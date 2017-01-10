Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Gains On Low Market Activity (1793 Views)

The local currency gained N3 from N493 to exchange at N490 at the parallel market, while both the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N600 and N506 respectively.



But at the Bureau De Change segment, the Naira closed at CBN stipulated rate of N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded N599 and N510 respectively.



At the interbank market, the Naira was stable at N305, same rate it traded on Friday.



Currency traders have attributed the gains to low activities at the market, as businesses are yet to hit full production.



The Naira remained around N490 a dollar inspite of speculations that it would hit N500.



However, a research analyst at Investors King Ltd, Samed Olukoya, said N500 is not far-fetch, but optimistic that the Naira will appreciate by the second half of the year if the federal government can curb the activities of the militants.



Observing 3 Likes

.

Bad belle predicted ngn will trade for 1000 to $1 Oju ti ti won







Nigeria will be great 6 Likes 1 Share





This is why this country will continue sinking



You're busy jumping up because naira gained just 3 naira ??



When Goodluck Jonathan was the president, naira was 190 to $1, people were eating well, the economy was booming but some brainless people were not happy and they wanted change and they decided to vote for Buhari, now $1 is 600 and they are still supporting their Hausa master, these zombies are something else 6 Likes

Still a quite far from what they promised us and what it used to be! Naira do fast and rise oo, boys wanna go vacation

Very irrelevant gain.

GOD THIS 2017 I REJECT NIGERIA TYPE OF GOOD NEWS AMEN,TODAY NAIRA GAIN BY ONE NAIRA,NEXT TOMORROW FALLS BY 5 NAIRA,TODAY ELECTRICITY MEGAWATT NA 4000 TOMORROW 3013MEGAWATTS LOST DUE TO GAS SHORTAGE,I REJECT THIS KIND OF ONE STEP FORWARD 10 STEPS BACKWARD NEWS. 1 Like

this one na news?

gain N3 and lose N20.

what a failed government

Sighs....

Abeg where the gain? All these bend and select rates

congratulations Naira

Naira dey always appreciate at snail speed and depreciate at speed of thunder...

OK





This news is totally insignificant on the streets.



Thunder with Fire will minister on the head of the next person to post this yeye News again.



Awon Oloshi. Please what is the essence of this Yeye news because i don't get the point. We are honestly tired. Dollar still exchanges at #490-500 and this ugly news keep popping up weekly. Like who una epp sef!This news is totally insignificant on the streets.Thunder with Fire will minister on the head of the next person to post this yeye News again.Awon Oloshi.

Appreciating by 3 naira is nt Enough

Sarrki, madridguy, zombies n IDGAF crew. Food don land

..and during the last election the APC was telling us if 200 to a dollar is good enough. and no one have a second thought what they mean.



it on records that buhari is an illiterate that has no clue how a 21 st century country should be govern.



and also it on record that President yaradua is the best President and literate that ever emerged from the north.

it will will exchange for 690 per dollar befor may 2017

Stupidity is when you celebrate the naira gaining by 3 naira and the next thing it depreciates by 50 naira, meteeeeew, one zombie of the federal Republic of Nigeria up there is already celebrating, sai baba zombies

sleeping Naira

Let it keep gaining abeg











In another news:



Lusty,s law of Valentine's day observation" states that "the outing of 14th of February is directly proportional to the outcome of 14th of January provided that MMM remains constant......4days to go

Can we maintain the trend?