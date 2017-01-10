Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors (2311 Views)

my uncle want to get a owse at ilogbo buth its marked with a red colour..nd its not on d main road.o..shld he still go ahead...









At his own peril Is the house located in abuja? If not,then e can continue......At his own peril

iyana ilogbo

Did they write anything after the red mark?



Well, it means, demolition, remove or stop work. Did they write anything after the red mark?

The sign X on the building means the house is own by a X-service chiefs, X- Governors, X- President or even X- Militant...so op its safe!

virtually every house here has DAT sign on it... once dey go to d lg to settle dia bills (bribe), dey continue work..

just make sure d house is not on govt ppty or on d road

just make sure d house is not on govt ppty or on d road 1 Like

Look for another one bro.







To avoid unnecessary headache, simply avoid such buildings





As sooner or later, you'll have to face a music you probably don't even know it's composer









Such buildings are most likely marked for demolition or unsettled bills by the government

























Illegally built.





But we are a funny people sha.



That sign connotes negativity and you are still looking to jump at it.



The good lord that made sure the sign was still there till you saw it, indeed needs your praise.

Simply........ He should walk/drive/run to the local government planning department, that marked the red and inquire.

D red mark shows d building as no planning approval or contravening planning permit. So it nt ok for u to buy/rent till u av ur approval done.

Could be for any of many reasons



Could be for any of many reasons

Among other reasons you've been given above, if the location is in Lagos, I also know of houses that are marked because they are deemed not safe due to its decaying state without renovation. A simple renovation would do else the house would be sealed by the state government.

virtually every house here has DAT sign on it... once dey go to d lg to settle dia bills (bribe), dey continue work..

just make sure d house is not on govt ppty or on d road



You're almost correct until you mention Local govt. Well, that's the wok of LASBCA(Lagos State Building Control Agency). They are in charge of making sure building structures comply with Town Planning rules and regulations.

It is not in the jurisdiction of LG to mark houses, but the State govt. Tell your uncle to locate where the District office or LASBCA office around there, everything will be made known to him. There will definitely be solution if the building is not under or closed to high tension.

virtually every house here has DAT sign on it... once dey go to d lg to settle dia bills (bribe), dey continue work..

just make sure d house is not on govt ppty or on d road

You are one of the reasons why this country keep getting messed up.

If everyone does the right thing and follows the right and legitimate way of doing things, acquiring and developong landed properties there won't ever be a need for a house to be marked 'X'.

my uncle want to get a owse at ilogbo buth its marked with a red colour..nd its not on d main road.o..shld he still go ahead...

@OP, for that house to have that X mark it shows the building must had violated the tow planning code which is applicable to that area. It could have violated the zoning, setback, orientation code, it could had been built on a piece of land which isn't suitable or meant for the purpose it was for, it could had been that the owner had not gotten a start work notice and hurriedly rushed to start erecting a structure, it could had been a new road, power line, pipeline or government building is to be sited there and hence a demolition notice.

However, go to the local town planning authority in your area and seek clarification on that issue.

Thanks.

TPL Mike.

However, go to the local town planning authority in your area and seek clarification on that issue.

TPL Mike. You are one of the reasons why this country keep getting messed up.If everyone does the right thing and follows the right and legitimate way of doing things, acquiring and developong landed properties there won't ever be a need for a house to be marked 'X'.@OP, for that house to have that X mark it shows the building must had violated the tow planning code which is applicable to that area. It could have violated the zoning, setback, orientation code, it could had been built on a piece of land which isn't suitable or meant for the purpose it was for, it could had been that the owner had not gotten a start work notice and hurriedly rushed to start erecting a structure, it could had been a new road, power line, pipeline or government building is to be sited there and hence a demolition notice.However, go to the local town planning authority in your area and seek clarification on that issue.Thanks.TPL Mike. 1 Like

Op, take this advice and make decision base on your findings at the planning department

it doesnt mean its built on govt land or road, just go to town planning or building control to confirm. it might be that the builder didnt complete the building approve plan process.

@OP, for that house to have that X mark it shows the building must had violated the tow planning code which is applicable to that area. It could have violated the zoning, setback, orientation code, it could had been built on a piece of land which isn't suitable or meant for the purpose it was for, it could had been that the owner had not gotten a start work notice and hurriedly rushed to start erecting a structure, it could had been a new road, power line, pipeline or government building is to be sited there and hence a demolition notice.

However, go to the local town planning authority in your area and seek clarification on that issue.

u've said it all, or d op should tell his brother to look for another house