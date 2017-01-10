₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Truth234: 4:22am
The Naira appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after about two weeks of losses.
The local currency gained N3 from N493 to exchange at N490 at the parallel market, while both the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N600 and N506 respectively.
But at the Bureau De Change segment, the Naira closed at CBN stipulated rate of N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded N599 and N510 respectively.
At the interbank market, the Naira was stable at N305, same rate it traded on Friday.
Currency traders have attributed the gains to low activities at the market, as businesses are yet to hit full production.
The Naira remained around N490 a dollar inspite of speculations that it would hit N500.
However, a research analyst at Investors King Ltd, Samed Olukoya, said N500 is not far-fetch, but optimistic that the Naira will appreciate by the second half of the year if the federal government can curb the activities of the militants.
http://investorsking.com/naira-gains-on-low-market-activity/
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Atiku2019: 5:37am
Observing
3 Likes
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Sibrah: 5:44am
.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by GMBuhari: 6:40am
Bad belle predicted ngn will trade for 1000 to $1 Oju ti ti won
Nigeria will be great
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by AfonjasMustDie(m): 7:11am
This is why this country will continue sinking
You're busy jumping up because naira gained just 3 naira ??
When Goodluck Jonathan was the president, naira was 190 to $1, people were eating well, the economy was booming but some brainless people were not happy and they wanted change and they decided to vote for Buhari, now $1 is 600 and they are still supporting their Hausa master, these zombies are something else
6 Likes
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by soberdrunk(m): 7:13am
Still a quite far from what they promised us and what it used to be! Naira do fast and rise oo, boys wanna go vacation
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Oyetboy(m): 7:13am
Very irrelevant gain.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by CHANNELStv2020: 7:13am
GOD THIS 2017 I REJECT NIGERIA TYPE OF GOOD NEWS AMEN,TODAY NAIRA GAIN BY ONE NAIRA,NEXT TOMORROW FALLS BY 5 NAIRA,TODAY ELECTRICITY MEGAWATT NA 4000 TOMORROW 3013MEGAWATTS LOST DUE TO GAS SHORTAGE,I REJECT THIS KIND OF ONE STEP FORWARD 10 STEPS BACKWARD NEWS.
1 Like
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by clancymiim(f): 7:14am
this one na news?
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Johnpaul2k2(m): 7:14am
gain N3 and lose N20.
what a failed government
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Pavore9: 7:14am
Sighs....
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by jericco1(m): 7:14am
Abeg where the gain? All these bend and select rates
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Araoluwa005(m): 7:14am
congratulations Naira
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Olamipapa(m): 7:16am
Naira dey always appreciate at snail speed and depreciate at speed of thunder...
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Adegokenath(m): 7:16am
OK
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Dhortunn(m): 7:17am
Please what is the essence of this Yeye news because i don't get the point. We are honestly tired. Dollar still exchanges at #490-500 and this ugly news keep popping up weekly. Like who una epp sef!
This news is totally insignificant on the streets.
Thunder with Fire will minister on the head of the next person to post this yeye News again.
Awon Oloshi.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Scatterscatter(m): 7:19am
AfonjasMustDie:
And crude oil was being sold at $145/ barrel and our boiz in the SS weren't blowing up pipelines.
Trust me, with the way you are going, you'll probably die before the afonjas.
Stop complaining and start doing something productive with you life. 50weeks to the end of 2017.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by abham: 7:20am
Appreciating by 3 naira is nt Enough
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Araoluwa005(m): 7:20am
AfonjasMustDie:nonsense
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by truthspeaks: 7:21am
Sarrki, madridguy, zombies n IDGAF crew. Food don land
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Joel3(m): 7:21am
..and during the last election the APC was telling us if 200 to a dollar is good enough. and no one have a second thought what they mean.
it on records that buhari is an illiterate that has no clue how a 21 st century country should be govern.
and also it on record that President yaradua is the best President and literate that ever emerged from the north.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Otenestbestyaho(m): 7:22am
it will will exchange for 690 per dollar befor may 2017
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by truthspeaks: 7:23am
Yea. Wit #3 gain, Nigeria will be great. So u v quickly forgotten wat d exchange rate was b4 ur buhari destroyed d naira
GMBuhari:
1 Like
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Araoluwa005(m): 7:23am
Scatterscatter:don't mind him with his useless analysis
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by SirElaw(m): 7:24am
Truth234:As the economy stands now, I dare say this is an inevitable outcome.
AfonjasMustDie:
Ode, so $1 is already N600 right? Your extremely hateful heart won't let you see the truth even when its right in front of you.
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by 2dugged(f): 7:24am
Stupidity is when you celebrate the naira gaining by 3 naira and the next thing it depreciates by 50 naira, meteeeeew, one zombie of the federal Republic of Nigeria up there is already celebrating, sai baba zombies
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by ORACLE1975(m): 7:25am
sleeping Naira
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Araoluwa005(m): 7:25am
Otenestbestyaho:prophet of doom
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by lustychima: 7:25am
Let it keep gaining abeg
In another news:
Lusty,s law of Valentine's day observation" states that "the outing of 14th of February is directly proportional to the outcome of 14th of January provided that MMM remains constant......4days to go
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by truthspeaks: 7:27am
As if it's nt possible. Is thr form of national disgrace dat hasn't bn displayed by ur buhari govt? What was d value of the naira b4 buhari n here u r celebrating #3
Araoluwa005:
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by Strongbest(m): 7:28am
Can we maintain the trend?
|Re: Naira Gains On Low Market Activity by George2016(m): 7:28am
Pls it shout not go down again ooooooo
