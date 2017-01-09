Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards (31564 Views)

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shine on green carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards along with stars of football world.



Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first public appearance alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, accompanied by his son.



Ronaldo and his son wore blue suits, while Rodriguez chose a black dress

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4102874/amp/Cristiano-Ronaldo-girlfriend-Georgina-Rodriguez-shine-green-carpet-ahead-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-stars-football-world.html?client=ms-android-tecno

"It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award.

2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to

achieve what I could.

"I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans

the media. I don't have anything to add, awards speak for

themselves.

"I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but

that is understandable."



"It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award.2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able toachieve what I could."I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fansthe media. I don't have anything to add, awards speak forthemselves."I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us butthat is understandable."

I pity you I pity you 72 Likes 3 Shares

And you go die before 32. Rip in advance And you go die before 32. Rip in advance 105 Likes 6 Shares

The Business of Babymamaring... 3 Likes

With just N200, Daddy Hikmah, my tailor will do something about this over-sized suit 50 Likes 1 Share

The small boy tailor get problem. 30 Likes

E sure me die say na naija Tailor do that him pikin suit

My baby crush 11 Likes

Like father like son. Their ears tell it all! 1 Like

CR7...

Ronaldo you no do tie wella now...nice one there Ronaldo tho...Always my fav footballer

KING CR7, A man I respect so much.

Im sure he didn't say this.... Im sure he didn't say this.... 4 Likes

see how his son's suit be over size...with all the money he has. 1 Like



handsome man..i like is suit but wait u sure say na rolando pikin be that

the boy suit no be here oh...na only me dey see say d suit na oversize? 6 Likes

Who sew that pikin cooooooat! 13 Likes





So ororo dey do like naija parents too... That suit is for 5 years.... Lmao...So ororo dey do like naija parents too... That suit is for 5 years.... 11 Likes 1 Share

He sure say na him pikin be this? 1 Like 1 Share

ronaldo is the greatest player in the world tested and proven from sporting Lisbon to man u and now Madrid not like messi wey na only barca. we don't even know what his performance would be outside barca sef but dis him pikin coat no b ere o



Abeg like if you agree with me share if you disagree 16 Likes 5 Shares

Waoh! Ronaldo is dating my Ex........ nothing do us 8 Likes 1 Share