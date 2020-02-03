Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates: 03/02/2017 (2796 Views)

The edo election tribunal resume again today.



The PDP witness are now being cross-examined by INEC/APC/Obaseki counsels. The edo election tribunal resume again today.The PDP witness are now being cross-examined by INEC/APC/Obaseki counsels.

Witness from etsako west LGA Emperor Jarett Tenabe was testifying at the Edo Petition tribunal today, while giving his testimony witness, he gave the right answers with so much confidence and also made stunning revelations which got counsels to both parties including the judges surprised at the level of fraud perpetuated by INEC/APC.



Here is the cross-examined moment:



Counsel: did you sign those INEC results



Witness: I signed, because I have the right to, though ward 11 which was cancelled wasn’t in the results I signed because the now acting deputy governor Philip Shaibu brought in thugs with guns to intimidate voters in those areas and surprisingly the results of that cancelled ward resurfaced.



Counsel: He asked for exhibit PO 27 (6) containing the INEC voters register which is now given to the witness.



“witness please look closely at that document before you, was the accreditation box ticked”

Witness: Yes, but I dint’s undergo the proper accreditation process, the INEC officials may have tick the box in absence but my lord you also look at the other side of the same document you will discover that the box for voting wasn’t ticked.



Counsel: “You didn’t make any formal complain, I put it to you!



Witness: Yes, I did complain because I was the PU agent, LGA and Ward Collation agent for my party, please you go through my deposition as a ward collation agent my complains are all well detailed there.





The judge permits the discharge of the witness.



On to the next witness

Thanks Op. Pls more updates

Hmmmmmmmmm it's well

Another witness from uhumwonde lga.



Counsel: i put it to you that the entirery of your disposition was gotten from reports you got from the fields,



Witness: i went around myself and got all the results from my polling agents



Counsel: all the polling ageny your party used are all alive?



Witness: i don't know? I can't tell?

2nd witness from the same lga:



Apc counsel: you didn't sign the ward result why?



Witness: yes i dint because there was no collation in my ward.



Counsel: did you complain?



Witness: yes to Inec LGA officer at ehor



Counsel: in your unit there was accredition?



Witness: yes, but in unit 10 there wasn't

3rd respondent counsel to witness

Counsel: do you know the name of those disenfranchised and involve in sharing of money in your ward.



Witness: i cant tell for the case of disenfranchisement, but fot financial inducement i saw it with my open eyes.



I therefore urge the panel to cancel the area where there where multiples voting and non-

accreditations

Goodjob Engineerboat, good job.

The 3rd witness just established that jn in PU there was nothing like accreditations, he complained but was told by INEC to either vote or get out! 1 Like

We saw more than these at rivers and akwa ibom tribunals. don't worry yasef. 1 Like

It was visible even to the blind that the governorship election in Edo was manipulated in favour of the APC

candidate,Godwin Obaseki. Pastor Ize Iyamu must reclaim his mandate!

Watching in 0.5D 1 Like

Washing.

Watching on 4d, everyone knows that election was rigged





Nice job op, are u present there or watching it on TV so that person go fit watch

Na dem sabi, I don't have anytin to loss or gain. But let the truth prevail.

Obaseki covered all his tracks

APC don win, we don win

na so...let the AD candidate win abeg

PDP are just wasting their time and resources, though its good they test their strength in court, but I know they will still lose. All these are known to Ondo PDP , hence they didn't bother to go to court.