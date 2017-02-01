₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by JAYTUNEZ(m): 5:19am
The ongoing tussle between Georgina Onuoha and Kemi Olunloyo is far from over as the controversial journalist in a post on social media have revealed that Georgina has been lying about her whole tale.
According to Kemi, the Nollywood actress is nowhere near the state, as a matter of fact, Georgina is still in Abuja based on her environment and a Police investigator who is prepared to arrest Georgina for using the police laws in justifying a lie.
In other news, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who got accused of collecting public funds from former Gambia President, Yaya Jammeh has been thanking Georgina for a work well done.
While Kemi environmental theory follows her claim that Georgina location is not Ibadan, the actress on her part says she is waiting for Kemi at Iperu Remo in IB...
The victims here are the police officers who have now been converted to mere mobile escorts for the pleasure of two women who are both fighting for higher ground... The tale continues...
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by HungerBAD: 5:26am
When cats fight,the sane ones watch from afar.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Jeffboi(m): 5:47am
2 shameless ladies
3 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by kennygee(f): 5:55am
Georgina is a liar and a coward. Aunty Kemi dey wait for you.
11 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by iamfroshsylver(m): 5:56am
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by enoqueen: 6:04am
I no she will reply.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by absoluteSuccess: 6:07am
What happens when chronic recession hits the land.
Won bere ija ni Lafiaji.
3 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by hilaomo(m): 6:25am
hmmm...we be george and who be kem because here in Oman I never hear of them before.
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by amarachi06(f): 6:57am
Grownups behaving like 3 years old.
3 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Dosmay(m): 7:13am
nor be lie say age can't dictate wisdom o..
4 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by ItsBolaji: 8:07am
What I talk?
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Realhommie(m): 8:19am
I must give it to Aunty Kemi, the lady sabi investigate... And most of her follow ups dey make sense, honestly i thought Georgina was lying yesterday, it seems so afterall and she was so wrong for what she did.
7 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by cummando(m): 8:42am
Wash.
If kemi ever venture as far as felele junction she go enter trouble. Her dad stays on that road after onibonoje junction. A hero. While every other person wants her dead. She can't go.
She is truly scared......adonbilivit
4 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by EmperorShizzy: 10:01am
mumus
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by LecciGucci: 10:06am
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Mrphantom99(m): 10:10am
Sometimes I just wonder why some people who tagged themselves adult behave worse than one year old kid. A daughter of an illustrious mathematician and former governor acting like the offspring of Agbawo to Gangster.
And I was also informed that she's someone's Role Model on Nairaland, what a pity!
Georgina and Kemi Olunloye, you've failed this country.
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by angelTI(f): 10:17am
What a worthless life Kemi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by emmaliveth10(m): 10:50am
These Ashewos should keep quite
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by olaolulazio(m): 10:51am
K
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by iamawara(m): 10:51am
Am not trying to be rude. But pls who is Georgina Onuoha and Kemi Olunloyo ? I am not understanding
3 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Vaxt(m): 10:51am
kennygee:headed, no be poor people fight, stay outta this
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Jacksparr0w127: 10:51am
Gbenusoun agbaya fugitive oniro
mccoy47:
Just look at this one. A man for that matter. Cheering on a lady in a show of shame. You must be a sissy
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by hyfr: 10:52am
Aunty kemi CIA
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by mccoy47(m): 10:53am
Hate her or love her. Kemi is the deal !
Kemi making lives of entertainment oloshos unbearable since 2005!
5 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by BlackSeptember: 10:53am
Aunty Kemi run from olopa[center][/center]
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by banttieman(m): 10:53am
2 Eediots.
Who is the jobless mod pushing these trashes to FP?
If u like ban me, I am already tired of your rubbis.h
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by gbenga4sure(m): 10:53am
I think it's high time they start their own show keno and Georgia. coz this their fight looks like a substandard written Nollywood script
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by 7Alexander(m): 10:55am
The way we allocate and attach titles in Nigeria is as funny as its worrying.
Can someone tell me what makes Georgina a top actress.
Mgbeke feeling funky.
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by madridguy(m): 10:55am
People get time sha. I no blame them, when you don chop belleful, your muscle go stand to fight.
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Rick9(m): 10:55am
All of them Na liar sef
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by BrownCookie(f): 10:56am
And somebody up there is calling Georgina a liar & a coward...
Calling that psychotic old witch who is the mother of all liars "Aunty"
If she investigates you now, the stench of your own story + her added lies will bring nairaland down....
Anu Mpam!!!!
Smh!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha Is A Liar, She Is Still In Abuja" -- Kemi Olunloyo by Divay22(f): 10:56am
He haff happen......keep it coming
