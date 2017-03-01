₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,740 members, 3,393,426 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. (6693 Views)
Some Funny Slangs Used In Warri / Street Slangs You Must Know When You Are In Lagos / Top 10 Lagos Slangs You Must Know As A Resident (1) (2) (3) (4)
|100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by unilagfreshest(m): 11:17pm On Feb 28
1. Akube- second hand
2. Amana- aircondition
3. Amebo- a gossip
4. Ashana- hooker
5.Baff- clothe
6. Bajinatu- gun
7. Bolo- fool
8. Bone- to ignore; to let go
9. Buga- to brag, to walk with swag
10. Chairman - a respected someone
11. Chikala- fine girl
12. Choko,kpoli- Marijuana, cannabis
13. Chop up- continue, proceed
14. Chow- eat
15. Clap, kpai, murd- die.
16. Code- to hide, to be secretive
17. Crib, domot- house
18. Chyke - toast a girl ; convince
19. Demo- pretend
20. Denge- to brag
21. Drop voice - threaten
22. Ego- money
23. Ejanla - Big personality
24. Ele - lady
25. Eshin- strong car, strong person
26. Flex - enjoy
27. Free me- leave me alone
28. Gbe si mi leti- give me information
29. Gbege- problem
30. Gbera - hurry up
31. Gbo rie- watch out
32. Gock- to miss out
33. Gombe- trouble
34. Gragra- boast
35.Grej- food
36.Hammer - to hit hard/ rich
37. Iko - sense
38. Jand- Uk
39. JJC- new arrival
40. Jamisi- give me information
41. Kabukabu- unlicensed taxi
42. Karishika - prostitute
43. Kasala/ kwanta- trouble
44. Kele - babe
45. Kishi- money
46. Kilon sele- what's happening
47. Kolo/ kolomental - crazy
48. Ko soro- no discussion
49. Koshi - go away
50. Kpef- drunk
51. Lepa - slim person
52. Maga - philanderer
53. Misyarn - to mis jive
54. Mugu/ mumu - fool
55.No shaking - no worries
56. O kpeke- beautiful girl
57. Omo - lady
58. Ode - fool
59. Olobe - fool
60. Omo wobe - prostitute
61. Orobo - fat
62. Oshara- new
63. Open eye- street wise
64. Oya - someone that is too forward h/ kangaroo
65. Panda - fake
66. Paraga - local gin
67. Parole - fun
68. Razz - unrefined, uncultured
69. Runz- illegitimate business
70. Shayo- drunk
71. Scope - to fool someone
72. Shisha- pipe smoking
73. Shasha- new
74. Shepe- local gin
75. Show- be available in person
76. Sisi - older lady
77. Sort- pay
78. Tear eye- street wise
79. Tear rubber - new
80. Ti be- let I go / forget it
81. Tinini - call/ ring
82. Tokunbo - second hand
83. Toosh- to be clean
84. Totorin - enjoy
85. Vamooz- runaway
86. Wayo- fraud/ dupe
87. Which level? - what's happening
88. Wosewobi - street girl
89. Woz- slap
90. Yapa- plenty
91. Yawa- big trouble
92. Ajebo - born with a silver spoon
93. Akata - foreign lady
94. ITK - knows to much
95. Oversabi- knows too much
96. Ghetto - under developed area.
97. Gbenu si- drink
98. Ebina - hungering
99. Akuse- wretched
100. Elenu- someone who brags while speaking
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by xstry: 11:21pm On Feb 28
Bolo
3 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by sleeknick(m): 11:27pm On Feb 28
Whooossss whooobi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by donolatunji(m): 11:33pm On Feb 28
Actually Like Dar Writeup! Op Ibile Ni E
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by benuejosh(m): 12:09am
op you get work o
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by harrowmykel(m): 12:16am
Nothing wey person no go see for Nairaland I Know This Is A Front Page Bound Topic, So Let Me Give Thanks To Those That Deserve It: First of all, I want 2 thank the MOD that will move this thread 2d front page. Secondly, I want to thank PHCN for giving un- interupted light 2day becos, if not; my phone would have been off by now.. Thirdly, I say thumb up 2 GLO for their cheap data and for their fast network, because if not, I don't think I'll b d man upfront.. Fourthly, I say a big thank u 2 ye all that are going to like & share dis my comment in the future; i appreciate.. Fifthly, I salute all of una wey dey chase me 4 back, keep on nairalanding u will b at dis spot 1 day. Sixthly, I want 2 thank myself for being so jobless 2day since morning nairalanding & for staying so close to my phone. And Lastly, I want to thank my boss for giving me a resting day for a job well done. Mr. Morgan, I raise one nyash for you. FTC. *Baby Love Me Tender oh, talala lantantan, Baby gbolongo my lover oh, talala lantantan, Monica dance do the kerewa oh, talala lantantan.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by ayourbamie: 12:41am
harrowmykel:Guy, stop Na. Enough of this copy n paste stuff
2 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by folarinmiles(m): 12:56am
Mala/mola - idiot
White/wazo - 50 naira
Badoo - badt boy
Jagaban - boss
Falila - bow legged lady
Scama - to watch out
buhari - ??
