|Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by handsomety(m): 6:06pm
please becareful always use light to check the closet whenever you wanna use the closet ... the rest were found at the back of the tiolet..one of them wanna strike but was later killed.
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-kid-spotted-rattlesnake-toilet-143000848.html
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nightingalee: 6:07pm
... At the mention of Lalasticlala every snake must bow, every venom must be neutralized for Lala is lord!
19 Likes
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nellyquash: 6:14pm
That means the environment must be a dirty one.....I rest my case!
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by DesChyko(m): 6:14pm
This must be their Orientation Camp
4 Likes
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:16pm
Innocent snake that only wanted to give "head" to any fortunate female user.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by LordHiffy(m): 6:17pm
Not even one
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by nwaanambra1: 6:18pm
copied from FOX NEWS!
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by ogologoamu: 6:18pm
Abandoned house
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by handsomety(m): 6:32pm
nwaanambra1:yep
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Kowor(f): 6:34pm
I smell fp
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by modestofynest(m): 6:48pm
OP what's with all this ur wanna wanna u dey osogbo dey form American accent abi, God go judge u
1 Like
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by MichaelSokoto(m): 6:56pm
keke abeg stop me here, I af sight a mod 4rm afar washin dis thread like dis...
10 Likes
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by tollytexy(m): 10:09pm
i know it will definitely make a FP because LALA's pw is Snake..
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Jeffrey12(m): 10:10pm
Oboyy
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by veacea: 10:11pm
Please call somebody that good is ready
1 Like
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Julietcutie(f): 10:12pm
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by sod09(m): 10:12pm
u cant find rattle snake in nigeria
but we shd be careful though
2 Likes
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm
hmmm... good
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by aljazira: 10:12pm
Scary?
I dey fear to poo poo for toilet after seeing dis tin.
Wetin be dis sef.
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Lasskeey: 10:14pm
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by peaceful832: 10:14pm
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by EastGold(m): 10:14pm
Lalasticlala and snake stories be like
1 Like
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Lasskeey: 10:15pm
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by VickyRotex(f): 10:16pm
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by H2Ossss(m): 10:16pm
Lala and snake thread.....
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Thebrightest(m): 10:16pm
Free BJ
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Danny287(m): 10:16pm
Menn this is no joke... i rest my case hear
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by Soljaboi44(m): 10:17pm
H
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by optional1(f): 10:17pm
irritatng snakes
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by elfico(m): 10:17pm
Creepy
|Re: Rattle Snake Found In A Water Closet .. by desquad: 10:18pm
they even have slums over there, and Nigerians are here worshipping them
1 Like
