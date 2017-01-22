Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2face Planned Protest: People Have The Right To Protest - Osinbajo's Office (10317 Views)

Speaking on Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’, Akande said that the people have the right to protest, adding that the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.



He said: ''Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.''



''People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.''



''Government is not in the business of countering any protest.''



Recall that 2Face Idibia had earlier in the week called for the support of his fans and colleagues via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nation. The protest is slated for Monday, February 6, 2017.



conflicting information every where. Police will stop protest, those who are protesting are still pained, presidency wont oppose protesters. Let it be known that the people of Nigeria are the only POWER in this country, we dictate who rises and who falls. In all I stand with Tuface - February 6 here I come. Even Buhari must join us in this protest. 71 Likes 4 Shares

This man should replace Adesina 43 Likes 1 Share

so you know? Why you now stopping us from protesting? 2 Likes

If APC love themselves, they shouldn't interfere with this protest if not, it might just signal their end. Nigerians are tired and deserve to express their anger in a peaceful protest. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Dats a response from an informed individual not those olofofo police dat don't know dia left from right......#onevoicenigeria# 20 Likes

I think the tyrant is missing in action already, naso e dey start. 3 Likes

This is what we are protesting about...

Police says this. Vps office says that. APC says this 2baba says that..



Who is the government? Impunity is the order of the day.

I am angry at tuface.. Why did it take you this long? Whoever is saying it was better during Jonathan s era must be insane.. These guys are just incompetent..



Do not protest because its tuface

Do not protest because its osibanjo

Do not protest because APC says it is fine



Protest because fuel is expensive

Protest because food is expensive

Protest because light is expensive

Protest because they don't care if you live or you die

Protest because you are angry







Come out and protest....



#allnewnigeria



Like. To support the protest

Share. To support 2baba 12 Likes 3 Shares

2faced afonja VP. 10 Likes

We are not surprised. We are used to this style and that's talking from both sides of the month. 3 Likes

God why did you allow my mama give birth to me in this country when US and UK is there 2 Likes 1 Share

Why is the Lagos police threatening then? Is the police confused? 2 Likes

And some dead brain zombies on nairaland will be saying trash











#Adonis3HasSpoken

3 Likes 1 Share

Osibande is a better president than the dead dullard, Buhari. 17 Likes





There is freedom to protest....but freedom after the protest is not gaurantee





So una know what's up



Can i bring my plate of food, so i can eat during d protest?





see pic below...dats aw i ate in 2012 protest There is freedom to protest....but freedom after the protest is not gauranteeSo una know what's upCan i bring my plate of food, so i can eat during d protest?see pic below...dats aw i ate in 2012 protest 4 Likes

good, they also better call all states police command to order 2 Likes

True! Government has no right to stop people from protesting, as long as it is a Peaceful Protest 4 Likes

You are all welcome to ZOOGERIA. where the cabals are more powerful than VP. U all should await for another real directive from the cabals in aso rock to lagos cp.



I pity my country where an ordinary state cp respect and follows an order from some cabals but see an order from a vp as a mere text message. 7 Likes 1 Share

PROTEST... I JUST DEY WAIT... 2 Likes 1 Share

Police come and do your worst 1 Like

Is d guy Mr. Buhari nt yet bk?....

I still dey watch how dis movie want tk end....coz itz getting interesting....





chilling with my pop corn 1 Like

veekid:

so you know? Why you now stopping us from protesting? .. Dindinrin leleyi ni? Oya read the post again. .... Dindinrin leleyi ni?Oya read the post again.

I won't be surprise to see VP Osinbajo and Aisha in the protest. Omo hungerbad 2 Likes

confusion in the presidency



hope they will not poison osinbanjo



sarki will not like this