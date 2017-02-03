₦airaland Forum

Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet ..

A Snake Found With A Baby On Bed(photo) / Father Has Been Captured Delivering His Own Twin Sons During A Water Birth / Live Snake Found Inside A Sealed Bottled Water (photos)

Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by handsomety(m): 6:06pm
please becareful always use light to check the closet whenever you wanna use the closet ... the rest were found at the back of the tiolet..one of them wanna strike but was later killed.

A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more


(Who forgot to flush?Courtesy Big Country Snake Removal)
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet.
But he knew the "clump" wasn't the sort to handle on his own, so he called for his mom.

"I found this big clump and I knew it was (a) snake," he told the local CBS affiliate WTSP.
Not just any snake. A western diamondback rattlesnake, one of the most dangerous species in the US.
The boy's mother took a shovel and killed the unwelcome toilet explorer. But the family also called Big Country Snake Removal, just to make sure the issue was taken care of.
It wasn't.

(Courtesy Big Country Snake Removal)
As Nathan Hawkins, the owner of the snake-removal business, found out shortly after he arrived, 23 more of the rattlesnakes were nearby. Thirteen were hiding out in a cellar, and 10 were under the house, including five babies.
On the Big Country Snake Removal Facebook page, the team explained how so many of the creatures could be there and escape notice: "It's actually quite simple; rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic — They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there..."
rattlesnakes texas
rattlesnakes texas
(Courtesy Big Country Snake Removal)
With the proper tools, as the Big Country team told Business Insider via Facebook, such snakes can be removed without killing them, and the team was able to do just that for the remaining snakes at the Mcfadden abode.
In general, Hawkins told CBS News, snakes can be relocated to safer locations or donated to schools, where they can be studied.

Western diamondbacks tend to gather in dens during the winter to keep warm, which is why he knew to keep looking even after the Mcfaddens had disposed of the first one.

In these cases, calling an expert is always a good idea. Inexperienced people who try to kill a snake more likely to be bitten, Hawkins said.

"They're actually very, very amazing creatures that are really misunderstood," Hawkins told CBS.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-kid-spotted-rattlesnake-toilet-143000848.html

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nightingalee: 6:07pm
... At the mention of Lalasticlala every snake must bow, every venom must be neutralized for Lala is lord!

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nellyquash: 6:14pm
That means the environment must be a dirty one.....I rest my case!
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by DesChyko(m): 6:14pm
This must be their Orientation Camp undecided

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:16pm
Innocent snake that only wanted to give "head" to any fortunate female user. grin

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by LordHiffy(m): 6:17pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nwaanambra1: 6:18pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by ogologoamu: 6:18pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by handsomety(m): 6:32pm
nwaanambra1:
copied from FOX NEWS!
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Kowor(f): 6:34pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by modestofynest(m): 6:48pm
OP what's with all this ur wanna wanna u dey osogbo dey form American accent abi, God go judge u

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by MichaelSokoto(m): 6:56pm
keke abeg stop me here, I af sight a mod 4rm afar washin dis thread like dis...

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by tollytexy(m): 10:09pm
i know it will definitely make a FP because LALA's pw is Snake..
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Jeffrey12(m): 10:10pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by veacea: 10:11pm
Please call somebody that good is ready

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Julietcutie(f): 10:12pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by sod09(m): 10:12pm
u cant find rattle snake in nigeria
but we shd be careful though

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by aljazira: 10:12pm
Scary?
I dey fear to poo poo for toilet after seeing dis tin.
Wetin be dis sef.
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Lasskeey: 10:14pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by peaceful832: 10:14pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by EastGold(m): 10:14pm
Lalasticlala and snake stories be like

Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Lasskeey: 10:15pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by VickyRotex(f): 10:16pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by H2Ossss(m): 10:16pm
Lala and snake thread.....
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Thebrightest(m): 10:16pm
Free BJ
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Danny287(m): 10:16pm
Menn this is no joke... i rest my case hear
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Soljaboi44(m): 10:17pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by optional1(f): 10:17pm
irritatng snakes
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by elfico(m): 10:17pm
Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by desquad: 10:18pm
they even have slums over there, and Nigerians are here worshipping them angry

