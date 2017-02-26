₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,797 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM

Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (10) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 (17831 Views)

Arsenal Vs Southampton EFL Cup (0 - 2) On 30th November 2016 / Barcelona Vs Sevilla : Copa Del Rey Final (2 - 0) On 22nd May 2016 / Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Capital one cup final-( 2 - 0) On 1st march 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by yedidiah(m): 6:58pm
Gabiodini is proving to be the top January signing. But Ngolo Kante us still the signing of the season by a long distance.


Jay Rodriguez to score the winner from the bench.
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by bignero: 6:59pm
seunny4lif:
angry
What's going on with Man Utd

their loosing
thats whats on going grin

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Drummerboy15: 6:59pm
CaptPlanet:



I wonder what would have happened if their first goal wasn't disallowed.

They're really taking the game to utd

That goal was clearly onside but they aren't allowing it reduce their moral in this final although the final goal can come from any side or the game leading to penalties.

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Drummerboy15: 7:02pm
Man u freekick.
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Draei: 7:04pm
cry angry
Thunder fire you Southampton...
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by hucienda: 7:05pm
Gabbiadini for the hat-trick. grin

*Takes cover from the Man U fans*
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by purplekayc(m): 7:05pm
Draei:
cry angry
Thunder fire you Southampton...
lol
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by gbosaa(m): 7:06pm
In comes Rashford to harrass the saints.
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by purplekayc(m): 7:06pm
Anything can happen now
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by iLegend(m): 7:07pm
Safarigirl, what are you doing here?
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 7:07pm
gbosaa:
In comes Rashford to harrass the saints.
about time
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:07pm
If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! angry

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Draei: 7:08pm
LesbianBoy:
If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! angry
buh you will continue watching soccer abi..

3 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 7:08pm
LesbianBoy:
If southampton win this game i will stop watching football! Man utd to win! angry
we are winning this
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by ibolomo(m): 7:09pm
even though I am a man u fan, I strongly commend the fighting spirit of the Saints.
they really impressed me

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 7:10pm
Drummerboy15:
That goal was clearly onside but they aren't allowing it reduce their moral in this final although the final goal can come from any side or the game leading to penalties.

I swear. If they had allowed that goal with the momentum southampton had in the first half, it would have been a different story ikm sure.
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Tuham(m): 7:11pm
I just dey look all of una other team especially chealsea fans who are on this thread to mock Man-U:/
Iffa catch any of una ehn?

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Draei: 7:12pm
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:

we are winning this
Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for
a moniker? mahn like seriously...

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 7:12pm
Saints Will WINNNNNNNNN!
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by wapadunk(m): 7:12pm
Rashford to score the winner
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Equal2DeTask: 7:13pm
Draei:

Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for
a moniker? mahn like seriously...

dat shows dat he is a Terrorist


Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 7:13pm
angry angry
bignero:


their loosing
thats whats on going grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by project50(m): 7:13pm
ichommy:



grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by bettercreature(m): 7:13pm
This period is very dangerious! any team that scores will surely carry the day

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by ritababe(f): 7:14pm
Draei:
Whatafuuck! dude 25 letters just for a moniker? mahn like seriously...
I think say na only me see am.
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 7:14pm
So the linesman has successfully denied Gabbiadini of his hatrick in a final against utd at wembley , its ok o
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:14pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaal


**hugs and gives mukina2 a hot kiss**

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by mukina2: 7:15pm
ZLAATTAAAAAAAN

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by wapadunk(m): 7:15pm
Goooooooooooooooooooal

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by bettercreature(m): 7:15pm
Goaal! Thank you Lord
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by Dicksonpal: 7:15pm
some one just scrored
Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton: EFL Final (3 - 2) On 26th February 2017 by nabegibeg: 7:15pm
Manu don score nbr 3

(0) (1) (2) ... (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (Reply)

Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Real Madrid : UCL (3 - 4) On 25th November 2015 / Westbrom Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 21st November 2015 / Between Maradona, Zidane And Ronaldinho, Who Is Best Playmaker Ever?

Viewing this topic: damlawrence101, Georgeisco2007, god2good(m), Drtee(m), Michaellegend(m), bufness(m), modestofynest(m), Timberayz(m), ki02020(m), mekleelex200(m), feminineA, Plus234(m), tolumyti, figgy, mybeauty(f), Emulti(m), xoxo001(m), bluejeff(m), Willress(m), Wised, tolu4you, michaelismenten, loverbo1(m), Ifeanyi4491(m), durai, BabaO2, thunderrider, Sbsspaces, Kendzyma, Opetech(m), youssylee, shorlla(m), stevebent(m), Potch, OEmperor(m), Eru009(m), silifx, waley007(m), tyokunbo(m), bestman09(m), waxdude, ONYEKAfra(m), Walelavender(m), bakila, femimighty, gud4dbest(m), Numerouuuno, Khaihsan(m), mrlaw93(m), Arrow24, Nelgenius4me, dennisworld1(m), Ejanla07, DonCortino, veralu(f), ORI1(m), ipobarecriminals, sexymoma(f), ADEDANIELS(m), chukswag(m), Nyore5, Doxie69, edubs, surestsam(m), kingLebron, baddium55(m), januzaj(m), blithe, maskamdo(m), Deyrinsolar(f), eltalentino(m), gr8tstar, Emnyte(m), Dainty25(f), elijah81288(m), lexluthur007(m), CapitalCee(m), orlahboi(m), Emeskhalifa(m), shekinahola, signorjohnson, angelusbrut, ovicky(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Adiwana, mcquin(m), awoo47, filcast(m), ernie4life(m), Mrluv(m), yak(m), Fuhrer(m), tsephanyah(f), Singapore1(m), chimerase2, Justmeal, astereex(m), tohbank(m) and 105 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.