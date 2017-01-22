₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by ipreach(m): 1:20pm
Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant-media and publicity to acting president Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the proposed anti-government protest to be led by popular musician Tuface Idibia on February 6.
Speaking on Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’, Akande said that the people have the right to protest, adding that the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.
He said: ''Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.''
''People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.''
''Government is not in the business of countering any protest.''
Recall that 2Face Idibia had earlier in the week called for the support of his fans and colleagues via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nation. The protest is slated for Monday, February 6, 2017.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by dealslip(f): 1:22pm
conflicting information every where. Police will stop protest, those who are protesting are still pained, presidency wont oppose protesters. Let it be known that the people of Nigeria are the only POWER in this country, we dictate who rises and who falls. In all I stand with Tuface - February 6 here I come. Even Buhari must join us in this protest.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by obamabinladen(m): 1:26pm
This man should replace Adesina
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by dimexy247(m): 1:26pm
Maybe the guy below have something to say
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by veekid(m): 1:31pm
so you know? Why you now stopping us from protesting?
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by massinola(m): 1:31pm
If APC love themselves, they shouldn't interfere with this protest if not, it might just signal their end. Nigerians are tired and deserve to express their anger in a peaceful protest.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by eazyjakes(m): 1:31pm
Dats a response from an informed individual not those olofofo police dat don't know dia left from right......#onevoicenigeria#
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by dadebayo1(m): 1:31pm
Nice
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by ELPablochapo: 1:32pm
I think the tyrant is missing in action already, naso e dey start.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by jeeqaa7(m): 1:32pm
This is what we are protesting about...
Police says this. Vps office says that. APC says this 2baba says that..
Who is the government? Impunity is the order of the day.
I am angry at tuface.. Why did it take you this long? Whoever is saying it was better during Jonathan s era must be insane.. These guys are just incompetent..
Needless we say...
Do not protest because its tuface
Do not protest because its osibanjo
Do not protest because APC says it is fine
Protest because fuel is expensive
Protest because food is expensive
Protest because light is expensive
Protest because they don't care if you live or you die
Protest because you are angry
Come out and protest....
#allnewnigeria
Like. To support the protest
Share. To support 2baba
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by DonCortino: 1:32pm
2faced afonja VP.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by paulchineduN(m): 1:32pm
We are not surprised. We are used to this style and that's talking from both sides of the month.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by favourmic(m): 1:32pm
God why did you allow my mama give birth to me in this country when US and UK is there
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by jeeqaa7(m): 1:32pm
Lolg
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by SmartMugu: 1:32pm
Why is the Lagos police threatening then? Is the police confused?
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by Originality007: 1:32pm
ohk
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by Adonis3: 1:34pm
And some dead brain zombies on nairaland will be saying trash
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by sdindan: 1:34pm
Osibande is a better president than the dead dullard, Buhari.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by GreenMavro: 1:34pm
There is freedom to protest....but freedom after the protest is not gaurantee
So una know what's up
Can i bring my plate of food, so i can eat during d protest?
see pic below...dats aw i ate in 2012 protest
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by SweetJoystick(m): 1:34pm
good, they also better call all states police command to order
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by Aragon: 1:35pm
True! Government has no right to stop people from protesting, as long as it is a Peaceful Protest
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by slimany: 1:35pm
You are all welcome to ZOOGERIA. where the cabals are more powerful than VP. U all should await for another real directive from the cabals in aso rock to lagos cp.
I pity my country where an ordinary state cp respect and follows an order from some cabals but see an order from a vp as a mere text message.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by etienn: 1:35pm
PROTEST... I JUST DEY WAIT...
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by Fdeji1(f): 1:35pm
Police come and do your worst
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by Joemee: 1:35pm
Is d guy Mr. Buhari nt yet bk?....
I still dey watch how dis movie want tk end....coz itz getting interesting....
chilling with my pop corn
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by MrPetex(m): 1:36pm
nice
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by cirmuell(m): 1:37pm
..
veekid:.. Dindinrin leleyi ni? Oya read the post again.
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by blaise00700: 1:37pm
I won't be surprise to see VP Osinbajo and Aisha in the protest. Omo hungerbad
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by incomintop: 1:37pm
confusion in the presidency
hope they will not poison osinbanjo
sarki will not like this
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by nabegibeg: 1:37pm
To All those blowing steam
It is about to go down!!!
|Re: 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office by olafum1(m): 1:38pm
