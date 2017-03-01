Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. (6693 Views)

1. Akube- second hand‎

2. Amana- aircondition

3. Amebo- a gossip

4. Ashana- hooker

5.Baff- clothe

6. Bajinatu- gun

7. Bolo- fool‎

8. Bone- to ignore; to let go

9. Buga- to brag, to walk with swag

10. Chairman - ‎a respected someone

11. Chikala- fine girl

12. Choko,kpoli- Marijuana, cannabis

13. Chop up- continue, proceed

14. Chow- eat‎

15. Clap, kpai, murd- die.

16. Code- to hide, to be secretive

17. Crib, domot- house

18. Chyke - toast a girl ; convince

19. Demo- pretend

20. Denge- to brag‎

21. Drop voice - threaten

22. Ego- money ‎

23. Ejanla - Big personality ‎

24. Ele - lady ‎

25. Eshin- strong car, strong person ‎

26. Flex - enjoy

27. Free me- leave me alone ‎

28. Gbe si mi leti- give me information

29. Gbege- problem ‎

30. Gbera - hurry up‎

31. Gbo rie- watch out

32. Gock- to miss out

33. Gombe- trouble ‎

34. Gragra- boast

35.Grej- food

36.Hammer - to hit hard/ rich‎

37. Iko - sense

38. Jand- Uk‎

39. JJC- new arrival

‎40. Jamisi- give me information

41. Kabukabu- unlicensed taxi

42. Karishika - prostitute ‎

43. Kasala/ kwanta- trouble

44. Kele - babe‎

45. Kishi- money

46. Kilon sele- what's happening ‎

47. Kolo/ kolomental - crazy

48. Ko soro- no discussion

49. Koshi - go away ‎

50. Kpef- drunk

51. Lepa - slim person

52. Maga - philanderer‎

53. Misyarn - to mis jive

54. Mugu/ mumu - fool

55.No shaking - no worries

56. O kpeke- beautiful girl ‎

57. Omo - lady

58. Ode - fool‎

59. Olobe - fool

60. Omo wobe - prostitute ‎

61. Orobo - fat

62. Oshara- new‎

63. Open eye- street wise‎

64. Oya - someone that is too forward h/ kangaroo

65. Panda - fake‎

66. Paraga - local gin

67. Parole - fun

68. Razz - unrefined, uncultured ‎

69. Runz- illegitimate business

70. Shayo- drunk‎

71. Scope - to fool someone

72. Shisha- pipe smoking ‎

73. Shasha- new ‎

74. Shepe- local gin

75. Show- be available in person

76. Sisi - older lady

77. Sort- pay

78. Tear eye- street wise

79. Tear rubber - new‎

80. Ti be- let I go / forget it

81. Tinini - call/ ring

82. Tokunbo - second hand

83. Toosh- to be clean

84. Totorin - enjoy

85. Vamooz- runaway

86. Wayo- fraud/ dupe

87. Which level? - what's happening

88. Wosewobi - street girl ‎

89. Woz- slap‎

90. Yapa- plenty

91. Yawa- big trouble

92. Ajebo - born with a silver spoon

93.‎ Akata - foreign lady

94. ITK - knows to much‎

95. Oversabi- knows too much

96. Ghetto - under developed area.

97. Gbenu si- drink

98. Ebina - hungering

99. Akuse- wretched

100. Elenu- someone who brags while speaking

‎

Actually Like Dar Writeup! Op Ibile Ni E 1 Like

op you get work o

Nothing wey person no go see for Nairaland I Know This Is A Front Page Bound Topic, So Let Me Give Thanks To Those That Deserve It: First of all, I want 2 thank the MOD that will move this thread 2d front page. Secondly, I want to thank PHCN for giving un- interupted light 2day becos, if not; my phone would have been off by now.. Thirdly, I say thumb up 2 GLO for their cheap data and for their fast network, because if not, I don't think I'll b d man upfront.. Fourthly, I say a big thank u 2 ye all that are going to like & share dis my comment in the future; i appreciate.. Fifthly, I salute all of una wey dey chase me 4 back, keep on nairalanding u will b at dis spot 1 day. Sixthly, I want 2 thank myself for being so jobless 2day since morning nairalanding & for staying so close to my phone. And Lastly, I want to thank my boss for giving me a resting day for a job well done. Mr. Morgan, I raise one nyash for you. FTC. *Baby Love Me Tender oh, talala lantantan, Baby gbolongo my lover oh, talala lantantan, Monica dance do the kerewa oh, talala lantantan.

Mala/mola - idiot

White/wazo - 50 naira

Badoo - badt boy

Jagaban - boss

Falila - bow legged lady

Scama - to watch out

buhari - ?? 9 Likes

folarinmiles:

Mala/mola - idiot White/wazo - 50 naira Badoo - badt boy Jagaban - boss Falila - bow legged lady Scama - to watch out buhari - ??

110. Olori oko - Chairman/Big Boss





111. Twaleee!! (The exclamation marks is very important, with your mouth open partially or widely) - Respect/ Greetings to someone you like/admire that is ahead of you. 1 Like

Fada fada

Twuale

Olosho..Prostitute.

1Fiber...10 naira

50 fiber...500 naira

Sir white...50 naira

100 fiber... 1000 naira.

Oshomo... Womanizer.

Jand... Abroad. 3 Likes

live and die in Africa

city of great hustlers

Tuale baba o

Olosho

CHANGE!!! OP, You forgot hmmm!!! 1 Like

Gbe fun......Respect.

Nice one

kilo shele gan gan

Ja danu......get out. Oscambo........harlot. Ase...novice....... Olori oko.......boss...eke.....police......igi iwe....someone that is brilliant......... Alaye......big man

