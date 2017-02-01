₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,498 members, 3,345,211 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 11:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS (12487 Views)
Man Pretending To Be A Lady On Instagram Dupes 33 Men (Photos) / Man Pretending To Be A Lady & Selling Sex To Men Arrested In Uganda (pics) / Fake Street Beggar Pretending To Be Blind Gets Exposed (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by CastedDude: 5:55pm
A Facebook user has narrated how he spotted a woman who pretended to be lame in order to beg for alms behind the Government House in Bauchi state. According to the witness who shared these photos, the woman crossed the road on her knees like someone crippled right before his eyes only to stand on her feet moments later.
Read what Adams Absalom Kushi shared;
This lady crossed the road on her knees without recourse to motorist, and got provoked and started insulting few bike riders that almost hit her. People around there began to talk about her, saying that's how she behaves. I was told she comes around every Friday to beg for alms from worshippers who park by the main road to pray in a nearby mosque behind Government House Bauchi. Some body had risen to her defence when WE saw her stood up on her feet like a normal person to the amusement of even her "defender ". I was about driving out when all the drama started, I had to hurriedly drive few metres and parked beside her.
She begged me not to snap her when she heard those boys standing behind her began to whisper, look! He's snapping her. I reached out to my pocket to see if I could get change to give her and in a way create an environment that will allow me interact with her, unfortunately there wasn't change. The woman suddenly moved to the door of my Car begging me to give her money, coz she had seen me search my wallet. She insisted she had change for any naira denomination. I told her to bear with me as I drive away from her.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/female-beggar-pretending-to-be-crippled.html
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by CastedDude: 5:58pm
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:58pm
recession things
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by INTROVERT(f): 6:00pm
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by cummando(m): 6:01pm
Hallelujah
Op you just performed a miracle
Let's open a church!!!!!
13 Likes
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Tadeknkeepcalm: 6:02pm
Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.
She dey laugh because na all of you she fool and no be once.
6 Likes
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by newyorks(m): 6:03pm
Adiokey
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by muykem: 6:05pm
Need to survive by all means.
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by olihilistic(m): 6:05pm
Power and handwork of laziness.
No matter how Buhari try to fix this country it will never yiled any good thing.
1 Like
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by dainformant(m): 6:20pm
see how she dey laugh sef
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:32pm
This miracle is wonderful
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:42pm
TB Joshua will come from nowhere now and say he healed her.
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by matrixme(m): 6:56pm
Shame on you! So parting away with just 20 naira is such a big deal for you? Upon all that's going on in this country, its this beggerly woman's action that caught your attention!!! Why not follow her home to see how she's faring?
3 Likes
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by brainy4oli(m): 9:52pm
Please where is Nkiru Sylvanus?
1 Like
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by DeepFriedPuff(f): 9:53pm
hu ha ha I'm only happy she inst cripple
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by ANIEXTY(m): 9:53pm
The hustle is real
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Tazmode(m): 9:54pm
Begging is not a happy occupation
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Hades2016(m): 9:54pm
The hustle is real ....LOL
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Dindondin(m): 9:54pm
ok
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by amclimax(m): 9:54pm
whats funny abi na movie? the hustle is real
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Abalado: 9:55pm
na buhari cos am na,no be so?evrytin na Buhari,nawa o..buhari self u no dey try o.,i waka tire today for so interview,oga o uncle buhari
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by veacea: 9:55pm
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Hades2016(m): 9:55pm
brainy4oli:she has been crying in the enugu , you know she love crying
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by MARYchiells(f): 9:56pm
matrixme:
Cool down small. Abi you be her accountant?
3 Likes
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm
hmm
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by chynie: 9:57pm
Creativity
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by Rilwayne001: 9:58pm
Her teeth like this smiley
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by nbright: 10:00pm
Hausa and begi begi
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by ruggedtimi(m): 10:00pm
Lol...is normal
|Re: Female Beggar Pretending To Be Crippled Busted Behind Govt House In Bauchi.PICS by JVExpat: 10:01pm
Nairaland is such an interesting place to be, especially at night after a hard days work!
Bed time!
Watch this romance short video to enjoy your night. Goodnight all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWmQgJHq1Zc
Teacher Arrested For Allowing Students Have Sex In Classroom / Aluu 4 - Pictures And Video / 2 Lesbians Burnt To Death In Makurdi, Benue State (see Photos)
Viewing this topic: touchofgold, Deeman87, deskhal(m), toluene2016(m), rinzylee(m), Tastemoney(m), wrapzee(m), gabbrri(m), uyams, rill, obai08, seniorgozman(m), kkkp, eme1n(m), bulakos, aeboiy, femzo(m), kadero, Whyterose, ifyan(m), nery4u(m), somez(m), Limitless72(m), CRAPHA96(m), oglalasioux(m), KosiEric(m), ayokunlei(m), Des5(m), simple87, Sunak(m), thompson1510(m), lanrexdo(m), valx2, nnamdiosu(m), charleyboi(m), Oluwaseyi456(m), FMCASH(m), opymx, Lwafu, skertel123(m), baresy007(m), idibuzo(m), RealTreas(f), Musampa73(m), Figs(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13