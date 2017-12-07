₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,487 members, 3,957,386 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 08:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React (6146 Views)
Flooding: Lagos Govt. Marks 7 Highbrow Estates For Demolition / Requirements For Demolition Permit In Lagos State / Why Are Houses Marked With X Red Colors (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by InsideMainland: 10:27pm On Dec 07
‘I am a physically challenged person. The school and the set of rooms on the other side are the only properties I have and it is already marked to be demolished,” a visibly concerned owner who was rooted to her wheelchair told InsideMainland while pointing at the partly competed bungalow that serves as a nursery school she runs in the Love Estate, Mowo Kekere, Ikorodu community, Lagos Mainland.
The source identified simply as Iya Ibeji continued saying: “The first time they came, some of my teachers told them to wait to see the owner of the structure before demolishing it. They begged that they shouldn’t demolish the building because of the condition of the owner.
“The next time was few days ago when they came to paste demolition notices on houses in the community. The Police accompanied the officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to carry out the exercise. The officers told me not to sit and watch but do something to prevent my properties from being demolished because they saw me on wheelchair outside my compound.”
Mama Ibeji is just one out of over hundred landlords and tenants who are faced with the battle to ensure their properties are not demolished by the officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.
In November 2017, more than 70% of houses within the Love Garden Estate, Mowo Kekere, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, were marked for demolition by the government. The demolition process was scheduled to be effective in 48 hours from the day a contravention notice was served.
Immediately the notices were served, the concerned persons rushed to Alausa, Lagos Mainland, to cry to the Lagos State Government and the lawmakers at the House of Assembly.
InsideMainland exclusively gathered that the contravention and demolition notices were served respectively on November 7 and 9, 2017, by the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Physical planning and Urban Development through the directive of one Mr. Okuniyi of the Technical Services Department (TSD) of the Ministry.
It was learnt that the notices were served due to the home owners did not get the approved building plan before erecting the structures.
When InsideMainland visited the community, some of the affected persons told our correspondent that since the notices were served some members of the community development association were delegated to resolve the issue. “The community leaders have been attending meetings to ensure a lasting solution is found on the matter,” a resident of the area, Mr. Ayandele told InsideMainland.
According to one of the residents, the alleged owner of the large expanse of land is believed to be working with the government who is fronting for him to ensure he retrieves his land.
It was however gathered that majority of the affected home owners purchased their lands from the Ifegbuwa family with the contact person in the family identified as one Mr. Tolani issuing receipts of the purchase on behalf of the family.
“We have been here for more than two years. We argued with the people pasting the notices that we have all the necessary documents but we were told that was not the case but the case of ownership. The only owner we knew is the Ifegbuwa family. We bought the land from them making full payments.
“I had to call a member of the family and he said the place is a village extension and free from government acquisition,” the source said.
Meanwhile, the landlord association revealed they are yet to get any concrete information from the last meeting they had with the House of Assembly lawmakers in Alausa.
Presently, the residents of the area are crying to the Akinwunmi Ambode led government to rescind the decision to demolish structures worth billions of naira in the community.
“If the entire Ijede and areas Ikorodu are checked, I am certain that hardly will we establish 90% buildings having the required building plan approval. We plead with the government to come to our aid to so that our sweat and labour won’t go down the drain,” the source added.
- https://insidemainland.com/2017/12/07/ikorodu-houses-marked-demolition-lasg-owners-residents-saying/
@mynd44 @lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:49am
Govt. for the people... smh
3 Likes
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Diso60090(m): 6:49am
Why?
2 Likes
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by idris4r83(m): 6:50am
Nnnznsn
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Royalfurnitures: 6:51am
The govt should make sure that all affected are compensated
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
2 Likes
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Swegzfreak: 6:51am
Hmmm
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Osucoward: 6:52am
I hope they’re being provided with temporary housing sha
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by purem(m): 6:52am
1 Like
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Osucoward: 6:52am
Royalfurnitures:
If illegal structures, the government shouldn’t compensate them.
The government must stop enabling illegal activities.