9 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by henrimoto(m): 2:36pm
Op.... Gombe ko, Adamawa ni!.. It's known as Gobe!
@Lalasticlala, no lele, to the promise Land. If not for anything, it's funny and entertaining.
2 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by henrimoto(m): 2:38pm
folarinmiles:See confirm Mushin - Olosha person here. Lol... "Falilat" indeed.
2 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by henrimoto(m): 2:46pm
110. Olori oko - Chairman/Big Boss
111. Twaleee!! (The exclamation marks is very important, with your mouth open partially or widely) - Respect/ Greetings to someone you like/admire that is ahead of you.
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by niyifour(m): 2:46pm
Fada fada
Twuale
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by kurajordan(m): 2:47pm
Okay o
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by GreenMavro: 2:47pm
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by holysainbj(m): 2:47pm
Recession has also affected the manner of posts that make FP...
*hands on my chest* ALL IZ WELL...
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by freshness2020(m): 2:47pm
Olosho..Prostitute.
1Fiber...10 naira
50 fiber...500 naira
Sir white...50 naira
100 fiber... 1000 naira.
Oshomo... Womanizer.
Jand... Abroad.
3 Likes
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by tuns65: 2:47pm
live and die in Africa
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by prettyiliams(f): 2:48pm
city of great hustlers
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by fuckerstard: 2:48pm
Tuale baba o
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by afroniger: 2:48pm
Olosho
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by mmsen: 2:49pm
Slang words or slang.
Slangs is terrible English.
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by Grafixnuel(m): 2:49pm
Dont dull... Pm me to get your pictures cartoonized.. At a cheap rate..
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by YourNemesis: 2:50pm
Ode!
Werey!
Oshey!
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by helphelp: 2:50pm
Just 100...
You don jonze...
Meanwhile, can you or anybody else help with warri slangs.
I'll be staying for well over one month.
Thank you
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by iamtiredoflife: 2:50pm
OP, You forgot hmmm
CHANGE!!!
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by Papasmal(m): 2:52pm
Gbe fun......Respect.
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by EmmaLege: 2:53pm
Nice one
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by Postboiswag(m): 2:53pm
kilo shele gan gan
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by babyfaceafrica: 2:54pm
Ja danu......get out. Oscambo........harlot. Ase...novice....... Olori oko.......boss...eke.....police......igi iwe....someone that is brilliant......... Alaye......big man
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by sammuell(m): 2:54pm
harrowmykel:u don smok at weed again abi?
1 Like
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by booqee(f): 2:55pm
so how is this crap educative
|Re: 100 Slangs You Should Know When You Are In LAGOS. by Arewa12: 2:56pm
Issoke
VIST HAIRSTYLE27 FOR MORE HAIRSTYLE UPDATE http:// hairstyle27.blogspot.com.ng/
List Of Accidents And Incidents Involving Commercial Aircraft / Help With Schegen Visa Issue / Living In Mexico: What Do Nairalanders Think?
Viewing this topic: Malakh, omoluabiguy, NwaMary1, symbolofhope, TeetoEsq(m), Samleen(m), Ariyojoel(m), Pozzy(m), tunahod(m), sauskyjoe(m), Kenturkey048(m), jibbish(m), Category1, ojtech8291, Alanwoke(m), stsinner(m), Emmex0804(m), sutsirave(m), Vhalentino09(m), fujirice, lawalosky, cielo(m), freebornorez(m), zig2ryme04, Amuga(f), datola, Ola5TP(m), Igbouwanile(m), suckerr, ugwumichael(m), airsaylongcon, Yinkwamo(m), jadoly(m), unclezion, eddyjasper(m), stage6097(m), ElGood, XJAYCEEU4K, aktab, kingsley989(m), nasman5, Emisco1(m), awomike4u(m), adefat, ahahnow, Ikpewe(m), nwabudan25, ANBAKO, MeloGist(m), Zapence(m), Ilias2, twonizy(m), biodun95, nurez305(m), midworld, megafone, vels(f), Trippledee(m), xtianh(m), SAVEDBABA(m), Harzontorh, chuksp09(m), Mzthowxeen(f), temi1526, jgbemson1, uzedo1(m), PatrickPhilip(m), okpismart, officializzijac, realhumanity, pepemendy(m), Bsmiles49(f), ogasaintprince(m), henrimoto(m), do4luv14(m), iammo(m), bleeper, Escalze(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Marty2020, cybertuns(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3