₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,170 members, 3,344,497 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 (2796 Views)
Edo Election Tribunal Updates:another Apc Lawyer Caught In His Dirty Trick. / Edo Governorship Election 2016: Live Updates (Pictures) / Edo Governorship: Ize-Iyamu Welcomed To Auchi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 11:57am
The edo election tribunal resume again today.
The PDP witness are now being cross-examined by INEC/APC/Obaseki counsels.
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 11:58am
Witness from etsako west LGA Emperor Jarett Tenabe was testifying at the Edo Petition tribunal today, while giving his testimony witness, he gave the right answers with so much confidence and also made stunning revelations which got counsels to both parties including the judges surprised at the level of fraud perpetuated by INEC/APC.
Here is the cross-examined moment:
Counsel: did you sign those INEC results
Witness: I signed, because I have the right to, though ward 11 which was cancelled wasn’t in the results I signed because the now acting deputy governor Philip Shaibu brought in thugs with guns to intimidate voters in those areas and surprisingly the results of that cancelled ward resurfaced.
Counsel: He asked for exhibit PO 27 (6) containing the INEC voters register which is now given to the witness.
“witness please look closely at that document before you, was the accreditation box ticked”
Witness: Yes, but I dint’s undergo the proper accreditation process, the INEC officials may have tick the box in absence but my lord you also look at the other side of the same document you will discover that the box for voting wasn’t ticked.
Counsel: “You didn’t make any formal complain, I put it to you!
Witness: Yes, I did complain because I was the PU agent, LGA and Ward Collation agent for my party, please you go through my deposition as a ward collation agent my complains are all well detailed there.
The judge permits the discharge of the witness.
On to the next witness
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by onexile: 12:01pm
Thanks Op. Pls more updates
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Brightology2(m): 12:02pm
Hmmmmmmmmm it's well
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 12:05pm
Another witness from uhumwonde lga.
Counsel: i put it to you that the entirery of your disposition was gotten from reports you got from the fields,
Witness: i went around myself and got all the results from my polling agents
Counsel: all the polling ageny your party used are all alive?
Witness: i don't know? I can't tell?
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 12:14pm
2nd witness from the same lga:
Apc counsel: you didn't sign the ward result why?
Witness: yes i dint because there was no collation in my ward.
Counsel: did you complain?
Witness: yes to Inec LGA officer at ehor
Counsel: in your unit there was accredition?
Witness: yes, but in unit 10 there wasn't
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 12:20pm
3rd respondent counsel to witness
Counsel: do you know the name of those disenfranchised and involve in sharing of money in your ward.
Witness: i cant tell for the case of disenfranchisement, but fot financial inducement i saw it with my open eyes.
I therefore urge the panel to cancel the area where there where multiples voting and non-
accreditations
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by DDeliverer(m): 12:21pm
Goodjob Engineerboat, good job.
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by engineerboat(m): 12:44pm
The 3rd witness just established that jn in PU there was nothing like accreditations, he complained but was told by INEC to either vote or get out!
1 Like
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by ddippset(m): 1:09pm
We saw more than these at rivers and akwa ibom tribunals. don't worry yasef.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Hemanwel(m): 2:29pm
It was visible even to the blind that the governorship election in Edo was manipulated in favour of the APC
candidate,Godwin Obaseki. Pastor Ize Iyamu must reclaim his mandate!
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by unitysheart(m): 2:30pm
Watching in 0.5D
1 Like
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by themonk(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by AntiWailer: 2:31pm
Washing.
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by lielbree: 2:32pm
Watching on 4d, everyone knows that election was rigged
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by richidinho(m): 2:32pm
let me stand with 2baba first may be by next week i will consider Standing with Ize-Iyamu
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Tazmode(m): 2:33pm
Nice job op, are u present there or watching it on TV so that person go fit watch
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by iamdannyfc(m): 2:34pm
OK
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by amdoyin82(m): 2:34pm
Na dem sabi, I don't have anytin to loss or gain. But let the truth prevail.
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Fdeji1(f): 2:35pm
Obaseki covered all his tracks
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by divicoded: 2:36pm
APC don win, we don win
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by slawomir: 2:38pm
ok
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by MRLINGTON(m): 2:39pm
na so...let the AD candidate win abeg
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by wunmi590(m): 2:43pm
If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays so that all of us will go and look for our president. Our president can't go to London and be missing like that.... Let them open boarder, we all go to London and look for him....
Only in this country Nigeria ,
It started from:
Missing Chibok girls!.....
Missing Certificate!...
Missing Budget!....
Missing Moon!....
And now,.. Huh,.
Missing President!!...
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Davifeghe(m): 2:44pm
Waitooh_ how this one take bring back our president?
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Davifeghe(m): 2:45pm
wunmi590:
i tire ooh
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by tunderay(m): 2:45pm
PDP are just wasting their time and resources, though its good they test their strength in court, but I know they will still lose. All these are known to Ondo PDP , hence they didn't bother to go to court.
|Re: Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 by Andyg(m): 2:45pm
lielbree:Rigging? Pls save me a river. if Rivers and Akwa Ibom cant be upturn by the so called judges, Edo can not be an exception unless if Ghana must go is not shared
(0) (Reply)
Cbn Sets To Return Etb To Mike Adenuga / ASUU Formally Calls Off Strike / Cooking Up A Solution
Viewing this topic: Handsomecole(m), Freelancer2015(m), gideonvalor98(m), onexile, iyobs7(m), Isantimkiet, jimihendrix(m), Redhot111(m), osagix(m), wolu4, benizu(m), blackCITIZEN(m), Juban(m), cyaremu2001, akinboyo, donsaint2(m), totalhouse(m), Oma307, adigun4mee(m), mondee02(m), tifany89(m), delemay2004yah, SNIPER123, Marty2020, Zlatimi, borntoexcel2000(m), Luckyomon(m), peteredo, nosa2cool, ohiku4every1(m), Andyg(m), sheffy87, sexiestharam(f), dihno4real(m), Dandsome, Marchman, Orlahadur, dearie(m), Kaykay(m), kollyjoss(m), remisglobal and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2