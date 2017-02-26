Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 (17831 Views)

Arsenal Vs Southampton EFL Cup (0 - 2) On 30th November 2016 / Barcelona Vs Sevilla : Copa Del Rey Final (2 - 0) On 22nd May 2016 / Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Capital one cup final-( 2 - 0) On 1st march 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gabiodini is proving to be the top January signing. But Ngolo Kante us still the signing of the season by a long distance.





Jay Rodriguez to score the winner from the bench.

seunny4lif:



What's going on with Man Utd

their loosing

thats whats on going their loosingthats whats on going 1 Like

CaptPlanet:







I wonder what would have happened if their first goal wasn't disallowed.



They're really taking the game to utd



That goal was clearly onside but they aren't allowing it reduce their moral in this final although the final goal can come from any side or the game leading to penalties. That goal was clearly onside but they aren't allowing it reduce their moral in this final although the final goal can come from any side or the game leading to penalties. 2 Likes

Man u freekick.



Thunder fire you Southampton...

Gabbiadini for the hat-trick.



*Takes cover from the Man U fans*

Draei:



Thunder fire you Southampton... lol lol

In comes Rashford to harrass the saints.

Anything can happen now

Safarigirl, what are you doing here?

gbosaa:

In comes Rashford to harrass the saints. about time about time

If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! buh you will continue watching soccer abi.. 3 Likes

LesbianBoy:

If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! we are winning this we are winning this

even though I am a man u fan, I strongly commend the fighting spirit of the Saints.

they really impressed me 1 Like

Drummerboy15:

That goal was clearly onside but they aren't allowing it reduce their moral in this final although the final goal can come from any side or the game leading to penalties.

I swear. If they had allowed that goal with the momentum southampton had in the first half, it would have been a different story ikm sure. I swear. If they had allowed that goal with the momentum southampton had in the first half, it would have been a different story ikm sure.

I just dey look all of una other team especially chealsea fans who are on this thread to mock Man-U:/

Iffa catch any of una ehn?

Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:



we are winning this Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for

a moniker? mahn like seriously...



Saints Will WINNNNNNNNN!

Rashford to score the winner

Draei:



Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for

a moniker? mahn like seriously...

dat shows dat he is a Terrorist





Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen dat shows dat he is a TerroristAyokunleayoolashakirudeen 1 Like

bignero:





their loosing

thats whats on going

This period is very dangerious! any team that scores will surely carry the day 1 Like

Draei:

Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for a moniker? mahn like seriously... I think say na only me see am. I think say na only me see am.

So the linesman has successfully denied Gabbiadini of his hatrick in a final against utd at wembley , its ok o

Goaaaaaaaaaaal





**hugs and gives mukina2 a hot kiss** 1 Like

ZLAATTAAAAAAAN 1 Like

Goooooooooooooooooooal 1 Like

Goaal! Thank you Lord

some one just scrored