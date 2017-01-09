₦airaland Forum

Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by metromediaboss: 8:09pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shine on green carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards along with stars of football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first public appearance alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, accompanied by his son.

Ronaldo and his son wore blue suits, while Rodriguez chose a black dress

Source :
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4102874/amp/Cristiano-Ronaldo-girlfriend-Georgina-Rodriguez-shine-green-carpet-ahead-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-stars-football-world.html?client=ms-android-tecno

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by hungryboy(m): 8:19pm
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs, I go do blood money

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by madridguy(m): 8:20pm
Ronaldo
"It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award.
2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to
achieve what I could.
"I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans
the media. I don't have anything to add, awards speak for
themselves.
"I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but
that is understandable."

Best quote of the year grin

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:40pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money


I pity you undecided

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by zoneboy: 8:45pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money

And you go die before 32. Rip in advance

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by unclezuma: 8:46pm
The Business of Babymamaring...

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by midolian(m): 8:47pm
With just N200, Daddy Hikmah, my tailor will do something about this over-sized suit grin grin

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by googlepikins: 8:47pm
The small boy tailor get problem.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by maxwelloweezy(m): 8:47pm
Cororo my guy

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Adonis3: 8:48pm




E sure me die say na naija Tailor do that him pikin suit grin











#Adonis3HasSpoken

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by akraym(m): 8:48pm
They cool though.



My baby crush

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by nzgal: 8:49pm
Like father like son. Their ears tell it all!

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Haute: 8:49pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money
I wonder what informed this decision of yours.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by mubarak001(m): 8:49pm
CR7...
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Kylexy3000(m): 8:49pm
Ronaldo you no do tie wella now...nice one there Ronaldo tho...Always my fav footballer
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Oyind17: 8:49pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money
Use your joystick

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by OVA200(m): 8:49pm
KING CR7, A man I respect so much.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Anticorruption: 8:50pm
Haute:

I wonder what informed this decision of yours.

lol

dude is ajoker

commn sense he wud have known business
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by dimssy(m): 8:50pm
madridguy:
Ronaldo
"It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award.
2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to
achieve what I could.
"I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans
the media. I don't have anything to add, awards speak for
themselves.
"I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but
that is understandable."

Best quote of the year grin

Im sure he didn't say this....

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by SIGE(m): 8:50pm
see how his son's suit be over size...with all the money he has.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by deebsman1(m): 8:50pm
Ur luck, idiot
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by dacovajnr: 8:50pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money
just make sure you have someone suitable in your family for the Ritual grin

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by preciousman(m): 8:51pm
handsome man..i like is suit but wait u sure say na rolando pikin be that
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by babyface224(f): 8:51pm
the boy suit no be here oh...na only me dey see say d suit na oversize?

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by sleeknick(m): 8:51pm
Who sew that pikin cooooooat! angry

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by ionsman: 8:52pm
Lmao...

So ororo dey do like naija parents too... That suit is for 5 years.... grin grin

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by onosprince(m): 8:52pm
He sure say na him pikin be this?

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by SIGE(m): 8:52pm
hungryboy:
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs,
I go do blood money

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by darfay: 8:52pm
ronaldo is the greatest player in the world tested and proven from sporting Lisbon to man u and now Madrid not like messi wey na only barca. we don't even know what his performance would be outside barca sef but dis him pikin coat no b ere o

Abeg like if you agree with me share if you disagree

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by zabadii: 8:53pm
Waoh! Ronaldo is dating my Ex........ nothing do us

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Amira123: 8:53pm
Nice blue suits. Just that d jacket of d young boy was longer than his hand. Nice black dress too.