4 Likes
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by tobidipity(m): 6:52am
Compensation should come first before demolition. E no easy make busy build house come dey watch it been demolished. Na bad thing o. Talking from experience. Depression go set in straight
2 Likes
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by kay29000(m): 6:53am
Hmm
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by bart10: 6:55am
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by money121(m): 6:55am
Okay
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by olatunyemi(m): 6:55am
This is bullshit, what is building plan sef after I bought land and erect my structure the way I want?
This is not democracy
1 Like
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by money121(m): 6:56am
Government of destruction..
Dem no fit build for masses but ready to demolished
Awon Eleribu Government!!!
Jakande built estate for masses and still dey standby uptill this moment even the yeye one Fashola built the roofing already fading and house sef don dey collapse becos of inferior quality and thank God people can't afford it Becos the structure sef look like barrack and the Amount they want to sell it too much for we Masses..Am talking about LAGHOM abi wetin dem dey call.am sef
Am sure na free dem go still dash out those building..
Awon Mofos
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by bellooyin(f): 6:56am
Govt...
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by YoungMILITANT: 6:56am
I hate our system of government.
They will not provide shelter for you. But the one you suffered to acquire they demolish it without compensating them.
Chukwu, help us o.
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by bola565: 6:57am
For flower things
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by uvalued(m): 6:59am
marksooyinmiebi:
Wow his vision is manifesting... Build giant Christmas tree, giant statues, ban keke napep and create commissioner for happiness... Up APC imolites
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Afritop(m): 6:59am
You mean despite the fact that the government did not give them approved building plan, they went ahead and start building.
And when government pasted demolition papers on the building their eye clear and they resorted to begging
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Nonnyflex(m): 6:59am
At least they were served notice... Come to owerri and see how demolition is done like magic
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by 2shure: 7:00am
bad news for dem badoo killers
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by ibedun: 7:04am
YoungMILITANT:
Chukwu ba wo? For this Lagos?
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Tender1(m): 7:05am
When you see your crush passing by
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by money121(m): 7:05am
All is well
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by smithsydny(m): 7:05am
Make unah chill izza normal things
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Alao046(m): 7:05am
money121:shebi na on top your head them want build am abi or does your sense not tell you dat the city is already filled and overpopulated. They have to demolish some houses for expansion of roads and constructions of other essential things.
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Afobear: 7:07am
ibedun:see otondo ....hippopotamus na him u be
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Realdeals(m): 7:09am
Any leader that wanted to fix this country must not always listen to the people, their cry at times will only mislead & sway emotions, while they'll turn around later to accuse the leader of in-activeness.
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by marsoden: 7:10am
bola565:
No go read. Dey there dey find nairaland likes.
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by yomalex(m): 7:13am
ehn
|Re: Ikorodu Houses Marked For Demolition By LASG; The Residents React by Category1: 7:13am
That's my area Mowo kekere.
I saw it on every building but wasnt written on ours. nobody takes that sh!t seriously,cos those fuckers needs money nothing else.
They've all been settled with 48k
How can the government just come into streets to demolish newly completed houses built with millions.
So after the demolitions wat are going to with the lands?
Stupid government.
This is an old news BTW.
Twin Duplex Design / House For Sale at life camp, abuja / A Duplex And 8 Rooms Bq For Sale In Ninth Mile Enugu (18m) *NOW SOLD*
Viewing this topic: webincomeplus(m), ofadaboy(m), ENDTIMELIFE, khalleb(m), Kaymercury(m), BigBelleControl(m), atoleybaba(m), Barristert, EmeeNaka, Osaronicole, harkynon(m), Ermacc, Temidayo9(m), OLAADEX, bro1010, OLAITANSOLOMON, Ultimus, uglodoh(f), darocha1(m), perry1988(m), Gideonaigbe(m), Ademascot, chloride6, ayobamiakanbi, Morkavictor, shortgun(m), vetokaro(m), OfficialLanrex(m), nittroboy(m), nikky28, friedakara, demola171, buchi6622, PHIPEX(m), olasunky15(m), victme1(m), obyrich(m), YoungMILITANT, Obinna101, johnerry77, lifter1000 and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26