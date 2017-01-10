₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by hoyinmide(m): 9:50pm On Jan 09
my uncle want to get a owse at ilogbo buth its marked with a red colour..nd its not on d main road.o..shld he still go ahead...
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Rockyrascal(m): 9:57pm On Jan 09
Is the house located in abuja? If not,then e can continue......
At his own peril
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by hoyinmide(m): 10:00pm On Jan 09
iyana ilogbo
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by jumpandpas(m): 2:46am
hoyinmide:
Did they write anything after the red mark?
Well, it means, demolition, remove or stop work.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Kingxway: 6:48am
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by victorazy(m): 6:49am
Non
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by GreenMavro: 6:49am
The sign X on the building means the house is own by a X-service chiefs, X- Governors, X- President or even X- Militant...so op its safe!
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by teamsynergy: 6:50am
virtually every house here has DAT sign on it... once dey go to d lg to settle dia bills (bribe), dey continue work..
just make sure d house is not on govt ppty or on d road
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Dsrooftiles: 6:50am
No...
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Moreoffaith(m): 6:50am
Look for another one bro.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Adonis3: 6:51am
To avoid unnecessary headache, simply avoid such buildings
As sooner or later, you'll have to face a music you probably don't even know it's composer
Such buildings are most likely marked for demolition or unsettled bills by the government
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Category1: 6:51am
Illegally built.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by seunny4lif(m): 6:51am
Mark red and he still want to buy it
Can't he see?
But not my business sha
Nigerians and not go happen
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by deebrain(m): 6:52am
But we are a funny people sha.
That sign connotes negativity and you are still looking to jump at it.
The good lord that made sure the sign was still there till you saw it, indeed needs your praise.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by menstrualpad: 6:53am
egunmogaji the building expert can help you
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by free2ryhme: 6:53am
hoyinmide:
Dem want sacrifice juju for midnight there
soro niyen ni
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Lexusgs430: 6:54am
hoyinmide:
Simply........ He should walk/drive/run to the local government planning department, that marked the red and inquire.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by shams040(m): 6:57am
D red mark shows d building as no planning approval or contravening planning permit. So it nt ok for u to buy/rent till u av ur approval done.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by megawax8: 6:59am
hoyinmide:
Could be for any of many reasons
Among other reasons you've been given above, if the location is in Lagos, I also know of houses that are marked because they are deemed not safe due to its decaying state without renovation. A simple renovation would do else the house would be sealed by the state government.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by Dannyset(m): 7:01am
teamsynergy:
You're almost correct until you mention Local govt. Well, that's the wok of LASBCA(Lagos State Building Control Agency). They are in charge of making sure building structures comply with Town Planning rules and regulations.
It is not in the jurisdiction of LG to mark houses, but the State govt. Tell your uncle to locate where the District office or LASBCA office around there, everything will be made known to him. There will definitely be solution if the building is not under or closed to high tension.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by kingreign: 7:06am
teamsynergy:
You are one of the reasons why this country keep getting messed up.
If everyone does the right thing and follows the right and legitimate way of doing things, acquiring and developong landed properties there won't ever be a need for a house to be marked 'X'.
hoyinmide:
@OP, for that house to have that X mark it shows the building must had violated the tow planning code which is applicable to that area. It could have violated the zoning, setback, orientation code, it could had been built on a piece of land which isn't suitable or meant for the purpose it was for, it could had been that the owner had not gotten a start work notice and hurriedly rushed to start erecting a structure, it could had been a new road, power line, pipeline or government building is to be sited there and hence a demolition notice.
However, go to the local town planning authority in your area and seek clarification on that issue.
Thanks.
TPL Mike.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by sherif4owo(m): 7:06am
Lexusgs430:
Op, take this advice and make decision base on your findings at the planning department
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by voyy: 7:07am
hoyinmide:
it doesnt mean its built on govt land or road, just go to town planning or building control to confirm. it might be that the builder didnt complete the building approve plan process.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by AfroKnight: 7:26am
Adonis3:
Funny guy.
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by missiret(f): 7:29am
|Re: Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors by muller102: 7:31am
Look for the one with the mark Y. Don't go for X.
