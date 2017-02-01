Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo (6235 Views)

Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) / Georgina Onuoha Flaunts Body In Bum Short / Photos From Georgina Onuoha's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Kemi, the Nollywood actress is nowhere near the state, as a matter of fact, Georgina is still in Abuja based on her environment and a Police investigator who is prepared to arrest Georgina for using the police laws in justifying a lie.



In other news, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who got accused of collecting public funds from former Gambia President, Yaya Jammeh has been thanking Georgina for a work well done.



While Kemi environmental theory follows her claim that Georgina location is not Ibadan, the actress on her part says she is waiting for Kemi at Iperu Remo in IB...



The victims here are the police officers who have now been converted to mere mobile escorts for the pleasure of two women who are both fighting for higher ground... The tale continues...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/georgina-is-liar-she-is-still-in-abuja.html The ongoing tussle between Georgina Onuoha and Kemi Olunloyo is far from over as the controversial journalist in a post on social media have revealed that Georgina has been lying about her whole tale.According to Kemi, the Nollywood actress is nowhere near the state, as a matter of fact, Georgina is still in Abuja based on her environment and a Police investigator who is prepared to arrest Georgina for using the police laws in justifying a lie.In other news, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who got accused of collecting public funds from former Gambia President, Yaya Jammeh has been thanking Georgina for a work well done.While Kemi environmental theory follows her claim that Georgina location is not Ibadan, the actress on her part says she is waiting for Kemi at Iperu Remo in IB...The victims here are the police officers who have now been converted to mere mobile escorts for the pleasure of two women who are both fighting for higher ground... The tale continues... 2 Likes

When cats fight,the sane ones watch from afar. 3 Likes 1 Share

2 shameless ladies 3 Likes

Georgina is a liar and a coward. Aunty Kemi dey wait for you. 11 Likes

I no she will reply. 1 Like 1 Share

What happens when chronic recession hits the land.



Won bere ija ni Lafiaji. 3 Likes

hmmm...we be george and who be kem because here in Oman I never hear of them before.

Grownups behaving like 3 years old. 3 Likes

nor be lie say age can't dictate wisdom o.. 4 Likes

What I talk?

I must give it to Aunty Kemi, the lady sabi investigate... And most of her follow ups dey make sense, honestly i thought Georgina was lying yesterday, it seems so afterall and she was so wrong for what she did. 7 Likes

Wash.

If kemi ever venture as far as felele junction she go enter trouble. Her dad stays on that road after onibonoje junction. A hero. While every other person wants her dead. She can't go.











She is truly scared......adonbilivit 4 Likes

mumus 1 Like

Sometimes I just wonder why some people who tagged themselves adult behave worse than one year old kid. A daughter of an illustrious mathematician and former governor acting like the offspring of Agbawo to Gangster.



And I was also informed that she's someone's Role Model on Nairaland, what a pity!

Georgina and Kemi Olunloye, you've failed this country. 1 Like

What a worthless life Kemi 2 Likes 1 Share

These Ashewos should keep quite 1 Like

K

Am not trying to be rude. But pls who is Georgina Onuoha and Kemi Olunloyo ? I am not understanding 3 Likes

kennygee:

Georgina is a liar and a coward. Aunty Kemi dey wait for you. headed, no be poor people fight, stay outta this headed, no be poor people fight, stay outta this 4 Likes 1 Share













mccoy47:

Hate her or love her. Kemi is the deal !



Kemi making lives of entertainment oloshos unbearable since 2005!

Just look at this one. A man for that matter. Cheering on a lady in a show of shame. You must be a sissy Gbenusoun agbaya fugitive oniroJust look at this one. A man for that matter. Cheering on a lady in a show of shame. You must be a sissy 3 Likes 1 Share

Aunty kemi CIA





Kemi making lives of entertainment oloshos unbearable since 2005! Hate her or love her. Kemi is the deal ! 5 Likes

Aunty Kemi run from olopa[center][/center] 1 Like 1 Share

2 Eediots.



Who is the jobless mod pushing these trashes to FP?



If u like ban me, I am already tired of your rubbis.h 1 Like

I think it's high time they start their own show keno and Georgia. coz this their fight looks like a substandard written Nollywood script I think it's high time they start their own show keno and Georgia. coz this their fight looks like a substandard written Nollywood script 1 Like





Can someone tell me what makes Georgina a top actress.



Mgbeke feeling funky. The way we allocate and attach titles in Nigeria is as funny as its worrying.Can someone tell me what makes Georgina a top actress.Mgbeke feeling funky. 1 Like

People get time sha. I no blame them, when you don chop belleful, your muscle go stand to fight. 2 Likes

All of them Na liar sef





Calling that psychotic old witch who is the mother of all liars "Aunty"



If she investigates you now, the stench of your own story + her added lies will bring nairaland down....



Anu Mpam!!!!



Smh!!! And somebody up there is calling Georgina a liar & a coward...Calling that psychotic old witch who is the mother of all liars "Aunty"If she investigates you now, the stench of your own story + her added lies will bring nairaland down....Anu Mpam!!!!Smh!!! 1 Like 1 Share