|Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by metromediaboss: 8:09pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shine on green carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards along with stars of football world.
Source :
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4102874/amp/Cristiano-Ronaldo-girlfriend-Georgina-Rodriguez-shine-green-carpet-ahead-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-stars-football-world.html?client=ms-android-tecno
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by hungryboy(m): 8:19pm
If I no make money before I reach 30yrs, I go do blood money
61 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by madridguy(m): 8:20pm
Ronaldo
"It is not the first time but it is the first time for this award.
2016, wow. I want to thank my team-mates. I was able to
achieve what I could.
"I would like to think all those who voted for me, the fans
the media. I don't have anything to add, awards speak for
themselves.
"I am sorry that some from Barcelona are not with us but
that is understandable."
Best quote of the year
38 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:40pm
hungryboy:
I pity you
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by zoneboy: 8:45pm
hungryboy:
And you go die before 32. Rip in advance
105 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by unclezuma: 8:46pm
The Business of Babymamaring...
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by midolian(m): 8:47pm
With just N200, Daddy Hikmah, my tailor will do something about this over-sized suit
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by googlepikins: 8:47pm
The small boy tailor get problem.
30 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by maxwelloweezy(m): 8:47pm
Cororo my guy
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Adonis3: 8:48pm
E sure me die say na naija Tailor do that him pikin suit
#Adonis3HasSpoken
13 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by akraym(m): 8:48pm
They cool though.
My baby crush
11 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by nzgal: 8:49pm
Like father like son. Their ears tell it all!
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Haute: 8:49pm
hungryboy:I wonder what informed this decision of yours.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by mubarak001(m): 8:49pm
CR7...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Kylexy3000(m): 8:49pm
Ronaldo you no do tie wella now...nice one there Ronaldo tho...Always my fav footballer
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Oyind17: 8:49pm
hungryboy:Use your joystick
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by OVA200(m): 8:49pm
KING CR7, A man I respect so much.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Anticorruption: 8:50pm
Haute:
lol
dude is ajoker
commn sense he wud have known business
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by dimssy(m): 8:50pm
madridguy:
Im sure he didn't say this....
4 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by SIGE(m): 8:50pm
see how his son's suit be over size...with all the money he has.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by deebsman1(m): 8:50pm
Ur luck, idiot
hungryboy:
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by dacovajnr: 8:50pm
hungryboy:just make sure you have someone suitable in your family for the Ritual
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by preciousman(m): 8:51pm
handsome man..i like is suit but wait u sure say na rolando pikin be that
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by babyface224(f): 8:51pm
the boy suit no be here oh...na only me dey see say d suit na oversize?
6 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by sleeknick(m): 8:51pm
Who sew that pikin cooooooat!
13 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by ionsman: 8:52pm
Lmao...
So ororo dey do like naija parents too... That suit is for 5 years....
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by onosprince(m): 8:52pm
He sure say na him pikin be this?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by SIGE(m): 8:52pm
hungryboy:
13 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by darfay: 8:52pm
ronaldo is the greatest player in the world tested and proven from sporting Lisbon to man u and now Madrid not like messi wey na only barca. we don't even know what his performance would be outside barca sef but dis him pikin coat no b ere o
Abeg like if you agree with me share if you disagree
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by zabadii: 8:53pm
Waoh! Ronaldo is dating my Ex........ nothing do us
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo, His Son & Georgina Rodriguez Attend FIFA Football Awards by Amira123: 8:53pm
Nice blue suits. Just that d jacket of d young boy was longer than his hand. Nice black dress too.
1 Like
