igbos are Nigerians if he is igbo then he is a Nigerian likewise you. Comment wisely
3 Likes
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Abbeyme: 5:53pm
You don't mean it....
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by WebSurfer(m): 5:53pm
SHAme
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by ThuGnificenX: 5:53pm
efilefun:Hahahahaha is afonja ur name
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by visiondee(m): 5:54pm
When are Africans leaving this bondage? They turned us to elephants in circus, break the spirit, put us in mental shackle so we can entertain them with what they made us believed we are (daft, fool, stupid, coward etc). Are we truly all these? No, African continent was once the greatest in the world, civilisation, science, even the believe of God started in Africa. See the history of Egypt, there are once of pure black colour, but they once want to take it away from the greatest continent which the world evolves round, passed it down to other next generations that we are nothing but slaves to the world, a coward. No we are not, we are movers and shakers of the world. Africans! Let's stand up and claim our rightful place not just with violence but with love and dogged determination. Nelson Mandela did it and succeeded
1 Like
|Re: Airport Official Catches Man Packaged As Yam Inside A Carton (video) by Kelvdimeji(m): 5:54pm
Would he have made it? Na wa
